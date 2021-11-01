Visit the new DW website

Hong Kong

Hong Kong is an autonomous territory, and former British colony, in southeastern China. With a population of over seven million, it ranks as the world's fourth most densely populated sovereign state or territory.

Hong Kong became a British colony after the First Opium War (1839–42). In the early 1980s, negotiations between the United Kingdom and China resulted in the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration, which paved way for the transfer of sovereignty of Hong Kong in 1997. Since then it has become a special administrative region (SAR) with a high degree of autonomy – at least on paper. Here you can find an automatic compilation of all DW content referring to Hong Kong.

Global housing crisis: Are we heading for disaster? 01.11.2021

In this edition of Business Beyond we visit some of the housing crisis hotspots: Berlin, Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Vancouver, New York, Dublin and Tokyo. Are we too late to prevent a global housing disaster?
Date: June 4, 2020 Description: People lights up candles as how they memorize the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong: Activists stand trial over banned Tiananmen vigil 01.11.2021

Jimmy Lai and several other activists have gone on trial for their role in last year's unauthorized event. Most of the defendants have already pleaded guilty.
Logo der Organisation Amnesty International. Die Menschenrechtsorganisation Amnesty International (AI) strukturiert ihre Führung um. Fünf der sieben Mitglieder der Generaldirektion würden die Organisation bis Oktober verlassen, teilte AI am Mittwoch mit. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Amnesty International says will close Hong Kong offices over security law 25.10.2021

The rights group says a security law imposed by Beijing is stopping it from working freely in Hong Kong. It also said the law poses a threat to its staff.
DW Business Africa

DW Business Africa 21.10.2021

Evergrande shares tank in Hong Kong - Spaniards worried about high electricity prices
HONG KONG, CHINA - OCTOBER 06: A pedestrian walks past the Shenzhen-based property management company China Evergrande Centre as the conglomerate has more than 300 billion US dollar in liabilities in Hong Kong on October 06, 2021. Miguel Candela Poblacion / Anadolu Agency

Tense times for China's Evergrande as unit sale collapses 21.10.2021

Fears for the future of Chinese property fim Evergrande are swirling through global financial markets, raising the possibility of contagion.
TOPSHOT - Greek actress Xanthi Georgiou, playing the role of the High Priestess, lights up the torch during the flame lighting ceremony for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Ancient Olympia archeological site, birthplace of the ancient Olympics in southern Greece on October 18, 2021. - The Olympic flame will once again be lit in an empty stadium on Ovtober 18, 2021, as it starts its truncated journey to Beijing for the Winter Games in February. Like the ceremony in March 2020 to light the flame for Tokyo, and like those Games, which were put back a year, Monday's ceremony is a victim of coronavirus restrictions. (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS / AFP) (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Beijing Winter Games flame lit in Greece amid protests 18.10.2021

The ceremony to light the Olympic flame was disrupted as Tibetan and Hong Kong activists held banners protesting human rights abuses in China.
IN THE MOOD FOR LOVE (HK-FR 2000) MAGGIE CHEUNG Date: (Mary Evans Picture Library) © picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library/Ronald Grant Archive

Hong Kong cinema: more than just kung fu and thrillers 18.10.2021

Censorship is threatening the Hong Kong film scene more than ever. Yet the industry has long been a global inspiration with its diversity and creativity.
October 11, 2021, Hong Kong, China: Close-up view of the ''Pillar of Shame'' before its removal..The ''Pillar of Shame'', an artwork by Danish artist Jens GalschiÃ_t, is a tribute to the victims of the Tiananmen massacre that occurred on June 4th, 1989 in Beijing, China. Although the sculpture has been at the campus since 1997, the University of Hong Kong (HKU) has demanded that it should be removed before October 14th, 2021. (Credit Image: © CharlÃ_Ne Flores/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire

China pressures Hong Kong in dispute over Tiananmen sculpture 16.10.2021

Voices critical of the Chinese government are increasingly being silenced in Hong Kong. The city's university wants to remove Pillar of Shame, a monument to the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre in Beijing.
October 11, 2021, Hong Kong, China: A view of the ''Pillar of Shame before its removal..The ''Pillar of Shame'', an artwork by Danish artist Jens GalschiÃ_t, is a tribute to the victims of the Tiananmen massacre that occurred June 4th, 1989 in Beijing, China. Although the sculpture has been at the campus since 1997, the University of Hong Kong (HKU) has demanded that it should be removed before October 14th, 2021. (Credit Image: © CharlÃ_Ne Flores/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire

Hong Kong: Danish artist engages lawyers to retrieve Tiananmen Square sculpture 13.10.2021

The sculpture, named "Pillar of Shame," mourns those who were killed by Chinese troops at Tiananmen Square in 1989. It was installed at the University of Hong Kong in 1997, when the territory was handed back to China.

