Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie is a US-born actress, film director, screenwriter and producer known for her political commitment to humanitarian causes.

One of Hollywood's highest paid stars, Angelina Jolie has received a lot of acclaim for her performances in films including, "A Mighty Heart" and "Wanted." She has received numerous awards, among them an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the drama "Girl, Interrupted" (1999). Other films in which she acted include "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider," "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," "Salt," and "Changeling." Committed to conservation, education, and women's rights, Jolie has been praised for her work with refugees and activism as a special envoy for the UNHCR. She has directed five movies, most notably, "In the Land of Milk and Honey," set in the former Yugoslavia and dealing with the war's effects on women.

L-R: Kingo Kumail Nanjiani, Makkari Lauren Ridloff, Gilgamesh Don Lee, Thena Angelina Jolie, Ikaris Richard Madden, Ajak Salma Hayek, Sersi Gemma Chan, Sprite Lia McHugh, Phastos Brian Tyree Henry and Druig Barry Keoghan in Marvel Studios ETERNALS 2021. Photo credit: Marvel Studios / The Hollywood Archive PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarvelxStudiosx 34239-019THA

Chloe Zhao's 'Eternals' banned in Gulf countries 05.11.2021

Starring Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek, and Bryan Tyree Henry, Marvel's most diverse lineup of superheroes features a kissing scene between LGBTQ characters.
Chloe Zhao attends the Telluride from Los Angeles drive-in screening of Nomadland on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Chloe Zhao, the Chinese director reinventing US cinema 23.04.2021

The Oscar-nominated director of "Nomadland" has cast the Western and the Road Movie in a new light. She's now revisiting the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
United Nations, New York, USA, April 19 2018 - Gitanjali Rao, 12-year-old innovator from USA During the Event entitled Youth Power the Planet: an SDG Activate Talk to Celebrate Earth Day on the occasion of International Mother Earth Day (22 April) today at the UN Headquarters in New York City. Photo: Luiz Rampelotto/EuropaNewswire

Gitanjali Rao: Time magazine names first 'Kid of the Year' 04.12.2020

The American weekly magazine has made an Indian-American teen inventor its first ever "Kid of the Year." Gitanjali Rao, 15, amazed actor Angelina Jolie with her genius and generosity.
Copyright: DW. Darauf: Rachel Stewart, Meet the Germans, Film und Fernsehen in Deutschland.

German film & TV: Tatort, dubbing & the German Hollywood 28.05.2020

Meet the Germans host Rachel Stewart investigates German TV and cinema – and catches up with the German voice of Angelina Jolie!
10.05.2019 People wait in line for lunch

Venezuelan exodus at 4 million since 2015 07.06.2019

Four million Venezuelans have fled their crisis-torn homeland in little over four years, say UN aid agencies. Colombia is hosting the bulk, followed by Chile, Ecuador, Brazil and Argentina.
HANDOUT - 04.02.2019, Bangladesch, Cox's Bazar: Angelina Jolie (l), US-Schauspielerin und Sonderbotschafterin des UN-Flüchtlingshilfswerks UNHCR, spricht im Flüchtlingslager Chakmarkul mit Angehörigen der Rohingya. Der Hollywood-Star verbringt drei Tage im Bezirk Cox's Bazar. (zu dpa «Angelina Jolie in Flüchtlingscamp: Not der Rohingya «beschämend» vom 05.02.2019) Foto: Santiago Escobar-Jaramillo/UNHCR/dpa - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit einer Berichterstattung über (die Sendung/den Film/die Auktion/die Ausstellung/das Buch) und nur mit vollständiger Nennung des vorstehenden Credits +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Sexual violence against women in conflict in the spotlight 23.04.2019

Germany, with the support of actor and activist Angelina Jolie, has forwarded a UN Security Council resolution addressing rape in conflicts — a subject central to one of Germany's best-known wartime novels.

Entertainment Themen der Woche KW13 Entertainment Bilder des Tages Bundesaussenminister Heiko Maas, SPD, trifft in New York mit der UNHCR-Sondergesandten, Angelina Jolie, zusammen. New York / USA 29.03.2019 New York USA *** Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas SPD meets in New York with UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie New York USA 29 03 2019 New York USA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xThomasxImo/photothek.netx

Big names behind big causes: actor activists 23.04.2019

As Heiko Maas works with Angelina Jolie to pass a UN resolution on sexual violence against women in conflict regions, we look at other actors who are active in social engagement and the causes dear to their hearts.
17.06.2018, Irak, Dohuk: Angelina Jolie, amerikanische Schauspielerin und Sonderbeauftragte des Hohen Flüchtlingskommissars der Vereinten Nationen (UNHCR), gibt im Domiz Camp, einem Flüchtlingslager für syrische Geflüchtete, eine Pressekonferenz. Foto: Claire Thomas/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Angelina Jolie and Germany's Maas demand action on sexual violence 23.04.2019

Germany's foreign minister and Angelina Jolie want more to be done to fight the use of rape as a war tactic. They issued a plea as the UN prepares to vote on a German resolution tackling the issue but face US opposition.
16.6.2018*** UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie visits the Old City in West Mosul, Iraq June 16, 2018. UNHCR/Andrew McConnell/Handout via REUTERS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THE AUTHENTICITY, CONTENT, LOCATION OR DATE OF THIS IMAGE.

