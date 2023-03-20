  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
RussiaIsrael-Hamas warRamadan

Brenda Haas

Brenda Haas has been a writer and editor for DW Culture since 2020.

Trained as a lawyer, Brenda chose instead to pursue journalism in her native Malaysia. While her focal areas are gender and human rights, she also writes lifestyle, culture and human-interest pieces.

Brenda has spent several years living and working as an editorial consultant in diverse countries, deepening her interest in culture and intercultural understanding. Curious by nature, she enjoys people-watching and crafting stories — be it about film, food or fashion — that ultimately educate, and bridge cultural divides.

Skip next section Featured stories by Brenda Haas

Featured stories by Brenda Haas

Picture of a smiling bespectacled woman.

Why oral storytelling will always need a human touch

On World Storytelling Day, a storyteller shares her passion and explains why chatbots can't excite human emotion.
CultureMarch 20, 2023
A stack of books in a bookstore.

Banned Books Week: A fight for freedom

Galileo Galilei, Salman Rushdie and Harry Potter have all been targeted by people wanting to ban their books.
CultureSeptember 18, 2022
Princess Diana smiling.

Remembering Lady Di, the 'people's princess'

Be it a Banksy artwork or an Elton John song, Princess Diana's legend permeates pop culture.
OffbeatAugust 30, 2022
Skip next section Stories by Brenda Haas

Stories by Brenda Haas

Actors perform a fire dragon dance in a shower of molten iron at the Volga Manor in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on Jan. 29, 2024.

2024 is China's Year of the Dragon

2024 is China's Year of the Dragon

Ubiquitous across global cultures, the dragon is the only mythical creature in the Chinese zodiac.
LifestyleFebruary 9, 2024
Author and poet, Gertrude Stein dressed in dark clothes, sitting on a sofa with a side table to the right of the picture

Gertrude Stein: A complex pioneer of modernism

Gertrude Stein: A complex pioneer of modernism

The Jewish-American lesbian experimental author and avant-garde art collector also had ties with pro-Nazi officials.
CultureFebruary 2, 2024
Picture of five women performing on stage

How the Spice Girls helped me embrace my hair and myself

How the Spice Girls helped me embrace my hair and myself

DW's Brenda Haas shares how the group's "girl power" inspired her and stars like Beyonce, Adele and Sam Smith.
MusicJanuary 9, 2024
Sir Ben Kingsley

From Gandhi to gangsters: Ben Kingsley at 80

From Gandhi to gangsters: Ben Kingsley at 80

The actor who changed his name won international acclaim for his Oscar-winning portrayal of Mahatma Gandhi in 1982.
FilmDecember 30, 2023
Ben Kingsley in a black and white photo from the 1993 film "Schindler's List"

What do Ben Kingsley, Donna Summer and Henri Matisse have in common?

What do Ben Kingsley, Donna Summer and Henri Matisse have in common?

They are all New Year's Eve babies, along with other luminaries who've each made their mark in history and pop culture.
CultureDecember 30, 20239 images
Picture of a spider's web stretched across the branches of a fir tree.

From spiders to seashells: Curious Christmas ornaments

From spiders to seashells: Curious Christmas ornaments

Forget regular baubles and tinsel! Fancy trying these tree trimming ideas from different cultures around the world?
LifestyleDecember 22, 202311 images
Show more stories
Go to homepage