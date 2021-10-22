Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Dalai Lama

The Dalai Lama is the head monk of the Gelugpa lineage of Tibetan Buddhism. The 14th Dalai Lama, he won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989.

The Dalai Lama, born Lhamo Dondrub on September 6, 1935, fled to India during the 1959 Tibetan uprising against Chinese rule. There, he established a Tibetan government in exile. Since then, he has since traveled the world, advocating for the welfare of Tibetans, but governments and institutions face pressure from the government of the People’s Republic of China not to accept him. Recent DW content on the Dalai Lama and Tibet is collated below.

Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (21) defends Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter, right, during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

China censors NBA Celtics games over Tibet, Xi comments 22.10.2021

Broadcaster Tencent has scrubbed all Boston games, highlights and replays after player Enes Kanter called President Xi Jinping a "brutal dictator." Meanwhile, 43 nations criticized China over its treatment of Uyghurs.
09.06.21 *** 210609 -- XINING, June 9, 2021 -- Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, waves to villagers while visiting a village of Shaliuhe Township in Gangcha County of Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China s Qinghai Province, June 8, 2021. Xi made an inspection tour of Qinghai Province from Monday to Wednesday. CHINA-QINGHAI-GANGCHA-XI JINPING-INSPECTION CN XiexHuanchi PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

China: Xi visits Tibet for the first time as president 23.07.2021

The Chinese president visited the city that served as the Dalai Lama's home before the spiritual leader was sent into exile in 1959.
Exile Tibetan government officials watch a message from their spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on a screen during a ceremony to mark the 86th birthday of the Tibetan leader in Dharmsala, India, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the celebrations were muted and behind closed doors. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)

Indian PM Modi greets Dalai Lama on birthday in rare phone call 06.07.2021

The Indian prime minister has publicly wished the Dalai Lama a happy 86th birthday, demonstratively disregarding China. Beijing sees Tibet's spiritual leader as a dangerous separatist.
July 5, 2017 - Berlin, Germany - German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes the Chinese President Xi Jinping prior to a Joint press conference in the Chancellery in Berlin, on July 5 2017 |

Has Angela Merkel's Germany given China too much leeway? 18.02.2021

Debate has intensified about Angela Merkel's efforts to tighten ties with China. The question is whether Merkel ushered in an era of smart engagement — or one of dangerous dependency on an authoritarian superpower.
DW Merkel’s last dance Teaser (Podcast) Beschreibung: DW, Politik, Teaser (Podcast), Merkel’s last dance, ENG

Did Merkel fail on China? (E05) 18.02.2021

As China and the US slip deeper into geopolitical confrontation, Angela Merkel's approach to Beijing is being questioned as never before. In this episode, Merkel's Last Dance explores a complex legacy.
French screenwriter Jean-Claude Carrier accepts his Honorary Oscar during the 2014 Governors Awards on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2014, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Jean-Claude Carriere, 'Tin Drum' screenwriter, dies at 89 09.02.2021

Over the past six decades, the Oscar-winning French screenwriter worked with the world's top filmmakers, including Luis Bunuel.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. television personality Larry King smiles during a news conference in Bratislava September 22, 2011. Larry King is in Slovakia at the invitation of private news channel TA3, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this week. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa/File Photo

Larry King: A life in interviews 23.01.2021

With more than 30,000 interviews under his belt, Larry King was one of the biggest names in US journalism and showbiz. These are some of the career highlights of the TV host who has died at the age of 87.
The Dalai Lama will be releasing his first album, âInner Worldâ, to celebrate his 85th Birthday on July 6. âCompassionâ, the first track from the spiritual leaderâs upcoming record, is available to listen to now and sees him reciting the mantra of the Buddha of Compassion. Video grab via ABACAPRESS.COM |

Dalai Lama releases album: 'Inner World' 06.07.2020

The Dalai Lama releases his first music album on his 85th birthday, July 6. The Tibetan spiritual leader has a message about the 'real source of happiness.'
epa03195098 An exiled Tibetan holds a portrait of Panchen Lama after conducting special prayer ceremony to mark the 23rd birthday of 11th Panchen Lama at Tibetan welfare center in Kathmandu, Nepal, 25 April 2012. Gedhun Choekyi Nyima was born in Tibet on 25 April 1989. He was recognized reincarnation of Panchen Lama by Dalai Lama in 1995, the second highest ranking Lama of Tibet. EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Tibetans demand China reveal fate of boy taken away in 1995 18.05.2020

The boy, chosen as “Panchen Lama” was taken away by Chinese authorities for questioning in 1995. He has not been seen since then. China had appointed another boy as the Panchen Lama.

9.3.2019, Takster, Takster, Bewaffneter Polizist, ein Kontrollpunkt am Eingang des Dorfes Taktser, auf Chinesisch Hongya genannt, verhindert das Eindringen von Ausländern, Provinz Qinghai, China 9. März 2019. Der Dalai Lama wurde 1935 in Taktser geboren. Foto aufgenommen am 9. März 2019.

