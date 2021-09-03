Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The British rock band The Rolling Stones was founded in 1962. Still active today, they are one of the most famous rock groups in the world.
Leading the British Invasion of bands that became popular in the US in the 60s, The Rolling Stones are stage legends embodying the "sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll" lifestyle. The initial line-up was made up of Brian Jones (guitar), Ian Stewart (piano), Mick Jagger (lead singer), Keith Richards (guitar), Bill Wyman (bass) and Charlie Watts (drums). Ronnie Wood is now the drummer and Darryl Jones has been the bassist since 1993.
November 2017 marks the 50th anniversary of Rolling Stone magazine. The American publication became an instant hit, finding an audience among a generation that was inspired by the likes of the Beatles, Bob Dylan and the Rolling Stones. Over the last half century, it has chronicled pop culture, and earned a reputation for its unique mix of music coverage and political journalism.