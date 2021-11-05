Angelina Jolie is a US-born actress, film director, screenwriter and producer known for her political commitment to humanitarian causes.

One of Hollywood's highest paid stars, Angelina Jolie has received a lot of acclaim for her performances in films including, "A Mighty Heart" and "Wanted." She has received numerous awards, among them an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the drama "Girl, Interrupted" (1999). Other films in which she acted include "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider," "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," "Salt," and "Changeling." Committed to conservation, education, and women's rights, Jolie has been praised for her work with refugees and activism as a special envoy for the UNHCR. She has directed five movies, most notably, "In the Land of Milk and Honey," set in the former Yugoslavia and dealing with the war's effects on women.