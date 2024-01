Emmy began her journalistic career in 2015 with a nearly four-year stint at the Bangkok office of the Spanish wire service Agencia EFE.

She received a scholarship from the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) in 2018 to pursue a master's degree in International Media Studies in Bonn.

Emmy joined DW's Asia Desk in 2020.

She has since produced text as well as video reports covering political and social developments in Thailand, South and Southeast Asia.