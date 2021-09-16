Visit the new DW website

Brad Pitt

The American actor is one of the most famous in Hollywood. He is an Academy Award winner, as well as a producer. Brad Pitt has been hailed by media as one of the most attractive men in the world.

Born in 1963 in Shawnee, Oklahoma to a truck driver and a high school counselor, Brad Pitt first gained fame as a cowboy in the 1991 film "Thelma & Louise." In the mid-1990s Pitt's career took off, as the actor was lauded for roles in crime thriller "Seven" alongside Morgan Freeman, and "Legends of the Fall." Pitt won Academy Awards for best actor in both "Moneyball" (2012) and "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" (2012). His production company, Plan B, took home a best picture Oscar for "12 Years a Slave" and garnered accolades for "The Departed." Pitt was married to actress Jennifer Aniston for five years. He later married actress Angelina Jolie, who filed for divorce in the fall of 2016. He has six children with Jolie.

dpatopbilder - 16.08.2019, Brandenburg, Potsdam: Farbig ist die Orangerie während der Potsdamer Schlössernacht im Park Sanssouci beleuchtet. Zu der Veranstaltung am 16. und 17. August werden unter dem Motto Una Notte Italiana Konzerte, Lichtinstallationen und Inszenierungen im Ambiente des historischen Parks von Sanssouci geboten. Foto: Jens Kalaene/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Exploring the Prussian palaces, parks and museums of Potsdam 16.09.2021

Stunning architecture, World Heritage sites and a movie studio: Brandenburg's capital city has plenty to offer visitors. Here are some of the top sites.

(From L) South Korean screenwriter Han Jin-won, South Korean film director Bong Joon Ho and producer Kwak Sin-ae pose with their engraved awards as they attend the 92nd Oscars Governors Ball at the Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Highlights of the 92nd Oscars 10.02.2020

With many surprises and breaks with tradition, the 2020 Academy Awards ceremony was unique. From "Parasite" dominating the night to a US documentary on Chinese manufacturing, here are some of the most memorable wins.
Covered Oscars statues rest under a tent, to guard against rain, along the red carpet ahead of the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 1, 2014. The Oscars which will be presented at the Dolby Theater on March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES)

The favorites for the 92nd Oscars 04.02.2020

From comic book drama "Joker" to war epic "1917," it will be hard to choose from among nine films for best picture at this year's Academy Awards. Renée Zellweger and Joaquin Phoenix are best actor favorites.
05.01.2020 77th Golden Globe Awards - Show - Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 5, 2020 - Sam Mendes accepts the award for Best Motion Picture, Drama, for 1917. Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout via REUTERS For editorial use only. Additional clearance required for commercial or promotional use, contact your local office for assistance. Any commercial or promotional use of NBCUniversal content requires NBCUniversal's prior written consent. No book publishing without prior approval. NO SALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Golden Globe winners 06.01.2020

With the winners selected by about 90 foreign film journalists, the Golden Globe is second only to the Oscar as the most important film award in the US. The nominations — and the winners — included some surprises.
HANDOUT - 11.10.2037, ---: Die Filmszene des Films «The Laundromat» von dem Regisseur Steven Soderbergh zeigt die Schauspielerin Meryl Streep. Der Film «The Laundromat» ist ein Wettbewerbsfilm der 76. Internationalen Filmfestspiele in Venedig. (zu dpa-Korr «Filmfest Venedig: Viele Stars und einige Kontroversen») Foto: Netflix/dpa - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit der Berichterstattung über den Film «The Laundromat» im Zusammenhang mit den 76. Internationalen Filmfestspielen in Venedig. Das Foto darf nicht verändert und nur im vollen Ausschnitt verwendet werden. Keine Archivierung. Nur mit vollständiger Nennung des vorstehenden Credits +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Venice Film Festival 2019 highlights 27.08.2019

Juliette Binoche, Brad Pitt and Meryl Streep are among the stars set to light up this year's film festival in Venice. But despite a highly international competition selection, only two women directors will feature.

This image released by Sony Pictures shows Leonardo DiCaprio in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The film was announced as a late addition to the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday, May 2. It will premiere in competition at the upcoming French festival, adding one of the summer’s starriest, most anticipated films to Cannes’ red carpet. (Andrew Cooper/Sony-Columbia Pictures via AP) |

Tarantino's back with 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' 26.07.2019

Quentin Tarantino's latest masterpiece is bound to be a crowd-pleaser. The cult director takes audiences back to Hollywood in 1969, culminating in a famous bloodbath — but with a twist.
This image released by Sony Pictures shows Brad Pitt in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The film was announced as a late addition to the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday, May 2. It will premiere in competition at the upcoming French festival, adding one of the summer’s starriest, most anticipated films to Cannes’ red carpet. (Andrew Cooper/Sony-Columbia Pictures via AP) |

