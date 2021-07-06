Sylvester Stallone, born in 1946 in New York , is a US actor, screenwriter, producer, and director. He is best known for his roles in the "Rocky" and "Rambo" films from the 1980s and the more recent "Expendables" series.

He is one of Hollywood's best known action film heroes. Sylvester Stallone, who got his breakthrough with "Rocky" in 1976, does many of his stunts himself and has suffered numerous injuries as a consequence. After establishing himself as an actor, Stallone quickly moved into directing, often wearing many hats in each film. His directing debut came with "Paradise Alley" in 1978. After dabbling briefly in comedy, Stallone returned to the action genre, releasing blockbusters like "Cliffhanger" and "Demolition Man," along with multiple sequels to the "Rocky" and "Rambo" films. More recently, Stallone directed, co-wrote and co-starred in the three-part "Expendables" series. The actor is an outspoken Republican and Roman Catholic.