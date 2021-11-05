Visit the new DW website

Hollywood

The name Hollywood conjures glitz and glamour, movie stars and theaters and palm tree-lined boulevards.

What started out as a single adobe hut in 1853 and then a small community, became a sprawling, densely populated neighborhood of Los Angeles over the decades, birthplace of the movie studios, home to many celebrities and synonymous with the US movie industry, showbiz and glamour. Attractions include Sunset Boulevard, the Walk of Fame, the Chinese Theater and the famous Hollywood sign, a landmark and American cultural icon. It was set up in 1923 to advertise real estate - "Hollywoodland" - but eventually left in place and changed to the famous "Hollywood."

October 7, 2021, New York City, New York, USA: ALEC BALDWIN at opening night of The Hamptons International Film Festival,.Guild Hall, East Hampton, NY.October 7, 2021. (Credit:

Alec Baldwin: Speculation around tragic shooting mounts 05.11.2021

In the weeks since actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on set, conjecture around the ongoing investigation has snowballed.
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office in Santa Fe, N.M., after he was questioned about a shooting on the set of the film Rust on the outskirts of Santa Fe, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza, officials said. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP)

Alec Baldwin answers questions about fatal film set shooting 31.10.2021

Alec Baldwin has addressed the accidental shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. With his wife, Hilaria, at his side, the US actor took questions from paparazzi in a tense but courteous exchange.
Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies speaks as Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza, rear listens, during a news conference in Santa Fe, N.M. Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. New Mexico authorities said Wednesday they have recovered a lead projectile believed to have been fired from the gun used in the fatal movie-set shooting. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

Alec Baldwin shooting: New details revealed by police 27.10.2021

New Mexico authorities briefed the media Wednesday about the fatal shooting on the set of "Rust." The sheriff said Alec Baldwin used a vintage Colt 45 revolver when he accidentally killed Halyna Hutchins.
Candles are lit around a photo of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a candlelight vigil in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Hutchins died on Thursday after she was fatally shot by actor Alec Baldwin with a prop gun on a New Mexico film set. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Alec Baldwin shooting triggers calls to ban guns on film sets 24.10.2021

After the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, a petition calling for a ban on live firearms on Hollywood film sets has gathered more than 15,000 signatures.
US-Schauspieler Alec Baldwin steht auf dem Parkplatz vor dem Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office in Santa Fe, nachdem er zu dem Vorfall am Set des Films «Rust» am Stadtrand von Santa Fe befragt wurde. Baldwin hat bei einem Filmdreh mit einer Requisitenwaffe geschossen und dabei zwei Menschen getroffen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Alec Baldwin told gun was safe before he fatally shot Halyna Hutchins 23.10.2021

The Hollywood actor was informed that he was using a "cold gun" in the moments before he fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, according to a search warrant filed in a Santa Fe court.
A model from E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial is pictured during a media preview ahead of the opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Academy Museum opens in Hollywood 29.09.2021

A new home for E.T. and countless other cinema-related iconic items: Los Angeles has finally fulfilled its dream of establishing an industry museum.

Der berühmte Felsen, auf der James Bond-Insel, im Ao Phang Nga Nationalpark im Süden Thailands.

What it's like to travel the world with James Bond 27.09.2021

Spectacular locations play an important role in the latest 007 movie, just as they have since the first Bond film in 1962. Here are some of our favorite locations.
FILE PHOTO: Paul Rusesabagina, portrayed as a hero in a Hollywood movie about Rwanda's 1994 genocide, is escorted in handcuffs into a courtroom, in Kigali, Rwanda October 20, 2020. REUTERS/Clement Uwiringiyimana/File Photo

Rwanda court finds 'Hotel Rwanda' hero guilty of terrorism 20.09.2021

Paul Rusesabagina, a critic of President Paul Kagame and one-time hotel manager portrayed as a hero in a Hollywood film about the 1994 genocide, was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
This image released by Netflix shows Anya Taylor-Joy, left, and Thomas Brodie-Sangster in a scene from The Queen's Gambit. Taylor-Joy was nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding leading actress in a limited series or movie and Brodie-Sangster was nominated for best supporting actor in a limited series or movie. (Netflix via AP)

Emmy Awards 2021: Plenty of glamour, little diversity 20.09.2021

Netflix and Apple TV+ are the big winners of this year's Emmy Awards. Yet the hoped-for diversity among award winners was nowhere to be found.

