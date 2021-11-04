Visit the new DW website

Kashmir

Kashmir is a disputed territory located between India and Pakistan.

The mountainous region has long been a source of conflict between the two countries, even before they won independence from British rule in 1947. Kashmir has an estimated 16 million inhabitants. Recent DW content with "Kashmir" as a keyword will appear on this page.

High Security For Non-Local Labourers In Sopore, Kashmir Non-Local Laborers wait outside a Railway Station with all their belongings in Sopore, District Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, India on 18 October 2021. 2 non-local labourers were shot dead by Gunmen in J&K s Kulgam, 4 deaths in 2 days Srinagar India kachroo-notitle211018_npmf9 PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xNasirxKachroox

Kashmir: Migrant worker killings spur exodus, halt industries 04.11.2021

Businesses fear a sizable reduction in output, after many migrant laborers fled due to targeted killings. Experts say that tensions are on the rise between locals and migrants over fears of a demographic transition.

People gather near the wreckage of a passenger bus plunged into a ravine where at least 20 people were killed in Pallandri, some 160 km east of Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-administered Kashmir, on November 3, 2021. (Photo by AFP)

Bus crash leaves 22 dead in Pakistani Kashmir 03.11.2021

The bus fell into a ravine after the driver lost control and skidded across a mountain road. Police fear that the death toll could rise, as several are injured.

Dilshada Bilal stands inside a room amidst clay-made utensils and heaters at Larm-Ganjipora village in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, nearly 60 km from capital city Srinagar, Monday. Photo: Samaan Lateef/DW

Kashmir: Artisans fight for survival amid dying art of pottery 27.10.2021

Waning demand and the impacts of the COVID pandemic have pushed Kashmir pottery to the brink of extinction. But some artisan families are continuing the craft in exchange for rice just to survive.

A paramilitary vehicle passes the front gate of Government Medical College in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Police have registered two separate cases under harsh anti-terror law against students and some staff of two medical colleges for celebrating Pakistan’s victory over archrival India in a T20 World Cup cricket game. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)

Cricket: Kashmir students who cheered for Pakistan face India terror law 26.10.2021

Several students are being investigated for celebrating Pakistan's victory over India at the T20 World Cup. An anti-terror law was amended in 2019 so that a person can be held for six months without any evidence.

15.02.2016 **** epa05161739 A Kashmiri Muslim walks along with his bicycle as an Indian soldier stands guard during restriction in Maisuma area of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 15 February 2016. Authorities imposed curfew-like restrictions in some parts of Srinagar. All business establishments were closed over the call given by all major separatist groups against the killings of two civilians including a woman. Two civilians were killed during clashes near the gunfight sight in Kakapora area of Pulwama, south of Srinagar on 14 February 2016.Police said one militant of the Lashkar-e-Toiba was killed during the gunfight. EPA/FAROOQ KHAN © picture-alliance/epa/F. Khan

Why Dubai plans to build infrastructure in Kashmir 25.10.2021

Dubai's accord with the Indian government to build infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir comes at a time when the volatile Himalayan region is witnessing a resurgence in violence.

An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard outside a government school where two teachers were shot dead by assailants in the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. Authorities blamed militants fighting against Indian rule for the attack. Thursday’s incident marks the seventh targeted killings in six days. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

Kashmir: Minority killings increase amid violent demographic tensions 13.10.2021

Kashmiri Hindus say members of their community are being killed by pro-Islamist groups as part of efforts to pressure ethnic minorities to leave the Muslim-majority region.

An Indian paramilitary soldier guards as a Kashmiris walk at a busy market in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. The government forces have beefed up security in the region’s main city following a string of targeted killings last week. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)

Kashmir: 5 Indian soldiers killed in gunfight with rebels 11.10.2021

Suspected militants have killed five soldiers in Indian-administered Kashmir amid a spike in violence in the region. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard outside a government school where two teachers were shot dead by assailants in the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. Authorities blamed militants fighting against Indian rule for the attack. Thursday’s incident marks the seventh targeted killings in six days. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

