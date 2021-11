When age is just a number

When Marvel contacted Mexican-born Salma Hayek about a potential project, she was initially hesitant. When she heard that Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao would be helming it, she immediately said yes. "Imagine in your 50s you get a call from this director that you're crazy about, who says, 'You're going to be a superhero'," she told "EW." She plays Ajak, the wise and spiritual leader of the Eternals.