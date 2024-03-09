Currywurst, haggis and rolex: Fast food from around the world
The currywurst turns 75 and is the most popular German fast food alongside the kebab. Which snacks are popular in other countries?
Germany: Currywurst
The first currywurst was served on September 4, 1949: Berlin native Herta Heuwer is said to have created the hot sauce — with spicy seasoning brought to the city by US soldiers after the war. Although Hamburg and the Ruhr region also claim to be the cradle of the currywurst, this is regarded as nonsense in Berlin.
Turkey: Döner
The döner kebab, or döner for short, originates from Turkish cuisine and is also very popular in Germany. It consists of slices of marinaded meat grilled on a vertical rotisserie. Turkey has submitted an application to the EU to protect the kebab as a traditional specialty. If the initiative is successful, some of those meat sandwiches will no longer be allowed to be called döners.
Italy: Pizza
Neapolitan baker Raffaele Esposito is often credited as the inventor of the modern pizza. In 1889, he made the "Pizza Margherita" in honor of Queen Margherita of Savoy. He topped it with tomatoes, mozzarella and basil to represent the colors of the Italian flag. The pizza became a global sensation. Naples' way of pizza making was designated as UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2017.
Poland: Pierogi
Considered a national dish in Poland, these dumplings were originally considered "poor people's food," as the ingredients could be found on every farm. Pierogi are also popular in other Slavic countries and the fillings are as varied as the culture of Eastern Europe. Pierogi can come filled with potatoes, quark cheese, mushrooms, cheese, cabbage, meat or fruit.
Scotland: Haggis
Outside of Scotland, this specialty doesn't have too many fans. Haggis is a sheep's stomach stuffed with a boiled mix of heart, liver, lungs, kidney fat, oatmeal and pearl barley. It's a popular snack in Scotland and can be found all over the country. Even King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla, make sure not to miss out on this delicacy when they visit Scotland.
Uganda: Rolex
In Uganda, everyone can afford a rolex: not the luxury watch, but a popular street food. Its name comes from the play on the words "rolled eggs" — omelettes rolled into a flatbread. Rolex has long since achieved cult status and is even offered in luxury hotels. Filled with fresh vegetables, the wrap is a nutritious breakfast.
Egypt: Ta'ameya
Ta'ameya is the Egyptian version of falafel. While the deep-fried patty is made from chickpeas elsewhere in the Middle East, dried broad beans are used here, giving it a unique texture and earthy taste. Whether ta'ameya or traditional falafel, this Middle Eastern fast food also has many fans in Europe.
India: Aloo tikki
"Aloo" means potato in Hindi and "tikki" is a croquette. Aloo tikki are therefore spicy, deep-fried potato patties that are served with toppings such as yogurt, chutney or chickpea curry. The snack originally comes from India, but is also very popular in Pakistan and Bangladesh. This vegetarian street food is said to be highly addictive.
Japan: Takoyaki
Takoyaki is typically made with fried octopus. For the snack, the octopus tentacles are chopped up and put in a savory dough ball. The whole thing is baked in a special molded pan. Dried seaweed is typically placed on top as a garnish. Takoyaki are not very common outside of Japan — probably because octopus is a rather expensive ingredient in many regions of the world.
Mexico: Taco
Tacos consist of wheat or corn tortillas that are filled with numerous ingredients. But Mexicans love spicy sauces, so tacos should be enjoyed with caution. There are many creative variations of this street food around the world, but it is most authentic on the streets of Mexico. This food stall in the capital recently received a Michelin star for its tacos.
Thailand: Fried insects
While roasted maggots and deep-fried grasshoppers may not be everyone's cup of tea, insects provide many important minerals and proteins — and are definitely healthier than a grilled steak. They have long been on the menu in Asia and Africa, and edible insects have also been allowed to be sold in the EU since 2021. Cricket flour and bug burgers are seen as protein sources of the future.