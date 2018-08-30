 A star-studded farewell for Aretha Franklin | Music | DW | 31.08.2018

Music

A star-studded farewell for Aretha Franklin

The Queen of Soul will be laid to rest in Detroit after a star-studded tribute, filled with performances by soul and gospel legends. Thousands of fans have paid their respects to Aretha Frankin over the last week.

  • Aretha Franklin at Bill Clinton's inauguration (picture alliance/AP Photo/A. Sancetta)

    A final farewell for Aretha Franklin

    Stars pay their 'Respect' to the Queen of Soul

    Born in Memphis in 1942, Aretha Franklin grew up in Detroit, where she is being laid to rest August 31. The singer first made a name for herself as a gospel singer before releasing hits like "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman" and "Respect." She's influenced many of today's top musicians. At the funeral in her hometown, artists like Stevie Wonder and Ariana Grande will pay musical tributes.

  • Ariana Grande (Reuters/D. Hogan)

    A final farewell for Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande: (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman

    Among the big voices paying tribute to Franklin Friday is pop singer Ariana Grande. The 24-year-old singer met the Queen of Soul in 2014 when they were both performing at the White House as part of the "Women of Soul" concert. After Franklin's death on August 16, Grande gave a stirring performance of Franklin's hit "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman."

  • Stevie Wonder (picture-alliance/AP Images/Invision/M. Sayles)

    A final farewell for Aretha Franklin

    Stevie Wonder: Until You Come Back to Me

    Among those family members and friends who were with Franklin in her final days was the singer Stevie Wonder. Wonder, who had attended her father's church in Detroit when he was a child, had said months before her death that they were planning on a collaboration. Franklin released his 1967 hit song "Until You Come Back To Me."

  • Jennifer Hudson (Getty Images)

    A final farewell for Aretha Franklin

    Jennifer Hudson: Amazing Grace

    Aretha Franklin handpicked actor Jennifer Hudson to portray her in an upcoming biopic on the Queen of Soul. The former American Idol finalist and Dreamgirls star will sing "Amazing Grace" during the service. Hudson had previously staged Franklin tributes at the 2011 Grammy Awards and the 2014 BET Awards.

  • Chaka Khan (Getty Images/S.Gallup)

    A final farewell for Aretha Franklin

    Chaka Khan: I'm Going Up Yonder

    Legendary singer Chaka Khan, known as the Queen of Funk, will pay tribute to the Queen of Soul with a classic gospel song, "I'm Going Up Yonder." "I think it's a positive, beautiful spin on this thing called life. Death is a part of life," Khan said of the song.

  • Aretha Franklin wears a gray-bowed hat at Barack Obama's inauguration (picture-alliance/Consolidated News Photos/P. Benic)

    A final farewell for Aretha Franklin

    Notably absent: the Obamas

    Franklin grabbed the world's attention at Barack Obama's 2009 inauguration with her custom-made headwear — and shot Detroit-based milliner Luke Song to fame. Although the singer maintained a friendly relationship with the Obamas throughout the president's time in office, Barack and Michelle declined the invitation to the funeral, as they will be in Washington D.C. at the funeral of John McCain.

  • Rev Al Sharpton speaks on stage at a funeral in front of the phrase There's nothing that can't be one if we raise our voice as one (AP)

    A final farewell for Aretha Franklin

    Rev. Al Sharpton as Obama's voice

    Although unable to personally attend services, the Obamas sent a letter to be read by Rev. Al Sharpton (seen here at Michael Jackson's funeral). "(E)very time she sang, we were all graced with a glimpse of the divine," they wrote in a statement. "She helped us feel more connected to each other, more hopeful, more human. And sometimes she helped us just forget about everything else and dance."

  • Bill Clinton (Getty Images/AFP/K. van Weel)

    A final farewell for Aretha Franklin

    Political voices

    An active supporter of women's and civil rights, Franklin remained politically active throughout her life and spoke out for other activists, including Angela Davis. Her songs "Respect" and "Natural Woman" have become anthems for social change. She has performed for several presidents, including Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton, who will take the stage to pay tribute to the singer.

  • Aretha Franklin lies in state in Detroit (picture-alliance/AP Images/P. Sancya)

    A final farewell for Aretha Franklin

    Aretha's embodiment of American music

    In 2015, President Obama said American history was interwoven in Franklin's repertoire. "Nobody embodies more fully the connection between the African-American spiritual, the blues, R&B, rock and roll — the way that hardship and sorrow were transformed into something full of beauty and vitality and hope." Her star-studded funeral service on Friday is expected to last at least six hours.

