Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

LGBTQ rights

The rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people vary worldwide. LGBTQ rights are human and civil rights, with laws covering everything from same-sex marriage to persecution for same-sex relationships.

The United Nations Human Rights Commission has documented violations of the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual. transgender and queer (LGBTQ) people, including hate crimes, discrimination and criminalization of homosexuality in various countries throughout the world. In 2011, the UN Human Rights Council passed its first resolution recognizing LGBTQ rightst, and urged all countries which had not yet done so to enact laws protecting basic LGBTQ rights. Automatically compiled DW content on the topic can be found below.

Pakistan: Why LGBTQ rights are not a charity

Pakistan: Why LGBTQ rights are not a charity 10.10.2022

New debates on social media about the 2018 Transgender Persons Act have resurfaced, with critics opposing a specific clause that stipulates that "a transgender person shall have a right to be recognized as per his or her self-perceived gender identity." Saro Imran, a Pakistani transgender person, tells DW why the law is a progressive step.
Italy adopts new LGBTQ rights plan before right-wing takeover

Italy adopts new LGBTQ rights plan before right-wing takeover 07.10.2022

Italy's outgoing government has set a three-year strategy to fight anti-LGBTQ discrimination amid fears of a roll-back of rights under the upcoming right-wing rule.

Germany amends asylum rules in favor of queer refugees

Germany amends asylum rules in favor of queer refugees 01.10.2022

Germany will now consider queer refugees at risk of persecution in their home countries, whether or not they openly live with their identity and orientation.
Meet Mami Yuli, the Indonesian transgender woman pursuing higher education

Meet Mami Yuli, the Indonesian transgender woman pursuing higher education 29.09.2022

Though transgender communities face widespread social stigma, discrimination and economic hardship, Mami Yuli has earned recognition and acceptance thanks to her success.
UAE is becoming increasingly hostile to the LGBTQ community

UAE is becoming increasingly hostile to the LGBTQ community 27.09.2022

Queers have so far managed to live in the Gulf state by keeping a low profile. But UAE’s new crackdown on the LGBTQ community might change that.
Cuba approves same-sex marriage, adoption

Cuba approves same-sex marriage, adoption 26.09.2022

Cuban communist leaders applauded the result of a nationwide referendum, which upends decades of discrimination. The move was opposed by conservative Christians in the Catholic and evangelical communities.

Cuba holds referendum on same-sex marriage, adoption

Cuba holds referendum on same-sex marriage, adoption 25.09.2022

More than 79,000 neighborhood meetings were held this earlier this year to debate the proposal, which is backed by the communist government. Church leaders have expressed opposition to the idea.
Pakistan: Transgender rights in focus amid religious complaints

Pakistan: Transgender rights in focus amid religious complaints 25.09.2022

A religious party in Pakistan has filed a petition against a law that protects the rights of transgender people. Opponents say the legislation could act as a gateway to allow same-sex marriage.
World Cup 2022: Continued concern over LGBTQ rights in Qatar

World Cup 2022: Continued concern over LGBTQ rights in Qatar 21.09.2022

The count-down is on to November's World Cup in Qatar. But criticism over the host nation's human-rights record continues. There are still questions over the treatment of migrant workers and LGBTQ rights.
Serbian police clash with right-wingers protesting EuroPride march

Serbian police clash with right-wingers protesting EuroPride march 17.09.2022

Right-wing groups tried to disrupt the march through the capital Belgrade, but police created a secure corridor for the parade.
Ban on Serbia's EuroPride parade condemned as 'pretext'

Ban on Serbia's EuroPride parade condemned as 'pretext' 17.09.2022

Belgrade was set to be the first Balkan city to host EuroPride this week. But after the parade was canceled for security concerns, then held anyway, activists said they wouldn't "let intolerance and hate win."
Turkey: Pop star Gulsen released from house arrest

Turkey: Pop star Gulsen released from house arrest 12.09.2022

Turkish singer Gulsen was accused of inciting hatred over a joke she made about a band member who attended a religious school. She faces trial on October 21.
Transphobia in Germany: The danger of anti-queer attacks

Transphobia in Germany: The danger of anti-queer attacks 11.09.2022

Multiple anti-transgender and homophobic attacks, especially the death of a transgender man, raise the question: How safe are queer people in Germany?
Queer Hungarians in Berlin: 'We can finally hold hands in public'

Queer Hungarians in Berlin: 'We can finally hold hands in public' 10.09.2022

Anti-gay and transgender legislation in Hungary have sparked condemnation of Viktor Orban's government and prompted LGBTQ individuals to leave the country. Some of them have made their way to Berlin.

Iran: Rights groups slam death sentences for LGBTQ activists

Iran: Rights groups slam death sentences for LGBTQ activists 09.09.2022

Iran is considered one of the most repressive places in the world for the LGBTQ community, which faces constant threats, intimidation and widespread social stigma.
Netflix: Gulf states demand removal of 'offensive' content

Netflix: Gulf states demand removal of 'offensive' content 06.09.2022

The Gulf Arab countries have asked the streaming service to drop programs violating "Islamic values." Saudi state TV called Netflix an "official sponsor of homosexuality."
Show more articles