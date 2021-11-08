Visit the new DW website

Sting

British music icon

Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner was born on October 2, 1951 in England. The nickname "Sting“ came about after he wore a yellow and black sweater which resembled a bee. Before embarking on a musical career, Gordon Sumner worked as an English teacher. In 1977 he founded the band “The Police” along with Stewart Copeland and Andy Summers. The Police dissolved as a band in the mid-80s and Sting embarked on a successful solo career.

Z¸rich, Schweiz - 5. Juni 2021: Besonders in der Pandemiezeit nahm die Cyberkriminalit‰t besonders zu. Hackerangriff auf kritische Infrastruktur war keine Seltenheit mehr.

Suspected hackers arrested in European sting 08.11.2021

Investigators from four European countries have made arrests in raids targeting groups behind ransomware attacks, Europol says. The suspects are accused of carrying out some 7,000 cyberattacks.
DW Business - Europe

DW Business - Europe 08.06.2021

Arrests worldwide after messaging app sting - European firms benefit from China's quick recovery
2021-06-08 09:54:17 DEN HAAG  Europol-Pressekonferenz über die bisher größte internationale Aktion von Polizei und Justiz gegen die organisierte Kriminalität. Polizeichefin Jannine van den Berg gibt bekannt, dass die niederländische Polizei im Rahmen einer großen internationalen Polizeiaktion 49 Verdächtige festgenommen hat. Außerdem wurden 25 Drogenhäuser geschlossen und 2,3 Millionen Euro beschlagnahmt. ANP JERRY LAMPEN

Trojan Shield: Europol details massive organized crime sting 08.06.2021

The operation was built around the ANOM messaging platform, which was being secretly run by the FBI. Some 16 countries, along with Europol, were involved in the global operation.
12/05/2021 Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP), Bundeskanzler von Österreich, spricht mit Journalisten vor dem Ministerrat im Bundeskanzleramt in Wien. Die österreichische Justiz ermittelt gegen Bundeskanzler Sebastian Kurz wegen möglicher Falschaussage vor dem Ibiza-Untersuchungsausschuss des Parlaments. Das gab der Regierungschef von der konservativen ÖVP am Mittwoch bekannt. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Austrian Chancellor Kurz confirms he is under investigation, denies wrongdoing 12.05.2021

Sebastian Kurz stands accused of perjuring himself before a parliamentary committee investigating the so-called "Ibiza Affair." The 2019 sting brought down the country's previous government and forced new elections.
A heavily armed policeman stands outside the courthouse during the trial of four persons, including an Iranian diplomate and Belgian-Iranian couple, before the Antwerp criminal court in Antwerp, on February 4, 2021. - A Belgian court returns a verdict on February 4, 2021, in the trial of an Iranian diplomat accused of plotting a bomb attack against opposition activists meeting in France. Assadollah Assadi, a 49-year-old formerly based in Vienna, faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of plotting to target the June 30, 2018 rally. The gathering in Villepinte outside Paris included senior leaders of the exiled National Council of Resistance in Iran (NCRI) and some high-profile supporters. (Photo by DIRK WAEM / BELGA / AFP) / Belgium OUT (Photo by DIRK WAEM/BELGA/AFP via Getty Images)

Belgium: Police swoop in on organized crime in drugs sting 09.03.2021

Prosecutors have said a police operation of unprecedented scale has been taking place across the country. Some 200 searches took place with the main focus on a major cocaine smuggling hub.
Nico Rosberg auf der Green Tech 2020 in Berlin

Nico Rosberg: Making the future green 02.10.2020

Nico Rosberg, the former master of the track, is now at the forefront of the race against climate change. Since retiring at the peak of his motorsports career, the 2016 Formula One World Champion has built a tech forum with a focus on sustainability. REV had exclusive access as we accompanied him during this year’s 3-day Greentech festival in Berlin.

ARCHIV - ILLUSTRATION - Ein Mann tippt am 16.06.2011 in Frankfurt am Main auf einer Computer-Tastatur vor einem elektrischen Schaltplan (gestellte Szene). Frank Rumpenhorst/dpa «Chinas Cyber-Gesetz behindert Innovation durch Industrie 4.0-Kooperation» +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

International sting on darknet drug trafficking networks 22.09.2020

An international operation by US and European police agencies has led to the arrests of more than 170 suspected online criminals. Law enforcement says the "golden age" of anonymous internet crime is over.

ARCHIV 2014 *** Eine Portraitbüste des Komponisten Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750), aufgenommen am 16.03.2010 im Bachhaus in Eisenach. Foto: Martin Schutt/dpa (zu lth vom 21.03.2014) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ © picture-alliance/dpa/M. Schutt

Why Bach is still Germany's star composer 270 years after his death   27.07.2020

The probably most famous classical music composer has spurred numerous biographies and has many fans around the world. Yet little is known about Johann Sebastian Bach as a person.
A photograph taken on March 23, 2020 in Montreux shows the statue of Queen's late singer Freddie Mercury wearing a protective facemask and adorned with a placard with a message raising awareness against the spread of the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus), on the shore of the Lake Geneva. - The tribute statue inspired by the cover of Queen's final album Made in Heaven was unveiled on November 1996, five years after Mercury a long-time resident of Montreux passed away. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