    Author: Courtney Tenz


With a powerful voice, a unique repertoire, a commanding presence and a firm place in political movements, Aretha Franklin has been a woman of great influence in the US. The extent of her reach will be felt in Detroit Friday as the Queen of Soul is laid to rest. She died on August 16 at the age of 76. 

A star-studded tribute to the singer, live streamed and broadcast on both local and national television, makes up a program that is expected to last at least six hours.

Watch video 01:40
Now live
01:40 mins.

Detroit prepares for Aretha Franklin’s funeral

Among those set to perform at the tribute are Franklin's friends and contemporaries, Stevie Wonder and Chaka Khan. Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson will likewise take to the stage to pay their respects.

Also expected in attendance are heavy-hitting actors including Cicely Tyson and Tyler Perry. The ceremony shifts between musical performances and recitations from the Bible and includes a sermon by the Bishop of Greater Grace Temple, Charles Ellis III, who said he wants all — even the famous — to leave with a "spiritual awakening." It likewise includes short speeches by the Rev. Jesse Jackson as well as President Bill Clinton. While the Obamas had to decline the invitation, they sent a letter ahead to be read by the Rev. Al Sharpton.

The tribute comes at the end of a four-day public viewing during which thousands of fans paid their respects to the singer. True to her fashion, Franklin wore colorful gowns while lying in state; for her final send-off Friday, she was adorned in a sparkling full-length gold dress with sequined heels.

  • Aretha Franklin (Getty Images/M.Riley)

    The Queen of Soul and her life's work

    "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman": The Queen of Soul

    One of Aretha Franklin's producers once said: "The mood she creates in the studio is incomparable. I have seen other musicians stop playing to listen to her ... Her God-given voice is supported by her musical genius ... With such a person there are no limits."

  • Aretha Franklin with her father and sister (picture-alliance/Zuma Press)

    The Queen of Soul and her life's work

    "Precious Lord": Gospel beginnings

    Having learned from her father, Baptist preacher C.L. Franklin, Aretha was able to instantly grab an audience and carry them emotionally. But she inherited her singing talent from her mother, so much so that Gospel legend and family friend Mahalia Jackson once described her mother as "one of the really great gospel singers, and more talented than the Reverend."

  • Aretha Franklin (Getty Images/Express Newspapers)

    The Queen of Soul and her life's work

    "Unforgettable": Singing the blues

    Franklin's musical role models included the gospel singers Mahalia Jackson and Clara Ward and jazz and blues singer Dinah Washington. A year after Washington's death, Aretha released "Unforgettable," a worthy tribute album. Her early years were marked by the death of her mother at age 34, and two pregnancies at ages 14 and 16. Whenever she sang the blues, she was always convincing.

  • Aretha Franklin performs in Germany (picture-alliance/dpa)

    The Queen of Soul and her life's work

    "Respect": American Civil Rights Movement

    Franklin's real success came after she signed on to Atlantic Records in 1967. A year later, "Respect" was a No.1 hit. It became the anthem of the American civil rights and women's rights movements. Martin Luther King was a good friend of her father's, and in 1968 it was one of Franklin's proudest moments when King awarded her a prize. At his funeral later that year, she sang "Precious Lord."

  • Aretha Franklin (picture-alliance / KPA)

    The Queen of Soul and her life's work

    "I Never Loved A Man (The Way I Love You)": Aretha and her men

    If Aretha Franklin had owned a Facebook account, under relationship status would be written "It's complicated." She had two marriages: The first is said to have been violent, the second came to an abrupt end due to infidelity. Aretha was always very guarded about her private life, but from what we do know, one can say: her emotions and her soul probably guided her.

  • Aretha Franklin (AP)

    The Queen of Soul and her life's work

    "Chain of Fools": Hits, Hits, Hits

    The album "Lady Soul" cemented her position as the "Queen of Soul" early on in her career. Other critics' favorites followed in the early seventies, including "Spirit in the Dark," "Live at the Fillmore West," and "Young, Gifted, and Black."

