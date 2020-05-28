 ′Lightyear′ and other films banned | All media content | DW | 14.06.2022

Film

'Lightyear' and other films banned

The new Pixar movie "Lightyear" has just been banned in several Arab countries. A look at film censorship worldwide, beyond the Middle East.

  • Film still from 'Lightyear': animated characters, a toy astronaut and a cat, sitting in a cockpit of a spaceship.

    'Lightyear' banned over lesbian kiss

    Pixar's latest animated blockbuster, "Lightyear," has been banned in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other Muslim countries, as the film features a lesbian kissing scene. Beyond this latest case in the Middle East, many other countries have censored scenes or entire films in the past.

  • Film still from 'Lightyear': Two animation-film characters, astronaut Buzz Lightyear, speaking to a person wearing a headset outside of a huge hall.

    Disney's self-censorship attempt

    Pixar's parent company, Disney, tried to remove the kiss between astronaut Alisha (right) and another female character in the film. But the scene was kept in the end, following Pixar employees' protests. The UAE had recently announced it would no longer censor international films, but "Lightyear" was still banned. The country criminalizes consensual same-sex sexual activity between adults.

  • Film scene from 'Fantastic Beasts 3: The Secrets of Dumbledore': Actor Mads Mikkelsen in a suit staring a someone else.

    'Fantastic Beasts 3' modified for China

    China also censors homosexuality in films. The most recent prominent example came with the release of "Fantastic Beasts 3: The Secrets of Dumbledore," which reveals a past romantic relationship between Albus Dumbledore and villain Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen, left). To satisfy Chinese authorities, US studio Warner Bros. removed two lines of dialogue referring to their love story.

  • Film still from 'Bohemian Rhapsody': Actor Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury singing on stage with band.

    'Bohemian Rhapsody' without gay references

    In China, the biopic about Queen singer Freddie Mercury (Rami Malek) lacked all scenes that even hint at the homosexuality of the rock icon — including parts that were essential to the storyline, such as Mercury's coming out or his AIDS diagnosis. Reactions were mixed; many were glad the film was released in China at all.

  • Film still from 'Brokeback Mountain': Two men wearing cowboy hats on horses.

    Not all stories can be modified

    Films like the multi-Oscar-winning drama "Brokeback Mountain" (2005), a love story between two cowboys starring Jake Gyllenhaal (left) and Heath Ledger (right), weren't publicly screened in China at all. The 2019 Elton John biopic "Rocketman" was also completely banned in the country. The British singer has openly acknowledged his homosexuality for decades.

  • Film still from 'Seven Years in Tibet': A Tibetan monk (the young Dalai Lama) is touching the head of a man in a Western suit.

    'Seven Years in Tibet': China bans Brad Pitt

    China's oppressed minorities, such as the Tibetans, are also a red flag for censorship. "Seven Years in Tibet" (1997) tells the story of the friendship between the Austrian mountaineer Heinrich Harrer (Brad Pitt, right) and the Dalai Lama. The film was not only banned, but all other movies starring Brad Pitt are not allowed to be shown in China.

  • Elton John wearing sparkly light blue sunglasses.

    A different 'Rocketman' in Russia

    Homosexual scenes are also removed from films in Russia, including from "Rocketman" (2019). Elton John (pictured) protested loudly against the cuts in his biopic and accused Moscow of censorship. Although sexual activity between people of the same sex is legal in the country, "homosexual propaganda" is illegal and hate crimes against LGBTQ people are widespread.

  • Peter Jackson, a bearded man sitting on a couch next to a white cup, guitars in the background.

    Bans in Germany: Peter Jackson's 'Braindead'

    State film censorship does not only happen in authoritarian countries. In Germany, too, numerous films have landed on the index for inciting violence, racial hatred or glorifying National Socialism. Even the cult horror film "Braindead" by "Lord of the Rings" director Peter Jackson (pictured) is banned in Germany because of its depictions of gory violence.


