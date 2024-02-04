Hong Kong bookstores face more censorship, less freedom

SocietyHong KongHong Kong bookstores face more censorship, less freedomTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoSocietyHong KongEmmy Sasipornkarn | Anagha Nair in Hong Kong04/02/2024April 2, 2024After Hong Kong passed a new national security law that targets political dissent, more liberal-minded bookstores are being forced to close. Owners and customers see their freedom of expression curtailed.https://p.dw.com/p/4eLYCAdvertisement