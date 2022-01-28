  1. Skip to content
Sarah Hucal
Sarah Hucal

Topics: Travel & tourism; migration, culture, globalization, politics, architecture and design, sustinability

Sarah Hucal freelances for various departments of DW including Travel Online, Culture Online and Adaption. She has lived in Berlin for over 10 years and reports on a wide variety of topics, from travel to migration.

Sarah Hucal is a freelance reporter and video journalist based in Berlin and has worked for DW since 2016. She has covered topics ranging from human trafficking in Thailand's fishing industry to the performing arts and trends in architecture and travel for a variety of international media outlets. Her interest in reporting on migration has taken her to Colombia and Spain, as well as Columbia University Journalism School in New York City, where she was a 2019 fellow in the Dart Center global reporting institute, "Reporting on Refugees and Migration Through the Eyes of Young Children."

Originally from Michigan, Sarah holds an M.A. in Global Studies from Humboldt University in Berlin, in a program through which she spent semesters in Buenos Aires and Bangkok. Sarah has a B.A. in Communications Studies and B.M. in Vocal Performance from the University of Michigan. She occasionally makes use of her professional training as an opera singer. When she is not busy reporting, she focuses on her passion of learning traditional Greek and Turkish folk music and playing the oud.

Featured stories by Sarah Hucal

Film still ORFEAS2021, Mezzo-soprano Diamanti Kritsotaki , man with black hair sits, wearing bloodied transparent plastic wrap

'ORFEAS2021' is dedicated to a LGTBQ activist

The 2018 death of activist Zak Kostopoulos aka Zackie Oh in Athens brought homophobia in Greece into the spotlight.
DiversityJanuary 28, 2022
Picture of Jewish-German singer Gil Ofarim

Antisemitism is 'daily reality': Gil Ofarim

A recent incident involving the Jewish musician Gil Ofarim has sparked debate about antisemitism in Germany.
CultureOctober 18, 2021
Two people stand next to a huge ancient sailing ship at the Humboldt Forum museum.

Humboldt Forum tackles colonial issue

Berlin's Humboldt Forum has reacted to criticism surrounding its handling of colonial history. Will critics approve?
ArtsSeptember 22, 2021
Stories by Sarah Hucal

French writer Annie Ernaux sitting on a bench in front of flowers.

Nobel Prize: Annie Ernaux wins award for literature

Nobel Prize: Annie Ernaux wins award for literature

French author Annie Ernaux is the 2022 Nobel laureate. The author of "The Years" is an icon of autobiographical fiction.
LiteratureOctober 6, 2022
Depeche Mode's Martin Gore and Dave Gahan wearing sunglasses, all in black.

Depeche Mode announce new album, world tour

Depeche Mode announce new album, world tour

The British synth-pop band revealed details of their new album, "Memento Mori," at a press event in Berlin.
MusicOctober 4, 2022
A boat and kayak in the harbor of the Greek island of Halki.

Off the beaten path: Hidden gems of Greece

Off the beaten path: Hidden gems of Greece

Many tourists stick to Greece's famous islands, but there's more to explore around the Aegean and on the mainland.
TravelOctober 4, 202210 images
Nick Cave (let), Thomas Houseago (center) and Brad Pitt (right) stand together next to sculptures, one of which is a gian owl, in the Sara Hilden Art Museum.

Brad Pitt makes surprise debut as sculptor at Finland gallery

Brad Pitt makes surprise debut as sculptor at Finland gallery

Sylvester Stallone paints, while Tom Hanks is crazy about typewriters. Many stars have unexpected passions.
CultureSeptember 20, 202210 images
Elvis Presley smiling into the camera

45 years after his death, Elvis reaches fans from beyond the grave

45 years after his death, Elvis reaches fans from beyond the grave

Decades after his passing, the King lives on in the hearts and minds of fans worldwide. Here's a look at his life.
CultureAugust 16, 20229 images
Three characters from the series "Squid Game" in uniform, prepare for a battle.

'Squid Game' and Barack Obama up for Emmys

'Squid Game' and Barack Obama up for Emmys

"Succession" leads the race for this year's Emmy Awards with 25 nominations, while "Squid Game" also makes history.
CultureJuly 13, 2022