Stayin' alive: Dance away those coronavirus blues 04.04.2020

"Without music, life would be a mistake." Friedrich Nietzsche knew what he was talking about. Here, then, is a list of songs with a common thread to — hopefully -— make you chuckle and brighten up your day.*
15.01.2020, Russland, Moskau: MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JANUARY 15, 2020: Russia's President Vladimir Putin after delivering an annual address to the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, at Moscow's Manezh Central Exhibition Hall; the Federal Assembly of Russia consists of the Russian State Duma and the Russian Federation Council. Mikhail Metzel/TASS Foto: Mikhail Metzel/TASS/dpa |

Russian parliament fast-tracks Putin's constitutional changes 23.01.2020

Last week, Vladimir Putin proposed sweeping changes to Russia's constitution. Now the parliament has voted in favor of the new measures. Analysts called the fast-moving events in Russia a "sting operation."
April 30, 2019 - London, London, UK - London, UK. Labour Party MP Keith Vaz arrives at Labour Party headquarters for National Executive Meeting at which Labour's position on a second EU vote will be decided. (Credit Image: Â© Tom Nicholson/London News Pictures via ZUMA Wire |

British lawmaker Vaz faces suspension over drug scandal 28.10.2019

Labour MP Keith Vaz was caught on tape expressing a willingness to purchase cocaine for men posing as male prostitutes who were conducting a sting. A committee found he had damaged the reputation of the House of Commons.
TOPSHOT - Austria's Vice-Chancellor and chairman of the Freedom Party FPOe Heinz-Christian Strache gives a press conference in Vienna on May 18, 2019 after the publication of the Ibiza - Video regarding Strache. - Austria's Vice-Chancellor and chairman of the Freedom Party FPOe Heinz-Christian Strache resigns over video scandal. (Photo by ALEX HALADA / AFP) (Photo credit should read ALEX HALADA/AFP/Getty Images)

Austria investigates Strache, other far-right FPÖ members 13.06.2019

Prosecutors have announced that the former vice chancellor and members of his party are being investigated for breach of trust. A sting video forced him to step down in May and led to the collapse of the government.

20.05.2019 Wien 20.05.2019, Bundeskanzleramt, Wien, AUT, OeVP, Presserklaerung von Sebastian Kurz, im Bild Sebastian Kurz (OeVP)// during media conference with Sebastian Kurz of the peoples party at the chancellors office in Wien, Austria on 2019/05/20. *** Wien 20 05 2019, Bundeskanzleramt, Wien, AUT, OeVP, Presserklaerung von Sebastian Kurz, im Bild Sebastian Kurz OeVP during media conference with Sebastian Kurz of the peoples party at the chancellors office in Wien, Austria on 2019 05 20 PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUT EX_SRO

Austria's Sebastian Kurz faces no-confidence vote in wake of Ibiza scandal 21.05.2019

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz is preparing to fight a no-confidence vote in his leadership. His bid to sack the far-right interior minister over a corruption sting has triggered a damaging backlash.

19.05.2019 +++ Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz meets Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen, in Vienna, Austria, May 19, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Austria to hold snap polls in September after corruption sting 19.05.2019

Austria is set to hold fresh elections in September following the collapse of the ruling coalition. Sebastian Kurz said he could no longer work with the FPÖ after a corruption scandal ensnared his vice chancellor.

Bildnummer: 56525157 Datum: 13.05.2011 Copyright: imago/Andreas Weihs Gitarrist Dominic Miller & Band bei einem Auftritt im Liveklub Tante JU in Dresden am 13.05.2011, , Kultur, Konzert; People Kultur Musik Aktion xmk x0x 2011 quer Pop Musik Music Rock Percussion Drumstick 56525157 Date 13 05 2011 Copyright Imago Andreas Guitarist Dominic Miller & Tie at a Appearance in Live club Aunt JU in Dresden at 13 05 2011 Culture Concert Celebrities Culture Music Action shot xmk x0x 2011 horizontal Pop Music Music Rock Percussion Drumstick

Sting's 'musical hard drive': Guitarist Dominic Miller on his new album 01.03.2019

Mention the name Dominic Miller and guitarists will prick up their ears. His new album is called Absinthe. DW caught up with him to discuss intoxicated painters, bandoneon and Brexit — and his day job with Sting.
26/11/2018 Rio Magdalena fließt durch die lateinamerikanischen Kordilleren und Tropen und hat eine derart ungewöhnliche Zusammensetzung von Fischen, Pflanzen und Tierwelt wie der Rio Madgalena. Und viele der Tierarten sind endemisch. Es gibt derzeit ca. 250 Fischarten - 55% davon sind endemisch. Der Rio Magdalena ist 1538 Kilometer lang, 80% der Kolumbianer leben direkt oder indirekt von dem Fluss und seinem Einzugsgebiet. Ungewöhnlich ist seine ausgeprägte Marsch- und Auenlandschaft.

In Colombia, locals fight to save a unique, disappearing habitat 05.02.2019

Millions of people living along the Rio Magdalena are feeling the sting of climate change, as fish stocks — and the river itself — dries up. But they're taking action to preserve their unique landscape and way of life.

