Kashmir is a disputed territory located between India and Pakistan.
The mountainous region has long been a source of conflict between the two countries, even before they won independence from British rule in 1947. Kashmir has an estimated 16 million inhabitants. Recent DW content with "Kashmir" as a keyword will appear on this page.
The death of India-administered Kashmir's separatist politician Syed Ali Shah Geelani has prompted Indian authorities to clamp down on security in the restive region. Pakistan's PM saluted "his courageous struggle."