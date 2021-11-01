Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Hong Kong is an autonomous territory, and former British colony, in southeastern China. With a population of over seven million, it ranks as the world's fourth most densely populated sovereign state or territory.
Hong Kong became a British colony after the First Opium War (1839–42). In the early 1980s, negotiations between the United Kingdom and China resulted in the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration, which paved way for the transfer of sovereignty of Hong Kong in 1997. Since then it has become a special administrative region (SAR) with a high degree of autonomy – at least on paper. Here you can find an automatic compilation of all DW content referring to Hong Kong.
The sculpture, named "Pillar of Shame," mourns those who were killed by Chinese troops at Tiananmen Square in 1989. It was installed at the University of Hong Kong in 1997, when the territory was handed back to China.