China defends Tibet policy ahead of Dalai Lama exile anniversary 27.03.2019

Six decades after suppressing an uprising in Tibet, Beijing praised its development efforts and slammed the Dalai Lama's exile government. The US and others say China has overseen widespread rights abuses in the region.
10.03.2015 Tibetan exiles shout anti-China slogans during a protest outside the Chinese embassy in the Indian capital New Delhi on March 10, 2015. Scores of Tibetan protesters March 10 shouted independence slogans and waved anti-China banners in New Delhi to commemorate the anniversary of the 1959 uprising against Chinese rule. In Nepal, which is also home to thousands of Tibetan exiles, activists sang songs and made offerings to a portrait of the Dalai Lama as part of the commemorations. AFP PHOTO/ MONEY SHARMA (Photo credit should read MONEY SHARMA/AFP/Getty Images)

Tibet uprising 60 years on: The fight continues 10.03.2019

It's been six decades since an uprising in Tibet escalated into violence and forced the Dalai Lama to flee to India. Observers tell DW how Beijing's crackdown on dissent in the region has become increasingly harsh.
the 14th Dalai Lama left Lhasa on 17 March 1959 with an entourage of 20 men, including six Cabinet ministers. They have crossed the border into India after an epic 15-day journey. Dalai Lama was then offered asylum and settled in Dharamasala, which has become known as “little Lhasa” and is home to Tibetan government-in-exile.

The fleeing of the Dalai Lama to India 60 years ago 08.03.2019

60 years ago, turbulent events in Tibet forced the Dalai Lama to flee to India, where he set up a government in exile. Although he says he's fighting for peace and more freedom in Tibet, China still sees him as a separatist.
Tibetan spiritual leader The Dalai Lama meets fans after his arrival at the Bilderberg Parkhotel in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, on September 14, 2018. - The Dalai Lama will on September 14, 2018, meet a dozen victims of alleged sexual abuse by Buddhist teachers in what is believed to be the first such gathering with Tibet's spiritual leader. (Photo by Robin Utrecht / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT (Photo credit should read ROBIN UTRECHT/AFP/Getty Images)

Dalai Lama admits he knew about Buddhist teachers' sexual abuse 16.09.2018

The Tibetan spiritual leader told Dutch TV he has known about the sex crimes in Europe since the 1990s. He was presented with written accounts from 12 alleged victims from Belgium and the Netherlands.
Tibetan exiles carry Tibetan flags and a portrait of the spiritual leader Dalai Lama, center, during a candlelit vigil in Dharmsala, India, Tuesday, July 17, 2012 to express solidarity with Lobsang Lozin, an 18-year-old Tibetan monk whom they say died of self-immolation in southwestern China's Sichuan province. The International Campaign for Tibet says 42 Tibetans have self-immolated since March 2011. Activists say the self-immolations are in protest of Beijing's heavy-handed rule in the region. The Chinese government has confirmed some but not all of the deaths by self-immolation. (AP Photo/ Ashwini Bhatia)

'Tibet will set the litmus test for China's rise' 30.03.2018

Tibetans are preparing to mark the 60th anniversary of the Dalai Lama's exile in India. Indian officials stoked controversy by spurning celebrations to avoid angering China. Sonia Phalnikar reports from Dharamsala.
Tibetan Spiritual leader the Dalai Lama speaks during the swearing-in ceremony of re-elected Sikyong (Prime Minister of the Central Tibetan Administration) Lobsang Sangay at the Tsuglakhang Temple in McLeod Ganj on May 27, 2016. The Dalai Lama warned May 27 of a growing divide among exiled Tibetans, saying that morals are 'degenerating' in the community, as the leader of its government-in-exile was sworn in at a ceremony in India. +++ Getty Images/AFP/L. Wangyal

Is India snubbing the Dalai Lama? 06.03.2018

The Indian government has urged officials to shun upcoming events commemorating the Dalai Lama's 60th anniversary of exile in India to avoid riling China at a time of rising tensions. Murali Krishnan reports.
--FILE--An employee cleans a Mercedes-Benz car during an automobile exhibition in Shanghai, China, 19 August 2012. German car maker Daimler AGs luxury brand division Mercedes-Benz has been found guilty of manipulating prices for after-sales services in China, Xinhua reported, citing authorities in Jiangsu province. The Jiangsu Province Price Bureau, which launched its investigation last month, found evidence of anti-competitive practices after raiding Mercedes-Benz dealerships in the eastern coastal province as well as an office in neighbouring Shanghai, Xinhua said in its report on Sunday. On August 5, Mercedes-Benz said it was assisting the authorities in their investigation. A spokesman for the German brand was not immediately available to comment on the Xinhua report.

Mercedes bows to Chinese pressure after Dalai Lama Instagram post prompts outrage 07.02.2018

Mercedes-Benz's seemingly innocuous Instagram post prompted outrage in China and the German carmaker has since apologized. Mercedes is one of a number of brands to upset Beijing with its online marketing.
Show more articles