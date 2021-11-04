Censorship is the suppression of free speech, public communication or other information which may be considered harmful, sensitive or politically incorrect as determined by governments or other groups or institutions.

Governments, private organizations and individuals may engage in censorship. It occurs in different media and on the Internet for reasons like national security, for ethical reasons or to prevent crimes such as child pornography and to prevent slander and libel.