A prison guard stands at the Gilboa prison in northern Israel, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. Israeli forces on Monday launched a massive manhunt in northern Israel and the occupied West Bank after several Palestinian prisoners escaped overnight from the high-security facility in an extremely rare breakout. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)

Israel: Six Palestinians escape high-security prison 06.09.2021

The Hollywood-style escape took place at a maximum-security facility about 2 miles from the boundary with the occupied West Bank. Authorities have erected roadblocks as they hunt the fugitives.
7.1.2018*** 75th Golden Globe Awards – Photo Room – Beverly Hills, California, U.S., 07/01/2018 – Reese Witherspoon holds the award she won for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for Big Little Lies. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Why Wall Street thinks Reese Witherspoon is worth $900 million 10.08.2021

In one of a series of big-money deals changing business in Hollywood, the actor recently sold her production firm to a group backed by investment company Blackstone.
Ein Stuntman sitzt in einer für Touristen inszenierte Westernszene in der Westernstadt Fort Bravo auf einem Pferd vor dem Saloon, aufgenommen am 08.10.2007 bei Tabernas in Spanien. Fort Bravo ist eine im mexikanischen und texanischen Stil gehaltene Filmstadt, die von Sergio Leone in den 60er Jahren erbaut wurde. In der Westernstadt wurden Filmszenen bekannter Klassiker wie Lawrence von Arabien oder Spiel mir das Lied vom Tod, sowie zahlreiche Werbespots gedreht. Die Filmkulissen sind, wie weitere Westernstädte in der Gegend, regelmäßig für Touristen geöffnet. Foto: Bodo Marks +++(c) dpa - Report+++

Spain's Wild West: The Tabernas Desert 14.07.2021

Andalusia is home to the driest region in Europe. It not only boasts a breathtaking landscape, but has also long been a popular backdrop for Western movies. Find out more in part 19 of our series "Extreme Places."
Graham Norton Show - London. File photo dated 17/06/19 of Tom Hanks, whose Second World War drama Greyhound will arrive on Apple's streaming service on July 10, the technology giant has announced. Issue date: Friday June 12, 2020. The film had been set to be one of the major Hollywood releases of the summer before the entertainment industry lurched into crisis as coronavirus swept across the world. See PA story SHOWBIZ Greyhound. Photo credit should read: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire URN:54114517

Star Tom Hanks still wows audiences at 65 08.07.2021

He could be our neighbor, our brother, our friend. Tom Hanks is someone we can all relate to — and is one of Hollywood's biggest stars. He turns 65 on July 9.
THE OMEN, director Richard Donner on set, 1976, TM & Copyright © 20th Century fox Film Corp./courtesy Everett Collection

Richard Donner, director of 'Superman,' 'The Goonies,' dies at 91 06.07.2021

Tributes from actors and fellow directors poured in on social media. Donner, a prolific filmmaker, was also known for classics such as "The Omen," "Scrooged" and the "Lethal Weapon" franchise.
Britney Spears, center, performs with her dancers at the 2016 Jingle Ball at Staples Center on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) |

Singer Christina Aguilera voices support for Britney Spears 29.06.2021

Fans of the singer say her sister Jamie Lynn is "falsely" voicing support for the musician. Meanwhile, pop star Christina Aguilera has also spoken out in Spears' favor.
07.08.2019, Berlin, - Ein Mann baut am 07.08.2019 in Berlin das Shiftphone 6m des Herstellers Shift auseinander (gestellte Szene). Foto: Franziska Gabbert

ICYMI: Feel-good stories from around the world 25.06.2021

Repair vouchers are a runaway hit in Vienna and actors are making it easier for Los Angeles teens to achieve their Hollywood dreams. DW takes a look at some feel-good stories from the week.
