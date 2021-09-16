The American actor is one of the most famous in Hollywood. He is an Academy Award winner, as well as a producer. Brad Pitt has been hailed by media as one of the most attractive men in the world.

Born in 1963 in Shawnee, Oklahoma to a truck driver and a high school counselor, Brad Pitt first gained fame as a cowboy in the 1991 film "Thelma & Louise." In the mid-1990s Pitt's career took off, as the actor was lauded for roles in crime thriller "Seven" alongside Morgan Freeman, and "Legends of the Fall." Pitt won Academy Awards for best actor in both "Moneyball" (2012) and "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" (2012). His production company, Plan B, took home a best picture Oscar for "12 Years a Slave" and garnered accolades for "The Departed." Pitt was married to actress Jennifer Aniston for five years. He later married actress Angelina Jolie, who filed for divorce in the fall of 2016. He has six children with Jolie.