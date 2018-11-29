Sylvester Stallone says he's hanging up his Rocky gloves

The 72-year-old actor has shared a video on Instagram on Wednesday in which he says farewell to his legendary character introduced in 1976, the heroic underdog boxer Rocky Balboa.

The post reveals that his appearance in the recently released "Creed II" will be his "last rodeo" as Rocky.

In the "Creed" spin-offs from 2015 and 2018, the retired champ is called to train a new protege, Adonis Creed, played by Michael B. Jordan. In the video shot on the last night of the production of "Creed II," he tells his co-star Jordan, "Now you have to carry the mantle."

In the Instagram message accompanying the video, Stallone wrote that although he was sad to abandon the role, he was also thankful for the "ultimate privilege to have been able to create and play this meaningful character."

"The most wonderful thing of all, is that ROCKY will never die because he lives on in you," he wrote.

The first Rocky movie won three Academy Awards for best picture, best director and best film editing in 1977. Along with Charlie Chaplin and Orson Welles, Sylvester Stallone became the third man in history to have received a best actor and best script nomination for one film; he however never won the prized statuette.

Sylvester Stallone's career in pictures Rocky After taking bit parts in Hollywood for a few years, Sylvester Stallone was finally cast in "Rocky," for which he also wrote the screenplay. The boxing drama became a tremendous box office success and rocketed Stallone to stardom. Born on July 6, 1946 in New York, the actor perfectly embodies the underdog that challenges the boxing world champ. "Rocky" has since become a classic.

Sylvester Stallone's career in pictures Rambo Sylvester Stallone's second major role came six years later. With "Rambo" in 1982, he made cinema history once again. In the film, he plays a traumatized Vietnam War veteran that, back home, is chased by brutal police officers. Stallone appealed in particular to young male viewers, many of whom could identify with aspects of his characters - and loved the action scenes.

Sylvester Stallone's career in pictures Victory The huge success of "Rocky" and "Rambo" overshadows some of Stallone's lesser known performances during that time. In 1981, he played an American military officer, Captain Robert Hatch, who has been captured by the Nazis and tries to escape with a soccer game. The film shows Stallone (blue jersey in the last row) along with world-class soccer stars like Pelé and Bobby Moore.

Sylvester Stallone's career in pictures Cop Land For many fans of modern American cinema, Stallone's performance as Sheriff Freddy Heflin in the 1997 police film "Cop Land" was the best of his career. Under the direction of John Mangold, Stallone plays a naïve, pudgy law enforcement officer who wears his heart on his sleeve.

Sylvester Stallone's career in pictures Sylvester Stallone, the director Two years after his breakthrough with "Rocky," Sylvester Stallone made his directing debut with the wrestling drama "Paradise Alley" (1978). After that he directed the subsequent Rocky films himself as well. In 1983, he teamed up with John Travolta and directed the sequel to the successful dance film "Saturday Night Fever," "Staying Alive," and gave his brother Frank (pictured) a role.

Sylvester Stallone's career in pictures Tango & Cash After Stallone made a name for himself as an action star, he wanted to try his hand at comedies in the 80s. The Hollywood film "Tango & Cash," by Russian director Andrei Konchalovsky and co-starring Kurt Russell, was his first chance to mix genres. Both the critiques and the box office revenues were moderate.

Sylvester Stallone's career in pictures Return to action With films like "Cliffhanger" and "Demolition Man" (pictured), Sylvester Stallone returned to his true calling: action films. Stallone's career has been marked by numerous ups and downs, box office hits and flops. But one thing has remained constant: American audiences have always wanted to see the actor in action, as it was with his bloodiest and sweatiest roles that he's had the most success.

Sylvester Stallone's career in pictures Rocky Balboa In 2006, Stallone revisited his first big success by making the sixth Rocky film. In "Rocky Balboa," he plays a boxer who's withdrawn from the ring but is pressured into making a comeback. Though he loses his big fight, the aging fighter wins the hearts of the audience.

Sylvester Stallone's career in pictures The Expendables "The Expendables" was conceived as an homage to the great action films of the 1980s. Stallone directed and co-wrote the film, which is about a group of mercenaries, and took on the lead role as well: Barney Ross. The 2006 film proved a big hit at the box office and two sequels followed in 2012 and 2014.

Sylvester Stallone's career in pictures Rocky's last film? The most recent Rocky film, "Creed II," came out in November 2018. In the spin-off films, Stallone left the leads to younger actors and appeared in a supporting role as a boxing coach. That was a good move: he won a Golden Globe for his performance in the 2015 "Creed" movie and is shown here at the awards ceremony with his daughters. Author: Jochen Kürten / kbm



