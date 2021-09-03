Visit the new DW website

The Rolling Stones

The British rock band The Rolling Stones was founded in 1962. Still active today, they are one of the most famous rock groups in the world.

Leading the British Invasion of bands that became popular in the US in the 60s, The Rolling Stones are stage legends embodying the "sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll" lifestyle. The initial line-up was made up of Brian Jones (guitar), Ian Stewart (piano), Mick Jagger (lead singer), Keith Richards (guitar), Bill Wyman (bass) and Charlie Watts (drums). Ronnie Wood is now the drummer and Darryl Jones has been the bassist since 1993.

Screenshot YouTube Wahlwerbespot Grüne Bundestagswahl 2021 Quelle: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Em_WUdK5WKI

Musical faux pas in German election campaigns 03.09.2021

Music is supposed to motivate, but Germany's political parties have also faced problems with their choice of songs at rallies on the campaign trail. What are the rules on copyright?
epa05330513 (FILE) The file picture dated 13 January 2010 shows drummer of British band The Rolling Stones, Charlie Watts performing with the band 'The ABC and D of Boogie Woogie' at the Casino in Herisau, Switzerland. Charlie Watts turns 75 on 02 June 2016. EPA/ENNIO LEANZA *** Local Caption *** 01988222 ++

Stars react to Charlie Watts' death 25.08.2021

Elton John described him as "the ultimate drummer." Following the news of Watts' death, musicians paid tribute to the Rolling Stones' iconic band member.
Charlie Watts Tentet, Ronnie Scotts, 2001. (National Jazz Archive/Heritage Images)

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at 80 24.08.2021

The octogenarian rocker "passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family," his publicist said. Paul McCartney said Watts was "a fantastic drummer, steady as a rock."
19.08.2019 SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 18: Charlie Watts of The Rolling Stones performs at Levi's Stadium on August 18, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. CAP/MPIIS ©MPIIS/Capital Pictures

Charlie Watts: Rolling Stones drummer at 80 01.06.2021

For almost 60 years, Charlie Watts has set the pace for the Rolling Stones. As the drummer celebrates his 80th birthday, he's going back on the road with the band.
Menschen warten vor dem Impfzentrum des Landkreises Vorpommern-Greifswald, hier können heute Impfwillige über 60 Jahre ihre Corona-Schutzimpfungen ohne vorherige Terminvergabe erhalten. Zum Einsatz kommt für die Sonderimpfaktion der Impfstoff von Astrazeneca, der auf Empfehlung der Ständigen Impfkommission nur noch Menschen verabreicht wird, die 60 Jahre und älter sind.

Coronavirus digest: Denmark halts AstraZeneca vaccination indefinitely 14.04.2021

Denmark will stop using the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine altogether because of suspected rare but serious side effects. Meanwhile, South Korea reported its highest case count in three months. Follow DW for the latest.
Neil Young speaks to the media, farmers and performing artists during the press conference before the start of the concert at Farm Aid 2017 in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania near Pittsburgh. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY PIT2017091604 ARCHIExCARPENTER

Neil Young sues Donald Trump's campaign over repeated use of songs 05.08.2020

After years complaining over Donald Trump using his songs at political rallies, Neil Young has filed a suit seeking damages. Other musicians to object range from Adele and Rhianna to Mick Jagger and Elton John.
ACHTUNG: Nur zur Berichterstattung über den Film! Kinostart von RONNIE WOOD - SOMEBODY UP THERE LIKES ME am 9. Juli 2020 hinweisen. Der neue Dokumentarfilm vom Oscar®-nominierten Regisseur Mike Figgis (Leaving Las Vegas) über Ronnie Wood, Mitglied der legendären Band The Rolling Stones, ist ein intimes Porträt über einen Künstler, Musiker und Überlebenskämpfer. Der eindrucksvolle Dokumentarfilm feierte seine Weltpremiere auf dem BFI London Film Festival 2019.

Documentary reveals intimate portrait of The Rolling Stones' Ron Wood 09.07.2020

He often stands in the shadows of Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, but guitarist Ronnie Wood is now the focus of a new documentary film by Mike Figgis. "Somebody Up There Likes Me" shows the man beyond the rock legend.
FILE PHOTO: Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones performs during their No Filter U.S. Tour at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, U.S., August 22, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

'Hail to the Thief': Music in political campaigns 07.07.2020

The Rolling Stones isn't the only band to reject their work being exploited in political campaigns — and Donald Trump isn't the first US president to use their music at his rallies.
GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 29: Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones performs on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts site at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 29, 2013 near Glastonbury, England. The wholesale market caters for traders throughout the Festival who are estimated to provide 3 million meals for festival goers, crew and performers. Gates opened on Wednesday at the Somerset diary farm that will be playing host to one of the largest music festivals in the world and this year features headline acts Artic Monkeys, Mumford and Sons and the Rolling Stones. Tickets to the event which is now in its 43rd year sold out in minutes and that was before any of the headline acts had been confirmed. The festival, which started in 1970 when several hundred hippies paid 1 GBP to watch Marc Bolan, now attracts more than 175,000 people over five days. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Mick Jagger at 75: more musical milestones 26.07.2018

The Rolling Stones frontman didn't have to wait long for success. But what might have become of Mick Jagger if he didn't get caught urinating by a gas station in 1965? At 75, the bad boy is rocking on.

