Brad Pitt the sculptor?

The actor surprised the world by showing his sculptures for the first time in an exhibition in the Finnish city of Tampere. "To me it’s about self-reflection. It’s about where I have gotten it wrong in my relationships, where have I misstepped, where am I complicit," he said of his works at the opening. Musician Nick Cave (left) and British sculptor Thomas Houseago (center) also showed their art.