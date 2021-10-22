British pop icon

Sir Elton Hercules John was born as Reginald Kenneth Dwight on March 25, 1947. He shot to fame in the 1970s, producing both disco hits as well as soft ballads. As one of Britain’s most popular musical exports, Elton John has sold over 900 million albums world wide. A 1997 rewrite of “Candle in the Wind” for the funeral of Princess Diana is one of his most successful songs to date. In the 90’s, he met his life partner David Furnish. The couple entered into a civil partnership in 2005 and officially married in 2014. They have two sons via surrogacy.