The name Hollywood conjures glitz and glamour, movie stars and theaters and palm tree-lined boulevards.

What started out as a single adobe hut in 1853 and then a small community, became a sprawling, densely populated neighborhood of Los Angeles over the decades, birthplace of the movie studios, home to many celebrities and synonymous with the US movie industry, showbiz and glamour. Attractions include Sunset Boulevard, the Walk of Fame, the Chinese Theater and the famous Hollywood sign, a landmark and American cultural icon. It was set up in 1923 to advertise real estate - "Hollywoodland" - but eventually left in place and changed to the famous "Hollywood."