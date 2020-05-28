'Lightyear' and other films banned

'Seven Years in Tibet': China bans Brad Pitt

China's oppressed minorities, such as the Tibetans, are also a red flag for censorship. "Seven Years in Tibet" (1997) tells the story of the friendship between the Austrian mountaineer Heinrich Harrer (Brad Pitt, right) and the Dalai Lama. The film was not only banned, but all other movies starring Brad Pitt are not allowed to be shown in China.