  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Pope Benedict XVI
War in Ukraine
Israel
Aretha Franklin wearing a sparkly sleeveless dress and holding a microphone while on stage in 1967
Aretha Franklin was named the greatest singer of all time by US music magazine Rolling StoneImage: Captital Pictures/picture alliance
MusicUnited States of America

Rolling Stone's list of greatest singers snubs Celine Dion

Kevin Tschierse
11 minutes ago

Aretha Franklin tops the music magazine's list of the 200 best singers ever. The selection is not without its critics. To the surprise of many, Celine Dion did not make the list.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LjNT

Legendary US soul singer Aretha Franklin, who died in 2018, tops Rolling Stone magazine's new list of the 200 greatest singers of all time. 

Updated list 

The magazine published an updated its list of greatest singers to start the new year. The last time Rolling Stone published a similar list was in 2008, when it ranked what its critics considered the 100 greatest singers of all time. Back then, the ranking came under fire because 99 of those listed were from the English-speaking world. 

Second and third on the current list are R&B star Whitney Houston and soul pioneer Sam Cooke, who sang one of the most important songs of the US civil rights movement, "A Change is Gonna Come."  

Regarding the now-published update, the authors wrote: "Before you start scrolling (and commenting), keep in mind that this is the Greatest Singers list, not the Greatest Voices List." 

List sparks controversy on social media 

Despite that caveat, some critics were mystified by glaring omissions, particularly the fact that five-time Grammy winner Celine Dion didn't make the top 200.

"Respectfully, not including Celine Dion, arguably the best vocal technician of all time, in this list is borderline treasonous," wrote music producer Jamie Lambert on Twitter, for example. 

British tabloid The Daily Mail wrote: "There doesn't appear to be any big surprises in the Top 10 of the RS list, other than Dion being snubbed." 

The 54-year-old Canadian singer, who recently announced she had to halt her tour due to a rare neurological disorder, has not commented on the matter so far. 

On social media platforms such as TikTok, posts with the hashtag #rollingstone express many readers' dissatisfaction with the list itself and selected placements within it.

Fans of singers such as Justin Bieber, Jennifer Hudson, Janet Jackson, Madonna, Sting, Nat King Cole and Dionne Warwick have criticized those omissions as well.  

 

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A Russian drone seen during a drone strike

Russia steps up use of kamikaze drones in Ukraine

Conflicts4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

United Nations peacekeepers stand outside of a truck and guard an area in Nyiragongo, North Kivu province

DR Congo: UN mission moves to protect civilians

DR Congo: UN mission moves to protect civilians

ConflictsJanuary 3, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Healthcare workers participate in a mock drill for COVID-19 at a hospital in Mumbai, India

Should India be worried about China's COVID explosion?

Should India be worried about China's COVID explosion?

Health2 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Till Lindemann singing during the Rammstein Stadium Tour 2022 in Mexico. He is painted red and wearing a conductor-style hat.

Rammstein singer Till Lindemann turns 60

Rammstein singer Till Lindemann turns 60

Lifestyle3 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

EU flag, Germany flag, US flag, Chinese flag, Russian flag

How autonomous is the European Union?

How autonomous is the European Union?

PoliticsJanuary 3, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

The Dome Rock on the compound known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as the Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City

Why Jerusalem's holy site is in the spotlight once again

Why Jerusalem's holy site is in the spotlight once again

Politics20 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A couple on a luxury vacation at a beachfront hotel resort

How can we stop the super-rich from polluting the planet?

How can we stop the super-rich from polluting the planet?

Nature and EnvironmentJanuary 2, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Aerial view of deforested area of Amazon rainforest

Climate protection in Brazil: Can Lula save the rainforest?

Climate protection in Brazil: Can Lula save the rainforest?

Politics24 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage