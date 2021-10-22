Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Elton John

British pop icon

Sir Elton Hercules John was born as Reginald Kenneth Dwight on March 25, 1947. He shot to fame in the 1970s, producing both disco hits as well as soft ballads. As one of Britain’s most popular musical exports, Elton John has sold over 900 million albums world wide. A 1997 rewrite of “Candle in the Wind” for the funeral of Princess Diana is one of his most successful songs to date. In the 90’s, he met his life partner David Furnish. The couple entered into a civil partnership in 2005 and officially married in 2014. They have two sons via surrogacy.

Elton John wearing sunglasses and a mask.

What did you do during lockdown? Elton John made an album 22.10.2021

The pop star used the pandemic time indoors to record 16 songs. A range of artists, from Lil Nas X to Miley Cyrus appear on "The Lockdown Sessions."

Attendees enjoy a 'Global Citizen Live' concert in Paris on September 25, 2021. - From Billie Eilish in New York to BTS in Seoul and Elton John in Paris, one of the biggest-ever international charity events was set to kick off with concerts around the world to raise awareness on climate change, vaccine equality and famine. Concerts are being broadcast globally from London, Lagos, Rio, Sydney, Mumbai and more, scheduled to coincide with the UN General Assembly this week. (Photo by bertrand GUAY / AFP)

Global Citizen Live: 24-hour charity concert kicks off 25.09.2021

From the European Commission's Ursula von der Leyen to the more musical performers such as Elton John, public figures have joined the event against climate change, COVID vaccine inequality and famine around the world.
US singer-songwriter Billie Eilish arrives for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, September 12, 2021. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

Billie Eilish, Elton John sing live at Global Citizen concert 24.09.2021

Ed Sheeran and Coldplay were also among the various artists who performed on Saturday at the worldwide concert highlighting climate issues and poverty.
5.4.2019, New York, USA, Elton John performs on stage for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour at Madison Square Garden in New York City on March 5, 2019.

Elton John delays European tour dates after hip injury 16.09.2021

The 74-year-old singer has postponed the Europe leg of his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour to 2023. The British rock icon said he felt "considerable pain and discomfort" following an awkward fall.

1st March 2015 - Barclays Premier League - Liverpool v Manchester City - Liverpool fans hold up their scarves as they sing 'You'll Never Walk Alone' - Photo: Simon Stacpoole / Offside.

Can you imagine soccer without music? 10.05.2021

Many famous musicians have a special relationship with soccer. Ed Sheeran's support for his team, Ipswich Town, really is part of a time-honored tradition.
Neil Young speaks to the media, farmers and performing artists during the press conference before the start of the concert at Farm Aid 2017 in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania near Pittsburgh. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY PIT2017091604 ARCHIExCARPENTER

Neil Young sues Donald Trump's campaign over repeated use of songs 05.08.2020

After years complaining over Donald Trump using his songs at political rallies, Neil Young has filed a suit seeking damages. Other musicians to object range from Adele and Rhianna to Mick Jagger and Elton John.
HANDOUT - 03.09.2018, ---: Taron Egerton als Elton John in einer Szene des Films Rocketman (undatierte Filmszene). Der Film kommt am 30.05.2019 in die deutschen Kinos. (zu dpa-Kinostarts vom 23.05.2019) Foto: David Appleby/Paramount Germany/dpa - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung bis zum 29.11.2019 im Zusammenhang mit einer Berichterstattung über den Film und nur mit vollständiger Nennung des vorstehenden Credits +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Samoa bans Elton John film 'Rocketman' over gay scenes 11.06.2019

The country's chief censor said the movie "doesn't go well with Christian beliefs here." However, some in Samoa have pointed out what they claim is hypocrisy in cultural attidues towards the LGBT community.
20.9.2015, RIO DE JANEIRO, Brasilien Elton John performs at 2015 Rock in Rio on September 20, 2015 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Loureiro/Getty Images)

Elton John biopic 'Rocketman' previews in Russia with cuts to gay scenes 02.06.2019

