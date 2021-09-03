The British rock band The Rolling Stones was founded in 1962. Still active today, they are one of the most famous rock groups in the world.

Leading the British Invasion of bands that became popular in the US in the 60s, The Rolling Stones are stage legends embodying the "sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll" lifestyle. The initial line-up was made up of Brian Jones (guitar), Ian Stewart (piano), Mick Jagger (lead singer), Keith Richards (guitar), Bill Wyman (bass) and Charlie Watts (drums). Ronnie Wood is now the drummer and Darryl Jones has been the bassist since 1993.