In Iraq, Angelina Jolie draws attention to refugee funding shortfall 18.06.2018

Angelina Jolie has said funding received by the UN refugee agency to help Syrian refugees has fallen sharply. The Hollywood star was visiting the Domiz Camp in Iraq, home to 33,000 refugees displaced by the Syrian war.
October 30, 2017*** Rohingya refugees look out from a shelter in Palong Khali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, October 30, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Rohingya crisis: Rights group accuses Myanmar military of widespread rape 16.11.2017

The charges come just days after Myanmar's army denied all allegations of rape and killings by security forces. Separately, actress and activist Angelina Jolie condemned sexual violence inflicted on Rohingya women.
Rose mc gowan (CMS: 41090431) Quelle: picture-alliance/empics/The Canadian Press/AP/Invision/R. Shotwell Lupita Nyong’o (CMS: 41044139) Quelle: Getty Images/D. Dipasupil Ashley Judd (CMS: 40827529) Quelle: Getty Images/V.Gurgah Angelina Jolie (CMS: 1473437) Quelle: AP Harvey Weinstein (CMS: 41044200) Quelle: Getty Images/Spike/D. Kotinsky Gwyneth Paltrow Quelle: Getty Images/J. McCarthy

The Harvey Weinstein effect 30.10.2017

The sexual harassment scandal surrounding the Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein (and other men in show business) continues to deepen. News, background and comment on the subject can be found here.
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Producer Harvey Weinstein attends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_009 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TNT)

@dwnews - Harvey Weinstein accusers take to social media to share their stories 13.10.2017
KOMBO - Die Bildkombo zeigt undatierte Aufnahmen der Schauspielerinen Angelina Jolie (l) und Gwyneth Paltrow, die den Filmproduzenten Weinstein der sexuellen Belästigung beschuldigen. Foto: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Hollywood's Weinstein denies latest sexual abuse claims 10.10.2017

Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein has denied the latest sexual abuse allegations leveled in a New Yorker article. Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said she was "appalled" by the revelations.
Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie gives a press conference in Siem Reap province, Cambodia, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. Jolie on Saturday launches her two-day film screening of First They Killed My Father in Angkor complex in Siem Reap province. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith) |

Angelina Jolie reveals health problems following split from Brad Pitt 27.07.2017

In a Vanity Fair interview, the actress and director opened up about her difficult past year, revealing that she had developed Bell's palsy. Jolie says she has been focusing on "becoming a better mom."

June 13, 2014. US actress and special UN envoy Angelina Jolie (L) and her husband US actor Brad Pitt attend the fourth day of the Global Summit to End Sexual Violence in Conflict in London on June 13, 2014. US Secretary of State John Kerry spoke at the closing session of the four-day long Global Summit to End Sexual Violence in Conflict, which is being co-hosted by Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie and British Foreign Secretary William Hague. UN Secretary General Ban Ki Moon will also appear by video link. AFP PHOTO / CARL COURT (Photo credit should read CARL COURT/AFP/Getty Images) (c) Getty Images/AFP/C. Court

Brad Pitt opens up about alcohol dependency and split with Angelina 04.05.2017

In an interview with GQ Style, the celebrity revealed details about his problems with alcohol, the end of "Brangelina," and his newfound love of therapy. He also added that acting is not important to him.

17.04.2015 * epa04708078 A Cambodian woman sobs as she views skulls of victims who were died in the Khmer Rouge regime on display at Choeung Ek Genocidal Center in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 17 April 2015. Cambodians mark the 40th anniversary of the fall of Cambodia into the hands of the radical communist Khmer Rouge. Some two million Cambodians are estimated to have died by starvation and forced labor or were killed in politically justified executions during the Khmer Rouge regime. EPA/MAK REMISSA

Movies and books help Cambodia deal with its trauma 17.02.2017

An Angelina Jolie-directed movie about the Khmer Rouge, recalling the atrocities and agony suffered under the regime, is going to be launched this weekend at the fabled Angkor Wat temple complex. Ate Hoekstra reports.
