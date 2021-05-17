Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Leonardo DiCaprio, born in 1974 in Los Angeles, is one of the most popular and acclaimed US actors.
After working for television, DiCaprio received an Oscar nomination for his performance in "What's Eating Gilbert Grape" (1993). He made his international breakthrough with the epic drama "Titanic" (1997) about the sinking of the famous ocean liner after it struck an iceberg. In the hugely successful film, DiCaprio played a poor artist who fell in love with Rose (Kate Winslet). His following projects, including "The Man in the Iron Mask" and "The Beach," were less successful. But DiCaprio then bounced back with "The Aviator," "The Departed," "Blood Diamond," "Inception," "Django Unchained," "The Wolf of Wall Street" and "The Revenant," which won him his first Oscar.
The iconic cove from "The Beach" movie is slowly starting to recover from the onslaught of mass tourism. Thai authorities had sealed it off to the public in 2018 after almost all the coral was destroyed. Now tourism operators and local stakeholders struggling under the pandemic are urging the authorities to reopen the beach. But how can the environmental recovery be secured if this happens?
Fifteen new species of “smiley-faced” spiders have been discovered. But, their names will surprise. Among them, former US president Barack Obama, wife Michelle, actor Leonardo DiCaprio and US Senator Bernie Sanders.