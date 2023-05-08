Making his debut in 1978, Garfield was the titular character of what would go on to become the most widely syndicated comic strip in the world. This corpulent, cynical orange tabby shares his abode with Odie, a rather hyper slobbering dog, and Jon, his human with a lonely streak. Garfield's standard feline response to anything? "Feed me." The Monday-loathing feline has a weakness for lasagna.