The Dalai Lama is the head monk of the Gelugpa lineage of Tibetan Buddhism. The 14th Dalai Lama, he won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989.

The Dalai Lama, born Lhamo Dondrub on September 6, 1935, fled to India during the 1959 Tibetan uprising against Chinese rule. There, he established a Tibetan government in exile. Since then, he has since traveled the world, advocating for the welfare of Tibetans, but governments and institutions face pressure from the government of the People’s Republic of China not to accept him. Recent DW content on the Dalai Lama and Tibet is collated below.