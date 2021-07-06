Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sylvester Stallone

Sylvester Stallone, born in 1946 in New York , is a US actor, screenwriter, producer, and director. He is best known for his roles in the "Rocky" and "Rambo" films from the 1980s and the more recent "Expendables" series.

He is one of Hollywood's best known action film heroes. Sylvester Stallone, who got his breakthrough with "Rocky" in 1976, does many of his stunts himself and has suffered numerous injuries as a consequence. After establishing himself as an actor, Stallone quickly moved into directing, often wearing many hats in each film. His directing debut came with "Paradise Alley" in 1978. After dabbling briefly in comedy, Stallone returned to the action genre, releasing blockbusters like "Cliffhanger" and "Demolition Man," along with multiple sequels to the "Rocky" and "Rambo" films. More recently, Stallone directed, co-wrote and co-starred in the three-part "Expendables" series. The actor is an outspoken Republican and Roman Catholic.

ACHTUNG NUTZUNG NUR BEI FILMTITEL-NENNUNG! Datum: 21.11.1976 1976 - Rocky - Movie Set PICTURED: CARL WEATHERS, SYLVESTER STALLONE. FILM TITLE: ROCKY. DIRECTOR John G. Avildsen. STUDIO: United Artists. PLOT: The action-packed, crowd-pleasing story, shot mostly on location, tells of the rise of a small-time, underdog Philadelphia boxer, Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) against insurmountable odds in a big-time bout with Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers), with the emotional support of a shy, loving girlfriend named Adrian (Talia Shire), and wily fight manager Mickey (Burgess Meredith). !ACHTUNG NUTZUNG NUR BEI FILMTITEL-NENNUNG! PUBLICATIONxINxGERxONLY People Entertainment Film kbdig 1976 quer (c) Imago/EntertainmentPictures

Rambo and Rocky: Sylvester Stallone's path to immortality 06.07.2021

He punched and shot his way to film history as one of the best paid actors of his time: Sylvester Stallone turns 75 on July 6.
This photo provided by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa in Creed. Stallone was nominated for an Oscar award for best supporting actor for his role in the film. The 88th Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, Feb. 28 (Barry Wetcher/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP) |

Sylvester Stallone says he's hanging up his Rocky gloves 29.11.2018

After more than four decades and eight movies as boxer Rocky Balboa, actor Sylvester Stallone is now done with the iconic character, according to an emotional video and message he posted on Instagram.

ROCKY (US 1976) CHARTOFF-WINKLER PROD/UA SILVESTER STALLONE Date: 1976 (Mary Evans Picture Library) Keine Weitergabe an Drittverwerter.

Revisiting 40 years of Sylvester Stallone's Rocky 29.11.2018

"Rocky will never die because he lives in you," wrote Sylvester Stallone, who has been starring as Rocky Balboa in eight different movies since 1976 and has now announced his last take on the legendary role.
Die Armwrestlerinnen Katrin Mook (l) und Laura Branding kämpfen am 08.04.2017 in der Glück-Auf-Halle in Eisleben gegeneinander. In den verschiedenen Gewichtsklassen kämpften über 120 Männer und Frauen aus 15 Vereinen, darunter mehrere internationale Titelträger, um den Titel «Deutscher Meister 2017». Die Wettkämpfe dienen gleichzeitig als Qualifikation für die deutsche Nationalmannschaft, die an der Europameisterschaft im Mai 2017 In Katowice (Polen) und der Weltmeisterschaft in Budapest (Ungarn) an den Start geht. Foto: Sebastian Willnow/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

German arm wrestling tournament draws 100 competitors 07.04.2018

Germany is holding an annual competition to find the best arm wrestler in the country. The sport was popularized among the German public by a 1987 movie, "Over the Top," starring Sylvester Stallone.
SANTA BARBARA, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Director John G. Avildsen speaks onstage at a screening of 'John G. Avildsen: King of the Underdogs' during the 32nd Santa Barbara International Film Festiva at the Lobero Theatre on February 4, 2017 in Santa Barbara, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SBIFF)

