Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio, born in 1974 in Los Angeles, is one of the most popular and acclaimed US actors.

After working for television, DiCaprio received an Oscar nomination for his performance in "What's Eating Gilbert Grape" (1993). He made his international breakthrough with the epic drama "Titanic" (1997) about the sinking of the famous ocean liner after it struck an iceberg. In the hugely successful film, DiCaprio played a poor artist who fell in love with Rose (Kate Winslet). His following projects, including "The Man in the Iron Mask" and "The Beach," were less successful. But DiCaprio then bounced back with "The Aviator," "The Departed," "Blood Diamond," "Inception," "Django Unchained," "The Wolf of Wall Street" and "The Revenant," which won him his first Oscar.

TOPSHOT - This picture taken on April 27, 2021 shows a worker walking near a display at the site of a still-under-construction replica of the Titanic ship (not pictured) in Daying County in China's southwest Sichuan province. - The ill-fated Titanic which sank over a hundred years ago is being resurrected as the centrepiece of a theme park in southwest China, where tourists can splash out for a night on the true-to-size vessel. - TO GO WITH China-society-tourism-Titanic,FOCUS by Noel Celis and Qian Ye (Photo by NOEL CELIS / AFP) / TO GO WITH China-society-tourism-Titanic,FOCUS by Noel Celis and Qian Ye (Photo by NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images)

China is building a replica of the Titanic 17.05.2021

The life-sized copy of the ill-fated vessel is the latest draw in the country's booming theme park industry. It has also caused controversy.
Schauspieler Leonardo DiCaprio kommt zu der 92. Verleihung der Academy Awards in das Dolby Theatre. (zu dpa: «Bericht: DiCaprio kauft Rechte für dänischen Oscar-Film «Der Rausch»») +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ In einer Filmszene von Tragikomödie «Der Rausch» trink der dänische Schauspieler Mads Mikkelsen aus einer Flasche. Der Film von dem Regisseur Thomas Vinterberg ist als bester europäischer Film des Jahres ausgezeichnet worden. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

European films and their Hollywood remakes 27.04.2021

Will Leonardo DiCaprio top Mads Mikkelsen's performance in a remake of the Oscar-winning "Another Round"? As film history shows, the original is usually the better version — but there are some exceptions.
On the Green Fence Beschreibung: DW, Picture Teaser (Podcast), On the Green Fence, OTGF

Saving a Thai beach paradise from mass tourism 23.04.2021

The iconic cove from "The Beach" movie is slowly starting to recover from the onslaught of mass tourism. Thai authorities had sealed it off to the public in 2018 after almost all the coral was destroyed. Now tourism operators and local stakeholders struggling under the pandemic are urging the authorities to reopen the beach. But how can the environmental recovery be secured if this happens?
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 14, 2016: Leonardo DiCaprio attends the EE British Academy Film Awards at The Royal Opera House on February 14, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images) (c) Getty Images/J. Philips

Leonardo DiCaprio urged to cut support for India river project 26.09.2019

A coalition of Indian environmental groups has urged Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio to withdraw his support for a contentious river rejuvenation program being launched by a globe-trotting mystic.

Actor Leonardo Di Caprio, a United Nations Messenger of Peace, speaks at the signing ceremony for the Paris Agreement on climate change, Friday, April 22, 2016 at U.N. headquarters. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) |

These stars are serious about saving the environment 31.07.2019

These days, championing environmental causes can seem like the trendy thing for the rich and famous to get involved in. Yet, for these actors, models and princes, it's more than just a passing fad.

This image released by Sony Pictures shows Leonardo DiCaprio in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The film was announced as a late addition to the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday, May 2. It will premiere in competition at the upcoming French festival, adding one of the summer’s starriest, most anticipated films to Cannes’ red carpet. (Andrew Cooper/Sony-Columbia Pictures via AP) |

Tarantino's back with 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' 26.07.2019

Quentin Tarantino's latest masterpiece is bound to be a crowd-pleaser. The cult director takes audiences back to Hollywood in 1969, culminating in a famous bloodbath — but with a twist.
Der mexikanischer Filmregisseur Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu kommt am 11.11.2017 in Los Angeles (Kalifornien, USA) zur 9. Verleihung der Governors Awards im Dolby Ballroom. Foto: Jordan Strauss/Invision/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Why Cannes jury president Alejandro González Iñárritu is one-of-a-kind 14.05.2019

Twenty years ago, he helped kick off Mexico's movie renaissance. Now he's in charge of the jury at the world's most important film festival. There is plenty to know about the famous Mexican director.

01.03.2019, Russland: PRIMORYE TERRITORY, RUSSIA - MARCH 1, 2019: Beluga whales in a pool where illegally caught 11 orcas and 90 belugas that were to be sold to Chinese amusement parks are being kept, in Srednyaya Bay near the city of Nakhodka in Russia's Far East. It has been reported that 1 orca and 3 beluga whales are missing. Russian prosecutors have launched a criminal investigation into the illegal capture of the animals. On February 22, 2018, Russian President Vladimir Putin has told the Russian Environment Ministry and Russian Agriculture Ministry to look into the matter. Yuri Smityuk/TASS Foto: Yuri Smityuk/TASS/dpa |

Russia's 'whale jail': Why 100 marine mammals are trapped in captivity 01.04.2019

