India: Dalai Lama's Ladakh visit irks China

The Dalai Lama, the exiled Tibetan Buddhist spiritual leader, arrived in India's remote mountainous Ladakh region bordering China last week for a month-long visit.

He received a rousing reception, with thousands of people lining up on both sides of the road outside the airport in the cold desert region's Leh town to welcome him.

"Tibet and Ladakh share rich cultural and religious ties. The people of Ladakh —including Buddhists, Muslims and Christians — have huge respect for His Holiness, the Dalai Lama," Jigmat Paljor, one of Ladakh's leading student and social activists, told DW.

"Buddhists consider him the spiritual head of Buddhism and a living Buddha of compassion. People in Ladakh are overjoyed about his visit," he added.

This is the spiritual leader's first trip outside his base in the northern Indian city of Dharamsala since the onset of the COVID pandemic in 2020.

China-India tensions amid border disputes

It's also the first time he's in Ladakh since New Delhi split the region from disputed Kashmir, scrapped the entire territory's semiautonomous status and took direct control of it in 2019.

That move was sharply criticized by Pakistan as well as China. And a year later, Indian and Chinese troops engaged in deadly clashes in Ladakh and ever since they have been locked in a military standoff along their disputed border.

The violence, the most serious in decades, led to a deterioration of China-India relations.

Happymon Jacob, who teaches foreign policy at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University, said he wouldn't generally attach much political significance to the Tibetan spiritual leader's visit.

"There isn't any great significance that we can attach to the Dalai Lama's Ladakh visit. India has not made such a big issue of Chinese sovereignty as far as Tibet is concerned. In any case, before the onset of the pandemic the Dalai Lama used to visit Ladakh every year," he said.

Nevertheless, he added, "Given the difficulties in India-China relations, anything that the Dalai Lama does in that particular region (Ladakh) will be viewed with great significance by the Indians and Chinese."

Chinese troops took over Tibet in 1950 in what Beijing calls a "peaceful liberation." The Dalai Lama fled into exile nine years later following an uprising and has lived in northern India ever since.

Although New Delhi recognizes Tibet as an autonomous region of China, it has several territorial disputes with Beijing elsewhere on its border, which extends 3,500 kilometers (2,200 miles) in the Himalayan region.

Upsetting comments?

Before leaving for Ladakh, the Dalai Lama said: "India and China are most populated countries and neighbors. Sooner or later, you have to solve this problem (border disputes along the Line of Actual Control) through talks and peaceful means."

Pravin Sawhney, one of India's leading defense experts, said that the comments would have upset China for three reasons.

"One, they (the Chinese) consider Dalai Lama as a separatist; two, he is going to a problem area because China does not consider the constitutional changes made by India in the Ladakh region in August 2019 as legitimate; and three, India says that Dalai Lama is a spiritual leader but he has made a politico-military statement in Jammu," he pointed out.

While Beijing views the Dalai Lama as a "separatist," he denies seeking Tibet's independence and says he only advocates substantial autonomy and protection of the region's native Buddhist culture.

Michael Kugelman, a South Asia expert at the Washington-based Woodrow Wilson Center for Scholars, said that the trip is not viewed positively by Beijing.

"Anything involving the Dalai Lama is political, given how he is perceived by Beijing. The Chinese government objects even if he has brief meetings with Indian officials, and so for him to spend a month in Ladakh — a sensitive region for China — is a move that will certainly not be viewed positively by the Chinese," he underlined.

'All of us want peace'

How interactions with the Dalai Lama irk Beijing can be seen by how the Chinese government reacted when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on July 6 greeting the spiritual leader on his 87th birthday.

"The Indian side also needs to fully understand the anti-China and separatist nature of the 14th Dalai Lama," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at the time. "It needs to abide by its commitments to China on Tibet-related issues, act and speak with prudence and stop using Tibet-related issues to interfere in China's internal affairs."

India's Foreign Ministry hit back and said: "It has been a consistent policy of our government to treat him as a guest in India and as a respected religious leader who enjoys a large following in India."

Since he fled from Tibet in 1959, the Dalai Lama has made Dharmsala his headquarters. India considers Tibet to be part of China, though it hosts Tibetan exiles. Beijing doesn't recognize the Tibetan government-in-exile and hasn't held any dialogue with the representatives of the Dalai Lama since 2010.

Ladakh student activist Paljor said that the Dalai Lama has always been in favor of peace, dialog and reconciliation.

"I endorse his statement that China and India should resolve their border dispute immediately, for we have experienced the horrors of war-like situation when the Galwan clashes took place in 2020. All of us want peace."