Cannes: 10 things to know about the world's most important film festival 14.05.2019

The 72nd Cannes Film Festival boasts big-name directors from Quentin Tarantino to Pedro Almodovar — plus plenty of fresh faces. Running May 14-25, here's what to look out for during this year's French Riviera film gala.
11.12.2017 NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 11: Journalists Jodi Kantor (L) and Megan Twohey attend the Hearst 100 at Michael's Restaurant on December 11, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Hearst Magazines)

NYT investigation on Harvey Weinstein to become a film 26.04.2018

The reporting that exposed producer Harvey Weinstein's pattern of sexual misconduct is to be adapted into a film produced by Brad Pitt. The New York Times story sparked the #MeToo movement and won a Pulitzer Prize.
Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie gives a press conference in Siem Reap province, Cambodia, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. Jolie on Saturday launches her two-day film screening of First They Killed My Father in Angkor complex in Siem Reap province. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith) |

Angelina Jolie reveals health problems following split from Brad Pitt 27.07.2017

In a Vanity Fair interview, the actress and director opened up about her difficult past year, revealing that she had developed Bell's palsy. Jolie says she has been focusing on "becoming a better mom."

June 13, 2014. US actress and special UN envoy Angelina Jolie (L) and her husband US actor Brad Pitt attend the fourth day of the Global Summit to End Sexual Violence in Conflict in London on June 13, 2014. US Secretary of State John Kerry spoke at the closing session of the four-day long Global Summit to End Sexual Violence in Conflict, which is being co-hosted by Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie and British Foreign Secretary William Hague. UN Secretary General Ban Ki Moon will also appear by video link. AFP PHOTO / CARL COURT (Photo credit should read CARL COURT/AFP/Getty Images) (c) Getty Images/AFP/C. Court

Brad Pitt opens up about alcohol dependency and split with Angelina 04.05.2017

In an interview with GQ Style, the celebrity revealed details about his problems with alcohol, the end of "Brangelina," and his newfound love of therapy. He also added that acting is not important to him.

Actor Brad Pitt poses with his children (from left) Pax Jolie-Pitt, daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, and Maddox Jolie-Pitt and his parents Jane Etta Pitt and William Alvin Pitt at the U.S. premiere of Universal Pictures 'Unbroken,' December 15, 2014 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. AFP PHOTO / ROBYN BECK (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images) Copyright: Getty Images/AFP/R. Beck

FBI 'gathering facts' on Brad Pitt child abuse allegations 23.09.2016

US investigators say they're gathering details of an alleged incident involving actor Brad Pitt and his family aboard a flight. Several US media say a child welfare agency has launched an investigation.
22.09.2016+++DWMyPics Beschreibung: Photo by: Jackson Lee/STAR MAX/IPx 4 October 2008 - Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at the NY Premiere of 'Changeling'.

My picture of the week | Brangelina and the burden of fame 22.09.2016

When Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie fell in love, it felt like the uniting of Hollywood's superlatives. Now their break-up gets more attention than some terror attacks. But do we have a right to judge, asks DW's Kate Müser.
Bildergalerie Promis Trennung ARCHIV 2014 ***** HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 28: Actors Angelina Jolie (L) and Brad Pitt attend the World Premiere of Disney's 'Maleficent' at the El Capitan Theatre on May 28, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) © Getty Images/K. Winter

Wax figures separated as Hollywood reacts to Jolie-Pitt split 21.09.2016

Madame Tussauds London museums have separated two figures of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt following news of their imminent divorce. Pitt has released a statement saying he is "very saddened" by the divorce filing.
Mr. and Mrs. Smith Film

The rise and fall of Brangelina 20.09.2016

After over ten years as one of Hollywood's most powerful couples, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have split. DW takes a look at their relationship from its steamy on-set beginnings to its surprising, sudden end.
13.06.2014 ARCHIV - Das US Schauspieler Ehepaar Angelina Jolie und Brad Pitt kommt am 13.06.2014 in das Excel Centre in London (Großbritannien). Foto: Facundo Arrizabalaga/dpa (zu dpa «Ein Klassiker mit Brangelina: «Mr. & Mrs. Smith»» vom 22.06.2016) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | (c) picture alliance/dpa/F. Arrizabalaga

Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt 20.09.2016

US actress Angelina Jolie has filed for dissolution of marriage from her husband Brad Pitt, Jolie's attorney has confirmed. According to TMZ, the 41-year-old Hollywood star is seeking custody of their six children.
Das Berliner Restaurant Bocca di Bacco Copyright: Boccadibacco

Star watching: 10 celebrity hot spots in Berlin 10.02.2016

The stars love Berlin, and Berlin loves the stars. While the Berlin International Film Festival's on, chances of running into celebrities are good, especially if you try one or more of these 10 spots.
