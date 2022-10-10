The rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people vary worldwide. LGBTQ rights are human and civil rights, with laws covering everything from same-sex marriage to persecution for same-sex relationships.

The United Nations Human Rights Commission has documented violations of the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual. transgender and queer (LGBTQ) people, including hate crimes, discrimination and criminalization of homosexuality in various countries throughout the world. In 2011, the UN Human Rights Council passed its first resolution recognizing LGBTQ rightst, and urged all countries which had not yet done so to enact laws protecting basic LGBTQ rights. Automatically compiled DW content on the topic can be found below.