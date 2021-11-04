Visit the new DW website

Censorship

Censorship is the suppression of free speech, public communication or other information which may be considered harmful, sensitive or politically incorrect as determined by governments or other groups or institutions.

Governments, private organizations and individuals may engage in censorship. It occurs in different media and on the Internet for reasons like national security, for ethical reasons or to prevent crimes such as child pornography and to prevent slander and libel. Here you can find an automatic compilation of all DW content relating to censorship.

DW Kampagne, Freedom of Information

Fighting internet censorship with fashion 04.11.2021

Introducing DW's new Uncensored Collection, designed to draw attention to freedom of information.
China's Peng Shuai serves to Japan's Nao Hibino during their first round singles match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

China: Authorities delete tennis star's #MeToo post about ex-top official 04.11.2021

Chinese authorities have censored almost all online discussion of a tennis star's allegations against a former top official. The censorship highlights the sensitivity around the private lives of Communist Party leaders.
This picture taken on September 1, 2020 in Paris shows covers of French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo reading All of this, just for that, to be published on September 2 to mark this week's start of the trial for 14 accused in January 2015 jihadist attacks in Paris. - Twelve people, including some of France's most celebrated cartoonists, were killed on January 7, 2015, when brothers Said and Cherif Kouachi went on a gun rampage at the paper's offices. (Photo by - / AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

Singapore bans book about censorship 01.11.2021

The book about censorship was banned over "offensive images," which included cartoons published in the French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo in 2015.

(171108) -- HANNOVER, Nov. 8, 2017 -- The plaque of the Confucius Institute is unveiled during its opening ceremony at Leibniz University in Hannover, Germany, on Nov. 7, 2017. ) (yy) GERMANY-HANNOVER-CONFUCIUS INSTITUTE-OPENING ShanxYuqi PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

Germany: How does it deal with Chinese censorship? 29.10.2021

An event in Germany presenting a book about Chinese leader Xi Jinping has been canceled by China's Confucius Institutes, many of which are partners with German universities.
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (21) defends Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter, right, during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

China censors NBA Celtics games over Tibet, Xi comments 22.10.2021

Broadcaster Tencent has scrubbed all Boston games, highlights and replays after player Enes Kanter called President Xi Jinping a "brutal dictator." Meanwhile, 43 nations criticized China over its treatment of Uyghurs.
IN THE MOOD FOR LOVE (HK-FR 2000) MAGGIE CHEUNG Date: (Mary Evans Picture Library) © picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library/Ronald Grant Archive

Hong Kong cinema: more than just kung fu and thrillers 18.10.2021

Censorship is threatening the Hong Kong film scene more than ever. Yet the industry has long been a global inspiration with its diversity and creativity.
--FILE--A netizen browses the website of professional social networking site LinkedIn in Guangzhou city, south China's Guangdong province, 14 June 2016. LinkedIn, a US-based networking website, said in a report that the return of talent to China has shown an increasing trend in recent years, and staff in the finance and technology industries are still in hot demand. Although people aged 20-29 are still the main group of returnees, their proportion of the total population of overseas returnees fell from 79.7 percent in 2013 to 52.2 percent in 2017, according to the report LinkedIn sent to the Global Times on Thursday (14 June 2018). The share of returnees aged 30-40 almost doubled from 16.5 percent in 2013 to 30.6 percent in 2017, the report said. The report noted that this group has worked overseas for many years and has a wealth of experience. After returning to China, such people have taken senior management positions and many became the backbone of these businesses.

Microsoft shuts down LinkedIn in China amid government pressure 14.10.2021

The professional networking site was the only major US social media platform that had been left operating in China.
LinkedIn hides Chinese profiles of journalists over 'prohibited content' 30.09.2021

An apparent censorship spree carried out on LinkedIn's China service has targeted journalists and researchers who have published works critical of Beijing.
young hacker in the dark breaks the access to steal information and infect computers and systems. concept of hacking and cyber terrorism

Tor, Psiphon, Signal and co.: How to move unrecognized on the internet 28.09.2021

Dictatorships and online services collect all kinds of data. Many users have no access at all to the free network. Here are a few tips on how to navigate the internet safely and anonymously and how to avoid censorship.
Huawei logo is seen displayed on a phone screen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on December 27, 2019. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto) | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Lithuania: Cybersecurity agency warns against Chinese-made phones 22.09.2021

Lithuania has said phones made by Chinese firms such as Huawei and Xiaomi pose cybersecurity and censorship risks. The companies have denied the allegations.
In this Sunday, May 2, 2021, photo, Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China Vice Chairperson Chow Hang-tung, left, stands in front of the Pillar of Shame statue, a memorial for those killed in the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown, at the University of Hong Kong. High-profile Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong will face an additional 10 months in jail for participating in an unauthorized Tiananmen vigil held last year to commemorate the 1989 crackdown on protesters in Beijing, as Hong Kong authorities continue tightening control over dissent in the city. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Hong Kong orders Tiananmen vigil group to delete websites 16.09.2021

Organizers of the annual vigil say national security police ordered them to delete their online presence. Beijing is increasingly cracking down on dissenting social media accounts in Hong Kong.

People surf the internet on their smartphones on the sidewalk in Havana, Cuba, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. For the first time, Cubans are able to sign up for 3G internet service for their mobile phones, with packages ranging from 600 megabytes for about $7 to four gigabytes for about $30 month. (AP Photo/Desmond Boylan) |

Cuba cybersecurity rules take aim at protests 18.08.2021

Cuba introduces tough new cybersecurity laws restricting social media and the internet, weeks after anti-government protests. Havana says the measure is aimed at cyberterrorism but critics cry censorship.
Detail of some neon signs advertising karaoke parlors and nightclubs on Portland street in Hong Kong, China, on 16 June 2021. (Photo by Marc Fernandes/NurPhoto)

China to ban 'harmful' songs from karaoke venues 11.08.2021

Karaoke bars in China will be tasked with prohibiting songs that threaten national security, violate religious practices or encourage drug use.
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 23, 2021: Actress Liya Akhedzhakova as Grandma Nuria performs in a scene from a production of Rinat Tashimovs play The First Bread staged by Polish director Benjamin Koc at Moscows Sovremennik Theater. Sergei Karpukhin/TASS

Could Russia's theaters face censorship? 07.08.2021

A prominent theater in Moscow has been accused of insulting war veterans in a play, raising fears about censorship in the city's culture scene. DW’s Juri Rescheto reports from the Russian capital.
14.06.2021 A graffiti depicting Alexei Anatolievich Navalny Founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation, he is known for his opposition to the regime of President Vladimir Putin, in Geneva, Switzerland, Monday, June 14, 2021. The meeting between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, scheduled for Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (KEYSTONE/Martial Trezzini)

Russian regulator blocks Alexei Navalny's website 26.07.2021

Authorities have removed websites belonging to Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and dozens of his allies. The move comes during the run-up to parliamentary elections in September.
Eine Drag Queen schwenkt eine Regenbogenfahne auf einer LGBT-Rechte-Demonstration vor dem ungarischen Parlament. Tausende Menschen haben hier gegen ein geplantes Gesetz demonstriert, das die Informationsrechte und den Schutz von homosexuellen und transsexuellen Jugendlichen einschränken würde. Zu der Kundgebung hatten Menschenrechtsorganisationen und Vereinigungen der LGBT-Gemeinde aufgerufen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Hungary's LGBTQ community: 'We are afraid of losing everything' 22.07.2021

Hungary's anti-LGBTQ legislation has raised the specter of censorship for many who work in the culture branch. Some people even plan to leave the country.

