Kevin Tschierse

Featured stories by Kevin Tschierse

Oliver Stone and Joshua S. Goldstein

Oliver Stone: Courting controversy with 'Nuclear'

The US film director's documentary advocates nuclear energy as the solution to end the climate crisis.
Culture
September 16, 2022
Peter Dinklage

Peter Dinklage's miff with Snow White

The "Game of Thrones" star has said "Snow White" depicts dwarfs in a "backward" way. But should looks determine a role?
Diversity
January 29, 2022
Stories by Kevin Tschierse

Jamaican queer performance artist Simone Harris dressed up to perform

Queer in Jamaica: Performance artist Simone Harris

Queer in Jamaica: Performance artist Simone Harris

In many Caribbean countries, homosexuality is punishable and queer people face discrimination.
Culture
August 24, 2022
Diver above timbers of the shipwreck

Slumbering shipwrecks on the bottom of the Baltic Sea

Slumbering shipwrecks on the bottom of the Baltic Sea

Discovery of a shipwreck near Lübeck: Why do centuries-old wrecks in the Baltic Sea hold up so well?
Culture
August 9, 2022
Models in colorful dresses holding hands in Lagos, Nigeria.

'Africa Fashion' in the spotlight at the V&A

'Africa Fashion' in the spotlight at the V&A

The V&A Museum opens its first African fashion exhibition, showcasing the global influence of the continent's designs.
Culture
July 4, 2022
A woman holds the flag of Israel in front of a huge artwork on scaffolding.

Documenta panel discusses antisemitism

Documenta panel discusses antisemitism

Following the controversy surrounding an artwork that was removed from the show, experts discussed antisemitism and art.
Culture
July 1, 2022
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard: A mudslinging spectacle

Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard: A mudslinging spectacle

What impact does the trial have on viewers? Does it deter survivors of sexual violence from coming forward?
Culture
May 27, 2022
A series of screens showing the same photo of Bob Dylan wearing sunglasses.

Bob Dylan Center explores his creative process

Bob Dylan Center explores his creative process

The new center is dedicated to Dylan's cultural significance and houses over 100,000 items from the musician's archives.
Culture
May 10, 2022