Hong Kong: Virtual traveling in times of pandemic Ort: Hong Kong Schlagwörter COVID-19, pandemic, travel, tourism, digital, Hong Kong, GLO Sendedatum: 07.10.2021 Rechte: DW Bildbeschreibung: The Hong Kong-based travel agency GLO reacted to the pandemic by offering its customers virtual tours to learn about a destination's culture and history.

Hong Kong: Virtual traveling in times of pandemic 07.10.2021

"COVID-19 put the brakes on my business," says Rubio Chan, founder of the Hong Kong-based travel agency GLO. He reacted: The company now offers new ways to learn about a destination's culture and history.
Tower cranes work at a construction site in Kwun Tong, one of the oldest district areas in Hong Kong, with old and new high-rise buildings in the background, Kowloon, Hong Kong, China, 18 October 2017. Kwun Tong is the most densely populated district, with 55,000 per km2, but it is also one of the largest industrial areas in Hong Kong. Pollution, poverty and ageing population are the concerns. And it is under a redevelopment project as the government attempts to improve the dilapidated buildings and poor living conditions. Foto: Stringer/HPIC/dpa

Hong Kong: Carrie Lam proposes new housing development near Chinese border 06.10.2021

In her annual policy address, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said Hong's Kong's controversial national security law would provide a new starting point for economic development.

September 20, 2021, Hong Kong, China: China Evergrande Centre sign seen on the front of their building. .Fears of China property group Evergrande defaulting on debt have investors worried about the potential impact on the wider global economy. These concerns dragged Hong Kong stocks towards to a one-year low. Hong Kong China - ZUMAs197 20210920_zaa_s197_205 Copyright: xKatherinexChengx

Evergrande: Share trading stops ahead of major announcement 04.10.2021

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange did not say why it has suspended trading in Evergrande shares, but there is speculation that another major developer may buy out the company's property management unit.
Die Figur eines Pestdoktors mit einer Schnabelmaske steht im Roemer- und Pelizaeus-Museum Hildesheim (RPM) in der Sonderausstellung Seuchen. Fluch der Vergangenheit - Bedrohung der Zukunft. Vom 02.10.2021 bis 01.05.2022 befasst sich die in Kooperation mit der Medizinischen Hochschule Hannover (MHH) entstandene Ausstellung mit der Kultur- und Naturgeschichte von Seuchen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

From the plague to COVID: How epidemics shape(d) history 01.10.2021

Infectious diseases have killed millions of people, but also brought change and progress. A unique exhibition explores the past and the future of pandemics.
ARCHIV - 12.04.2019, Großbritannien, Edinburgh: Zwei Frauen in kurzen Röcken gehen auf einem Weg. (Illustration zu dpa Viel Unterstützung für Gesetzentwurf gegen «Upskirting») Foto: Jane Barlow/PA Wire/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Hong Kong introduces jail terms for 'upskirting' 30.09.2021

The legislation only covers photos that have been taken "dishonestly" or used "for sexual purpose."
Chairman of the Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China and former Legislative Council member, Lee Cheuk-yan (C), leads a candlelit remembrance with other activists after crossing downed barricades into Victoria Park in Hong Kong on June 4, 2020, after the annual vigil that traditionally takes place in the park to mark the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown was banned on public health grounds because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. - Hong Kong protesters on June 4 defied a coronavirus ban against a mass vigil commemorating the anniversary of China's Tiananmen crackdown to enter a landmark city park, AFP reporters on scene said. (Photo by Anthony WALLACE / AFP) (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images)

Hong Kong: Tiananmen Square vigil group disbands amid crackdown 25.09.2021

Another Hong Kong pro-democracy group has succumbed to pressure from Beijing, deciding to end after 32 years. The group had kept an annual vigil for those who died in the 1989 violent crackdown in Tiananmen Square.
Voters enter a polling center for the election committee that will vote for the city's leader in Hong Kong Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Hong Kong's polls for an election committee that will vote for the city's leader kicked off Sunday amid heavy police presence, with chief executive Carrie Lam saying that it is very meaningful as it is the first election to take place following electoral reforms. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Hong Kong: 'Patriots only' election starts without pro-democracy candidates 19.09.2021

The first vote under Hong Kong's newly revamped election system will ensure that "patriots rule Hong Kong," by keeping out any "anti-China" elements.
