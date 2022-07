'Sleepers' (1996)

After a tragically failed prank, four boys end up in a home where they are severely abused by the wardens. Years later, two of the four boys track down and shoot their most hated tormentor and end up in court. The prosecutor is the third of the group (Pitt), who, together with the fourth, a journalist, does everything in their power to lose the case and take revenge on the other perpetrators.