  • Sängerin Aretha Franklin American Soul Singer Universal Pictorial Press Photo CTW... (picture-alliance/Photoshot)

    The Queen of Soul and her life's work

    "Amazing Grace": Back to her roots

    Producer Jerry Wexler told how hesitant Aretha was to make her first gospel album in 1972. "I really had to persuade her ... She didn't want to be disgraced in front of the church ... She had great reservations about recording church music, precisely because she had previously sung blues and jazz — profane things, so to speak". "Amazing Grace" became the most successful gospel album of all time.

  • Aretha Franklin with the Blues Brothers (picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library/R. Gran)

    The Queen of Soul and her life's work

    Blues Brothers helped make Aretha an actress

    For her acting debut in the 1980 film Blues Brothers, Franklin recorded a new version of "Think," one of her earlier classic hits. Her appearance as the owner of a filthy diner was one of the film's absolute highlights. The soundtrack also proved very popular and helped end the singer's six-year career break.

  • George Michael & Aretha Franklin (picture-alliance/AP Photo/R. Kozloff)

    The Queen of Soul and her life's work

    "I Knew You Were Waiting For Me": Pop star Aretha

    The 1980s introduced Franklin to a new generation. Having left Atlantic for Arista Records, her 1985 album "Who's Zoomin' Who?," produced by Narada Michael Walden, was her first to go platinum. Two years later, the duet "I Knew You Were Waiting For Me," with George Michael, hit No.1. Both singers benefitted — Michael gained credibility as a solo singer and Aretha won over a younger audience.

  • Aretha Franklin (picture alliance/dpa)

    The Queen of Soul and her life's work

    "Angel": Three losses in five years

    Despite her renewed success, the eighties were a mixed blessing for Franklin. Her father died in 1984 as a result of a robbery, her younger sister Carolyn succumbed to cancer in 1988, and her big brother Cecil passed away a year later. The two sisters had written the song "Angel" together in 1973.

  • Aretha Franklin in the Blues Brothers 2000 (picture-alliance/KPA)

    The Queen of Soul and her life's work

    "Do Right Woman - Do Right Man": The call for equality

    Franklin renewed her call for R.E.S.P.E.C.T. in the Blues Brothers sequel, which in 1998 saw her reprise the role of Mrs Murphy. Many of her early songs revolve around the respectful treatment of women, such as "Do Right Woman - Do Right Man" from 1967, a time when Aretha was in a violent marriage with music manager Ted White.

  • Aretha Franklin and Mary J. Blige at VH1's Divas Live in New York (Getty Images/Hulton Archive/S. Gries)

    The Queen of Soul and her life's work

    "Sisters Are Doing It for Themselves": Divas unite

    Franklin teamed up with Annie Lennox in "Sisters Are Doing It For Themselves," a "Girl Power" anthem even before the term had been invented. Around the turn of the century, music channel VH1 created the Divas Live series. The first edition in 1998 saw Franklin sing the other four divas into the ground. In 2001, an entire show was dedicated to the "Queen of Soul," joined here by Mary J. Blige.

  • Aretha Franklin performs at Obama's inauguration (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Benic)

    The Queen of Soul and her life's work

    Bridge Over Troubled Water: Obama's inauguration

    When Barack Obama was sworn in as the first African American president in 2009, Franklin's rendition of "My Country, 'Tis of Thee" was a highlight. Her interpretations were often breathtaking. Franklin debuted her cover of "Bridge Over Troubled Water" at the 1971 Grammy Awards. A year later, she returned to pick up a Grammy for the same song after it had sold two million copies.

  • Aretha Franklin with Pope Francis (picture-alliance/dpa/Tony Gentile)

    The Queen of Soul and her life's work

    "I Say a Little Prayer": Aretha and her faith

    "My faith has always been important to me, and will always be important to me," Franklin once said. During Pope Francis' visit to the US in 2015, she performed the hymn "Amazing Grace." Backstage, she gave him a little collection of her father's sermons. Francis was not the only pontiff that Franklin performed for. In 1987, she'd sung for John Paul II.

  • Aretha Franklin (Getty Images/A.Guerrucci)

    The Queen of Soul and her life's work

    "A Rose is Still a Rose": Respected for a life's work

    Besides 18 Grammys, Franklin was handed the highest American honors that an artist can receive, the Kennedy Center Honors Award in 1994 and the Medal of Freedom in 2005. Three years ago, when she performed "Natural Woman" at the Kennedy Center in honor of the songwriter Carole King, even the then-President Obama shed a tear.

    Author: Julia Hitz


ct/eg (AP, AFP)