05.06.2018, Hamburg: Der niederländische Fotograf Anton Corbijn steht in der Ausstellung Anton Corbijn - The Living and the Dead im Bucerius Kunst Forum vor seinen Fotografien der Band Nirvana (1993, r) und Johnny Cash (1993). (zu dpa Fotograf Anton Corbijn: Musik war das größte Ding für mich vom 05.06.2018) Foto: Daniel Reinhardt/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

'The Living and the Dead': Life's work of photographer Anton Corbijn 07.06.2018

From the Rolling Stones to PJ Harvey, Nick Cave and Johnny Cash, Dutch photographer and filmmaker Anton Corbijn has immortalized a gamut of musical idols. A retrospective in Hamburg celebrates his diverse oeuvre.
Eine Jubiläumsausgabe des Musikmagazins Rolling Stone liegt am 30.10.2017 in New York (USA) in einem Kiosk. (zu dpa «Gegenkultur-Bibel der Baby Boomers»: Der «Rolling Stone» wird 50 vom 03.11.2017) Foto: Christina Horsten/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

WorldLink: Rolling Stone turns 50 10.11.2017

November 2017 marks the 50th anniversary of Rolling Stone magazine. The American publication became an instant hit, finding an audience among a generation that was inspired by the likes of the Beatles, Bob Dylan and the Rolling Stones. Over the last half century, it has chronicled pop culture, and earned a reputation for its unique mix of music coverage and political journalism.
ARCHIV - Die Rolling Stones, (l-r) Charlie Watts, Mick Jagger, Ron Wood und Keith Richards, während einer Pressekonferenz am 10.05.2005 in New York. Zum 50. Geburtstag ihrer Band könnte es die Rolling Stones wieder auf die Bühne treiben: Stones-Gitarrist Keith Richards hat in einem Interview mit der «Frankfurter Rundschau» (Ausgabe vom 12.12.2011) Konzerte zum Jubiläum in Aussicht gestellt. Foto: Andrew Gombert dpa/lhe (zu dpa 1783 vom 09.12.2011) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

The Rolling Stones return to Europe for the 'No Filter' tour 08.09.2017

The Rolling Stones kick off their 2017 "No Filter" European tour this weekend, with some 82,000 fans expected at the Stadtpark in Hamburg. The band continues making rock 'n' roll history after five decades of success.
Anita Pallenberg, Italian actress and model, with Keith Richards, British guitarist with The Rolling Stones, attending the premiere of 'Performance', circa 1970. Pallenberg co-wrote the film, which stars Richards' Rolling Stones bandmate, Mick Jagger. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Anita Pallenberg, Rolling Stones muse, dies at 73 15.06.2017

Anita Pallenberg, an actress and model best known for her relationship with the Rolling Stones, has died at the age of 73. The German-Italian actress had three children with Stones guitarist Keith Richards.
01 February 2016 epa05139028 Ron Wood of The Rolling Stones, arrives at the National stadium in Santiago de Chile, Chile, 01 February 2016. EPA/ELVIS GONZALEZ (zu dpa-Hintergrund Stewart, Jagger, De Niro - späte Vaterfreuden vom 15.07.2016) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

At 70, Ronnie Wood gets a new lease on life 01.06.2017

Once so messed up on drugs and alcohol that Keith Richards allegedly put a gun to his head, Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood has made it to 70. Soon to tour again with Stones, he has many reasons to celebrate.

Oboe, Musiknoten Copyright: imageBROKER/ArturxCupak iblart02219532.jpg Oboe Sheet music Copyright image broker ArturxCupak iblart02219532 JPG

Pop songs with an oboe – the 2017 instrument of the year 07.04.2017

The 2017 instrument of the year is the oboe. Most people think of it as a classical instrument – but it's also brightened up a lot of pop songs. We present the ten best tracks that feature an oboe.

English singer Marianne Faithfull, 1965. (Photo by Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll: Happy birthday, Marianne Faithfull 29.12.2016

Marianne Faithfull was one of only few female pop icons to emerge in the 1960s. For years she battled with drug abuse but later celebrated a massive comeback not only as a singer but also as an actress.
