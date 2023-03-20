Brenda Haas
Brenda Haas has been a writer and editor for DW Culture since 2020.
Trained as a lawyer, Brenda chose instead to pursue journalism in her native Malaysia. While her focal areas are gender and human rights, she also writes lifestyle, culture and human-interest pieces.
Brenda has spent several years living and working as an editorial consultant in diverse countries, deepening her interest in culture and intercultural understanding. Curious by nature, she enjoys people-watching and crafting stories — be it about film, food or fashion — that ultimately educate, and bridge cultural divides.
Show full bio