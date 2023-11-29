An evening of music against antisemitism

SocietyMiddle EastAn evening of music against antisemitismTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoSocietyMiddle EastAndrea Horakh11/29/2023November 29, 2023Internationally acclaimed pianist Igor Levit expressed disappointment over the lack of public response to the rise in antisemitic incidents in Germany after the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7. He organized a show in Berlin to break the silence.https://p.dw.com/p/4ZYPjAdvertisement