A hundred whales are being kept in a "whale jail" in icy Russia waters. Environmental groups and celebrities such as Leonardo DiCaprio are calling for their release. But their fate remains uncertain.
Tourists walk the beach of Maya Bay, Phi Phi Leh island in Krabi province, Thailand, Thursday, May 31, 2018. The popular tourist destination of Maya Bay in the Andaman Sea will close to tourists for four months from Friday to give its coral reefs and sea life a chance to recover from an onslaught that began nearly two decades ago. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) |

Famous Maya Bay to remain closed 27.09.2018

Thailand authorities decided to indefinitely extend the closure of the beautiful bay made famous by the Leonardo DiCaprio movie "The Beach" until it recovers from years of environment damage caused by too many tourists.
Ko Phi Phi consists of two islands, Phi Phi Leh and Phi Phi Don, located southeast of Phuket. Both are part of Hat Noppharat Thara Ko Phi Phi National Marine Park. Set in the centre of the Sea of Phuket, Ko Phi Phi is almost equidistant from Phuket and Krabi and can be reached by boat in around two hours. Phi Phi Don is the larger of the two islands, with scenic hills, steep cliffs, silken beaches, azure waters and remarkable bird- and sea-life. The island narrows at the middle where long, white-sand beaches are only a few hundred metres apart. Boats from Krabi and Phuket dock at Ao Ton Sai on the southern side of the island. Hat Yao or 'Long Beach' faces south and is famous for the good snorkelling to be had on its coral reefs. To the northeast Hat Lanti is another fine beach with good waves for surfing. North of this beach is beautiful Ao Bakao, a bay with a small resort, while near the tip of Laem Tong are three more luxury resorts. | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Thailand's tourism boom damages corals to critical level 30.01.2018

The famous Maya Bay on Ko Phi Phi will be closed for the first time. Coral damage at Thailand's popular holiday destination has reached a critical level due to the booming tourism industry.
Martin Scorsese bei der Premiere der HBO TV-Serie 'Vinyl' in Ziegfeld Theatre. New York, 15.01.2016 picture alliance/Geisler-Fotopress/D. Van Tine

At 75, Martin Scorsese is still cinema's master storyteller 17.11.2017

The American filmmaker has been one of the most influential directors for over half a century, delivering some of film's greatest masterpieces. His next movie is due out in 2019. DW takes a look back at his career.
ACHTUNG: Verwendung nur für redaktionelle Zwecke im Zusammenhang mit der aktuellen Berichterstattung über den Film und nur mit Urhebernennung Foto: 2017 Concorde Filmverleih GmbH *** Martin Scorsese (REGIE / DREHBUCH / PRODUKTION) am Set in Taiwan © 2017 Concorde Filmverleih GmbH

Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese at 75 17.11.2017

For many critics, Martin Scorsese ranks as one of the most important US film directors of the last half-century. The native New Yorker has shaped American cinema like no other. At 75, he shows no sign of slowing down.
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 30: Leonardo DiCaprio at the 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on January 30, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup) picture alliance/PictureGroup/S. Kirkland

5 Hollywood stars you probably didn't know had German roots 07.11.2017

Hollywood is their home, but worldwide fame was merely a dream to their ancestors. Many celebrities have connections to Germany and some even speak a bit of German, like Leonardo DiCaprio.
Leonardo DiCaprio in Before the Flood (2016) Titles: Before the Flood People: Leonardo DiCaprio © RatPac Documentary Films

How Hollywood portrays climate change 20.10.2017

Cli-fi - or climate fiction - is an ever-more popular genre for major movies. They typically depict a lone hero saving the world from apocaplyse. But comic and poetic takes on global warming are also making their mark.

ACHTUNG: SPERRFRIST 26. SEPTEMBER 15:00 UHR. ACHTUNG: DIESER BEITRAG DARF NICHT VOR DER SPERRFRIST, 26. SEPTEMBER 15.00 UHR, VERÖFFENTLICHT WERDEN! EIN BRUCH DES EMBARGOS KÖNNTE DIE BERICHTERSTATTUNG ÜBER STUDIEN EMPFINDLICH EINSCHRÄNKEN. - HANDOUT - KOMBO - Die Spinnen Spintharus Barackobamai (l-r), Spintharus Davidbowiei und Spintharus Davidattenboroughi in einer undatierten Kombo. Die neu entdeckten Spinnen wurden nach Prominenten benannt. Studenten und Forscher der US-amerikanischen Universität von Vermont (US-Bundesstaat Vermont) hatten 15 neue Arten identifiziert. (zu dpa «Prominente und ihre Spinnen» vom 26.09.2017) ACHTUNG: Verwendung nur zu redaktionellen Zwecken in Verbindung mit der aktuellen Berichterstattung über die Spinnen bei vollständiger Quellenangabe, Bestmögliche Qualität. Foto: -/UVM/Agnarsson lab/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Barack Obama, Bernie Sanders, Leonardo DiCaprio get their own spider species 26.09.2017

Fifteen new species of “smiley-faced” spiders have been discovered. But, their names will surprise. Among them, former US president Barack Obama, wife Michelle, actor Leonardo DiCaprio and US Senator Bernie Sanders.

***ACHTUNG: Verwendung nur im Zusammenhang mit Euromaxx!*** DW euromaxx_11.03.16_High Five Copyright: DW

High Five: Stars with German roots 11.03.2017

This time we present five Hollywood actors you probably didn’t know have German roots.
