An evening of music against antisemitism

Andrea Horakh
November 29, 2023

Internationally acclaimed pianist Igor Levit expressed disappointment over the lack of public response to the rise in antisemitic incidents in Germany after the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7. He organized a show in Berlin to break the silence.

