Kevin Tschierse
Featured stories by Kevin Tschierse
Oliver Stone: Courting controversy with 'Nuclear'
The US film director's documentary advocates nuclear energy as the solution to end the climate crisis.
Culture
09/16/2022
September 16, 2022
Peter Dinklage's miff with Snow White
The "Game of Thrones" star has said "Snow White" depicts dwarfs in a "backward" way. But should looks determine a role?
Diversity
01/29/2022
January 29, 2022
Stories by Kevin Tschierse
Queer in Jamaica: Performance artist Simone Harris
Queer in Jamaica: Performance artist Simone Harris
In many Caribbean countries, homosexuality is punishable and queer people face discrimination.
Culture
08/24/2022
August 24, 2022
Slumbering shipwrecks on the bottom of the Baltic Sea
Slumbering shipwrecks on the bottom of the Baltic Sea
Discovery of a shipwreck near Lübeck: Why do centuries-old wrecks in the Baltic Sea hold up so well?
Culture
08/09/2022
August 9, 2022
'Africa Fashion' in the spotlight at the V&A
'Africa Fashion' in the spotlight at the V&A
The V&A Museum opens its first African fashion exhibition, showcasing the global influence of the continent's designs.
Culture
07/04/2022
July 4, 2022
Documenta panel discusses antisemitism
Documenta panel discusses antisemitism
Following the controversy surrounding an artwork that was removed from the show, experts discussed antisemitism and art.
Culture
07/01/2022
July 1, 2022
Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard: A mudslinging spectacle
Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard: A mudslinging spectacle
What impact does the trial have on viewers? Does it deter survivors of sexual violence from coming forward?
Culture
05/27/2022
May 27, 2022
Bob Dylan Center explores his creative process
Bob Dylan Center explores his creative process
The new center is dedicated to Dylan's cultural significance and houses over 100,000 items from the musician's archives.
Culture
05/10/2022
May 10, 2022