John G. Avildsen, director of 'Rocky' and 'The Karate Kid,' dies of cancer 17.06.2017

John G. Avildsen, the Oscar-winning director of "Rocky" and "The Karate Kid," has died of pancreatic cancer in Los Angeles. "Rocky" star Sylvester Stallone said he would be "forever indebted" to the filmmaker.
28. Feb. 2016 epa05185786 Demonstrators hold signs during a protest against the all-white slate of Oscar acting nominees, near the Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, California, USA, 28 February 2016. The protesters were also demanding more racial diversity in the entertainment industry. EPA/EUGENE GARCIA +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ (C): picture-alliance/dpa/E. Garcia

Protests ahead of Oscars center on #OscarsSoWhite diversity controversy 29.02.2016

With a big night for Hollywood - and likely "The Revenant" - only hours away, protesters near the Oscars venue in Los Angeles urged a boycott of the Academy Awards over an all-white roster in the acting categories.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - DECEMBER 12: A general view of atmosphere at the 71st Golden Globe Awards Nominations Announcement at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on December 12, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Highlights from the 2016 Golden Globes 11.01.2016

The Hollywood awards season got off to a raucous start Sunday with the Golden Globes in Los Angeles, as "The Revenant" and "The Martian" took home the top film prizes. Lady Gaga and Sylvester Stallone were also honored.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, Lady Gaga accepts the award for Best Actress - Limited Series or TV Movie for 'American Horror Story: Hotel' during the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images); Copyright: Getty Images/NBC Universal/P. Drinkwater

'The Revenant,' 'The Martian' win top honors at Golden Globes 11.01.2016

The Hollywood awards season got off to a raucous start Sunday with the Golden Globes in Los Angeles, as "The Revenant" and "The Martian" took home the top film prizes. Lady Gaga and Sylvester Stallone were also honored.
Nordrhein Westfalen/ Die US-Schauspieler Johnny Knoxville (v.l.), Jaimie Alexander und Arnold Schwarzenegger posieren am Montag (21.01.13) in Koeln bei einem Fototermin zur Deutschlandpremiere ihres neuen Films The Last Stand. Der Film ist ab Donnerstag (31.01.13) in den deutschen Kinos zu sehen. (zu dapd-Text) Foto: Hermann J. Knippertz/dapd

Cologne film producer bucks Berlin trend 21.01.2013

Berlin is the unequivocal capital of the German film industry. So why are Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger wandering the streets of Cologne? One man is responsible - and he's fighting an uphill battle.
Die Schauspielerin Brigitte Nielsen posiert auf einem OP-Tisch in der Rosenpark-Klinik in Darmstadt auf diesem undatierten Handout von 2008. Der Schönheitschirurg Gerhard Sattler bereitet sie für eine danach folgende Schönheits-Operation vor. Nielsen läßt sich vor laufenden Kameras im Gesicht, an den Brüsten, an Bauch und Po und am Gebiß operieren. RTL strahlt die Aufzeichnungen am 6. Juli 2008 um 19.05 Uhr aus. Foto: RTL / hanspaul.com ACHTUNG SPERRFRIST 29.06.2008 00.00 Uhr, kein Internet, Abdruck nur mir Quellenangabe RTL und im Zusammenhang mit der RTL-Sendung +++(c) dpa - Report+++Schlagworte arzt, schönheitschirurg, chirurg, .Operationen, .Kosmetik, .Medizin, Kopfbedeckung, .Personen, lifting, Prominenz, Haut, Fettabsaugen, Maske, .Gesundheit, Straffen, .Kultur, schauspielerin, Fettabsaugung, .Medien, schönheitsoperation, .Beauty, .Medizinisches_Personal, liften

Faded Star Attempts Comeback with Public Plastic Surgery 07.07.2008

Brigitte Nielsen, best known for a few movies in the 80s and her marriage to Sylvester Stallone, is taking reality TV to new heights, or depths, in Germany. She's undergoing plastic surgery while the cameras are rolling.