Russians are unlikely to see a movie biography of British singer Elton John in its entirety when it is released this week. Media are reporting that scenes involving gay sex and drug-taking will have been removed.
Singer Elton John performs before announcing his final Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Manhattan, New York, U.S., January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Elton John to bow out of touring with 300-date concert tour 24.01.2018

The 70-year-old British singer has announced his final world tour, "Farewell, Yellow Brick Road," beginning in September. But the pop superstar and father of two says he will be creative until the day he dies.
epa05150318 An exterior view of the Ariston theatre during the 66th San Remo Italian Song Festival outside the Ariston theatre in Sanremo, Italy, 08 February 2016. The festival will run from 09 to 13 February. EPA/CLAUDIO ONORATI +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ picture-alliance/dpa/C. Onorati

Sanremo song festival starts in Italy 09.02.2016

Italy's most popular song contest has started in the Mediterranean seaside city of Sanremo. Previous participant Elton John is one of the first night guests.
(150921) -- RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept. 20, 2015 -- Singer Elton John performs at the Rock In Rio Music Festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sept. 20, 2015. The music festival Rock In Rio kicked off on Sept. 18. Luciano Belford/Frame/Estadao Conteudo/AGENCIA ESTADO)(zhf) BRAZIL-RIO DE JANEIRO-MUSIC-ROCK IN RIO e AGENCIAxESTADO PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN Rio de Janeiro Sept 20 2015 Singer Tone John performs AT The Rock in Rio Music Festival in Rio de Janeiro Brazil ON Sept 20 2015 The Music Festival Rock in Rio kicked off ON Sept 18 Luciano Belford Frame Estadao Conteudo Agencia Estado zhf Brazil Rio de Janeiro Music Rock in Rio e AGENCIAxESTADO PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

Russian President Putin calls singer Elton John 24.09.2015

Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a telephone call to gay pop star Sir Elton John and agreed to meet him. The renowned British singer was tricked last week by pranksters impersonating the Russian strongman.
britischer Sänger Elton John bedankt sich bei Putin Link: https://instagram.com/p/7nZYS2gGUW/

Elton John says 'thank you,' Putin; Kremlin claims they never spoke 16.09.2015

Vladimir Putin's spokesman says the Russian president did not call Elton John to discuss LGBT rights. On Tuesday, the British singer wrote on Instagram that Putin had phoned to request a meeting.
A gay couple kiss during the Pride Parade in Belgrade on September 28, 2014. Serbian gays and lesbians staged their first Belgrade Pride Parade in four years on Sunday, in what is seen as a test of the EU hopeful's commitment to protecting minority rights. With tight security, the march went off without incident, led off from the main government building, with hundreds of participants carrying rainbow-colored balloons and flags, and banners proclaiming Pride, Peace and Love. AFP PHOTO / ANDREJ ISAKOVIC (Photo credit should read ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP/Getty Images)

Venice mayor seeks to ban gay pride parade 26.08.2015

The mayor of Venice has angered Italy's gay community by announcing that he would seek to ban "pride parades" from the city. This came after he had previously got into a public spat with British pop star Elton John.
***ACHTUNG: Nur zur Berichterstattung über den Bezug Instagram/Hochzeit Elton John&David Furnish!*** 21.12.2014 http://instagram.com/eltonjohn/

Pop legend Elton John marries partner of 21 years 21.12.2014

British pop superstar Elton John has wed his partner of 21 years, David Furnish, after England legalized same-sex marriage early this year. The high-profile event was attended by dozens of celebrities and friends.
Sir Elton John bei Wetten Dass...? in Dresden, am 15. Dez. 2001. Elton John hat die Nase voll von der neuen Popstar-Generation wie Britney Spears und N'Sync. In einem Interview mit der BBC verglich er sie mit Muesli: Es gibt zu viele von ihnen und zu viele von ihnen sind nur Durchschnitt sagte John am Mittwochabend, 20. Februar 2002. (AP Photo/Eckehard Schulz)

European Artists Launch Campaign for Tax Cut 04.06.2003

Best-selling European pop artists, among them Elton John and Eros Ramazzotti, sign a petition demanding the EU lower value added tax on CDs and put an end to what they decry as cultural discrimination against music.