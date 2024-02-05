Highlights of the DOK.fest Munich
Germany's largest documentary film festival features international works. Political and personal stories document the challenges of a world in transition.
'Watching You: The World of Palantir and Alex Karp'
The DOK.fest Munich opens with a look at modern digital capitalism. The film by German director Klaus Stern centers on Alex Karp, founder of the Palantir software company behind the controversial Gotham software, which enables states to carry out extensive surveillance and is even used in the Ukraine war.
'Venezuela: Country of Lost Children'
In his debut film, German-Colombian director Juan Camilo Cruz shows the shocking fate of Venezuelan children in the chaos of an increasingly politically unstable country. Amid violence and hardship, two women fight in different ways against the suffering of an entire generation.
'Shahid'
"Shahid" is a magical-realistic journey through Iranian and German culture, bureaucratic hurdles and personal identity. Told from her personal perspective, filmmaker Narges Kalhor portrays her attempts to have her last name changed, which requires a psychological evaluation. On her journey through family and country history, she reflects, sometimes humorously, on identity and belonging.
'Of Caravan and the Dogs'
What is the status of the independent press under Putin? Askold Kurov, who lives in Russia, has been documenting the repression that has been increasing since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The title of the documentary is inspired by the saying: "The dogs bark, but the caravan moves on." Kurov addresses self-censorship, resistance and exile journalism.
'Ozogoche'
The DOK.fest also shows films about metaphysical topics and natural beauty. In his film debut, Ecuadorian director Joe Houlberg Silva takes us to the landscape of the Ozogoche Lagoons in the Ecuadorian Andes. Every September, migratory birds — known by the locals as "Cuvivíe" — come from afar every year only to inexplicably plunge into the water of the nearby lake and die.
'Machtat'
Tunisian-French director Sonia Ben Slama portrays three women, Fatma and her two daughters, who work as "Machtat" — traditional wedding musicians. Their music is romantic; their everyday life is often difficult. While one daughter is looking for a husband to escape her brothers' authority, the other daughter is trying to escape her abusive husband.
'Our Good German'
During German colonial rule, the Germans executed the Cameroonian King Rudolf Manga Bell for peacefully standing up for the rights of his people. Now his great-nephew, accompanied by German filmmaker Peter Heller, is fighting for Manga's rehabilitation as a victim of colonial despotism. It's about injustice, reconciliation — and building bridges between Germany and Africa..
'The Empty Grave'
"The Empty Grave" also deals with the German colonial rule in Africa. Filmmakers Cece Mlay (Tanzania) and Agnes Lisa Wegner (Germany) follow a Tanzanian couple in their search for the bones of their ancestor who was murdered by the Germans. His skull was brought to Germany for racist research purposes and now the family wants it back.
'Donga'
Donga and his friend Ali actually just wanted to document Libya's awakening after the 2011 revolution. But then came the fight against IS and the civil war began. Donga continued filming everything he could. Many of Donga's friends are no longer alive. Together with the Libyan filmmaker Muhannad Lanin, Donga offers a personal perspective on more than a decade of oppression.
'Fairy Garden'
On the outskirts of Budapest, 19-year-old trans woman Fanni and Laci, a 60-year-old homeless man, live in a dilapidated hut. The two outcasts live together like father and daughter. Hungarian filmmaker Gergo Somogyvari portrays how their queer unit overcomes difficulties. A plea for a self-determined life, even on the fringes of society.
'Not without you'
"Not without you" is an intimate and heartbreaking portrait of the Dutch artist couple Ger Lataster and Hermine van Hall, filmed by their son and daughter-in-law. The film depicts the couple's last year together after 65 years of marriage. He is deaf and she has dementia, which makes everyday life difficult. They both always find their way back to their art, which gives them comfort and support.