Kashmir: 2 teachers shot dead at government school 07.10.2021

Two government schoolteachers, one Hindu and one Sikh, were shot dead in Kashmir. The death of the pair means that seven people have been killed in six days in the volatile, contested region.
***ACHTUNG: Bild nur zur Berichterstattung über den Bildband „Fotos für die Pressefreiheit 2020“ von Reporter ohne Grenzen verwenden und außerdem mit dem Vermerk Bildausschnitt versehen!*** via Anne Höhn Indien Während eines Protests gegen die militärische Besetzung des Kaschmirtals attackiert ein vermummter Mann ein gepanzertes Fahrzeug der indischen Polizei. Den Einmarsch indischer Soldaten, die ersten Ausgangssperren, die Blockade des Internets und Telefonnetzes: Der Fotograf Dar Yasin, der in Kaschmir zuhause ist, hat all das hautnah miterlebt. © Dar Yasin/picture alliance/AP Photo A masked Kashmiri protester jumps on an Indian police armored vehicle as he throws stones at it during a protest in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir on May 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin) |

Is reconciliation with New Delhi possible in Indian Kashmir? 21.09.2021

Much animosity has built up since India scrapped Kashmir's special status two years ago. DW spoke with several Kashmiris, many of whom have harsh feelings about the Indian government.
by Rifat Fareed 1. Nadiya Nighat, a football coach training young girls in the main city of Srinagar.

Kashmir's female athletes kick down barriers to coach girls 20.09.2021

In Muslim-majority Kashmir, female athletics is often frowned upon. DW spoke with women who are breaking taboos and teaching girls the value of committing to sports.

Immer mehr Menschen fahren in Kashmir Fahrrad, um die Luftverschmutzung zu bekämpfen. Foto: Gowhar Geelani/DW Im August 2021 in Kashmir Indien

Bicycling picks up speed among youth in Kashmir 10.09.2021

A growing number of Kashmiris are taking up bicycling in the restive mountainous region, both to stay fit and to fight environmental pollution.

SRINAGAR, KASHMIR, INDIA-JUNE 26 : Indian forces stand near the site of attack in Barbar Shah area of Srinagar,Kashmir on June 26, 2021. Four civilians including a non-local were injured after suspected militants lobbed a grenade at Indian forces in Barbar Shah Srinagar ,Police said. Faisal Khan / Anadolu Agency

How will the Taliban takeover impact militancy in Kashmir? 09.09.2021

India-administered Kashmir is reportedly seeing a surge in foreign militants. Analysts warn that increasing disaffection among young Kashmiris in the disputed region could have serious consequences.
Kashmiri separatist leader and chairman of Kashmir's All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Syed Ali Shah Geelani looks on as he arrives at the Pakistan embassy in the capital New Delhi on August 19, 2014. India on August 18 cancelled talks with Pakistan scheduled for next week, angrily berating Islamabad over a meeting between Pakistan's high commissioner and Kashmiri separatists. AFP PHOTO / SAJJAD HUSSAIN (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP) (Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images)

Kashmir: Relatives of separatist icon in trouble after his death 05.09.2021

The death of separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani raised tensions in Kashmir, with authorities slapping charges on his family members. Geelani's relatives accuse the police of stealing his body.
Indian policemen and paramilitary soldiers keep guard as they impose restrictions outside the residence of top separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Geelani, an icon of disputed Kashmir’s resistance against Indian rule and a top separatist leader who became the emblem of the region’s defiance against New Delhi, died late Wednesday. He was 92. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)

India continues Kashmir lockdown after separatist politician's death 03.09.2021

Indian authorities have enforced a security lockdown for a second day in India-administered Kashmir. Communication and movement have been blocked since the death of separatist leader Syed Ali Sha Geelani.
FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2010, file photo, Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani waves to the media before his arrest in Srinagar, India. Geelani, an icon of disputed Kashmir’s resistance against Indian rule and a top separatist leader who became the emblem of the region’s defiance against New Delhi, died late Wednesday, Sept, 1, 2021. He was 92. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File)

India ups security in Kashmir after death of politician Syed Ali Shah Geelani 02.09.2021

The death of India-administered Kashmir's separatist politician Syed Ali Shah Geelani has prompted Indian authorities to clamp down on security in the restive region. Pakistan's PM saluted "his courageous struggle."
The dying art of paper mache in Kashmir

The dying art of papier-mache in Kashmir 13.08.2021

Ruptured by conflict and the pandemic, a trade that dates back to the 14th century will soon be a thing of the past in Kashmir, according to local traders.
