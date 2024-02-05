  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warRussia's war in UkraineSustainability
11 images
Film
Kevin Tschierse | Silke Wünsch
May 2, 2024
https://p.dw.com/p/4fIpL