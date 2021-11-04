Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Censorship is the suppression of free speech, public communication or other information which may be considered harmful, sensitive or politically incorrect as determined by governments or other groups or institutions.
Governments, private organizations and individuals may engage in censorship. It occurs in different media and on the Internet for reasons like national security, for ethical reasons or to prevent crimes such as child pornography and to prevent slander and libel. Here you can find an automatic compilation of all DW content relating to censorship.
Chinese authorities have censored almost all online discussion of a tennis star's allegations against a former top official. The censorship highlights the sensitivity around the private lives of Communist Party leaders.
Dictatorships and online services collect all kinds of data. Many users have no access at all to the free network. Here are a few tips on how to navigate the internet safely and anonymously and how to avoid censorship.