Leonardo DiCaprio, born in 1974 in Los Angeles, is one of the most popular and acclaimed US actors.

After working for television, DiCaprio received an Oscar nomination for his performance in "What's Eating Gilbert Grape" (1993). He made his international breakthrough with the epic drama "Titanic" (1997) about the sinking of the famous ocean liner after it struck an iceberg. In the hugely successful film, DiCaprio played a poor artist who fell in love with Rose (Kate Winslet). His following projects, including "The Man in the Iron Mask" and "The Beach," were less successful. But DiCaprio then bounced back with "The Aviator," "The Departed," "Blood Diamond," "Inception," "Django Unchained," "The Wolf of Wall Street" and "The Revenant," which won him his first Oscar.