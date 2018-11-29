 Sylvester Stallone says he′s hanging up his Rocky gloves | Film | DW | 29.11.2018

Film

Sylvester Stallone says he's hanging up his Rocky gloves

After more than four decades and eight movies as boxer Rocky Balboa, actor Sylvester Stallone is now done with the iconic character, according to an emotional video and message he posted on Instagram.

  • Sylvester Stallone as Rocky boxing (Foto: picture-alliance/United Archives)

    Revisiting 40 years of Sylvester Stallone's Rocky

    A rags to riches American Dream story

    The uneducated Italian-American Rocky Balboa works as a debt collector for a loan shark in the slums of Philadelphia. While the 30-year-old aspiring boxer is considered too old to become a professional star, his chance comes when the heavyweight boxing world champion Apollo Creed needs a last minute replacement. Sylvester Stallone wrote and starred in the 1976 drama that introduced an entire saga.

  • Rocky (Sylvester Stallone) with Adrian (Talia Shire) (picture-alliance/United Archives)

    Revisiting 40 years of Sylvester Stallone's Rocky

    More than a sports film

    "Rocky" is also a love story. The boxer falls in love with a pet store employee called Adrian (Talia Shire). His fight to win her heart is at least as thrilling as the action in the boxing ring. A pure sports drama wouldn't have been as uplifting.

  • Sylvester Stallone with arms raised (picture-alliance/ Mary Evans Picture Library)

    Revisiting 40 years of Sylvester Stallone's Rocky

    A metaphor for the rise of an underdog

    In his daily training ritual, Rocky famously climbs the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art and raises his arms in a victory pose. The motif is so famous that tourists now copy Rocky's climb when they visit the location also known as the "Rocky Steps." Bill Conti's song "Gonna Fly Now," which accompanies the sequence, is just as iconic and has become a classic at sports events.

  • Sylvester Stallone fighting Soviet boxer Ivan Drago in Rocky IV (picture-alliance/United Archives)

    Revisiting 40 years of Sylvester Stallone's Rocky

    A detailed choreography

    Whether fighting against Apollo Creed in the first "Rocky" or Soviet boxer Ivan Drago in "Rocky IV" (picture), every fight is thoroughly choreographed. ''What looked like haphazard throwing of punches was an exact ballet," Stallone once told The New York Times about the final fighting scene in his 1976 film. '''There were 14 pages of left, right, right, left, left hook,'' he said.

  • Sylvester Stallone Rocky 5 (picture-alliance/United Archives)

    Revisiting 40 years of Sylvester Stallone's Rocky

    An award-winning hit

    While the budget of the first film was of just over $1 million, it unexpectedly became the highest-grossing film of the year when it came out in 1976. It won three Oscars, including for best picture, and Sylvester Stallone obtained two Academy Award nominations, as best actor and for the best original screenplay. The critically-acclaimed hit went on to spawn seven sequels.

  • Sylvester Stallone Rocky Balboa in Creed (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Warner Bros. Pictures/B. Wetcher)

    Revisiting 40 years of Sylvester Stallone's Rocky

    An aging boxer

    Over the last four decades, fans have aged alongside Sylvester Stallone and his famous character. In the seventh and eighth installment of the series, titled "Creed," Rocky Balboa is the trainer of the illegitimate son of the late champion Apollo Creed. "Creed II" will apparently be Stallone's last Rocky movie. "Now you have to carry the mantle," he told the new franchise star, Michael B. Jordan.

    Author: Sabine Oelze (eg)


The 72-year-old actor has shared a video on Instagram on Wednesday in which he says farewell to his legendary character introduced in 1976, the heroic underdog boxer Rocky Balboa.

The post reveals that his appearance in the recently released "Creed II" will be his "last rodeo" as Rocky.

In the "Creed" spin-offs from 2015 and 2018, the retired champ is called to train a new protege, Adonis Creed, played by Michael B. Jordan. In the video shot on the last night of the production of "Creed II," he tells his co-star Jordan, "Now you have to carry the mantle."

In the Instagram message accompanying the video, Stallone wrote that although he was sad to abandon the role, he was also thankful for the "ultimate privilege to have been able to create and play this meaningful character."

"The most wonderful thing of all, is that ROCKY will never die because he lives on in you," he wrote.

The first Rocky movie won three Academy Awards for best picture, best director and best film editing in 1977. Along with Charlie Chaplin and Orson Welles, Sylvester Stallone became the third man in history to have received a best actor and best script nomination for one film; he however never won the prized statuette.

  • Filmszene from 'Rocky' with Sylvester Stallone (Photo: picture alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library)

    Sylvester Stallone's career in pictures

    Rocky

    After taking bit parts in Hollywood for a few years, Sylvester Stallone was finally cast in "Rocky," for which he also wrote the screenplay. The boxing drama became a tremendous box office success and rocketed Stallone to stardom. Born on July 6, 1946 in New York, the actor perfectly embodies the underdog that challenges the boxing world champ. "Rocky" has since become a classic.

  • Filmstill from 'Rambo' with Sylvester Stallone (Copyright: Imago/EntertainmentPictures)

    Sylvester Stallone's career in pictures

    Rambo

    Sylvester Stallone's second major role came six years later. With "Rambo" in 1982, he made cinema history once again. In the film, he plays a traumatized Vietnam War veteran that, back home, is chased by brutal police officers. Stallone appealed in particular to young male viewers, many of whom could identify with aspects of his characters - and loved the action scenes.

  • Filmstill from 'Victory' with from John Huston with S. Stallone (Copyright: picture alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library)

    Sylvester Stallone's career in pictures

    Victory

    The huge success of "Rocky" and "Rambo" overshadows some of Stallone's lesser known performances during that time. In 1981, he played an American military officer, Captain Robert Hatch, who has been captured by the Nazis and tries to escape with a soccer game. The film shows Stallone (blue jersey in the last row) along with world-class soccer stars like Pelé and Bobby Moore.

  • Filmstill from 'Cop Land' with Sylvester Stallone (Copyright: Imago/EntertainmentPictures)

    Sylvester Stallone's career in pictures

    Cop Land

    For many fans of modern American cinema, Stallone's performance as Sheriff Freddy Heflin in the 1997 police film "Cop Land" was the best of his career. Under the direction of John Mangold, Stallone plays a naïve, pudgy law enforcement officer who wears his heart on his sleeve.

  • Filmstill from 'STAYING ALIVE' from 1983 with Frank Stallone, (Copyright: Imago/Unimedia Images)

    Sylvester Stallone's career in pictures

    Sylvester Stallone, the director

    Two years after his breakthrough with "Rocky," Sylvester Stallone made his directing debut with the wrestling drama "Paradise Alley" (1978). After that he directed the subsequent Rocky films himself as well. In 1983, he teamed up with John Travolta and directed the sequel to the successful dance film "Saturday Night Fever," "Staying Alive," and gave his brother Frank (pictured) a role.

  • Filmstill from 1989's 'TANGO & CASH' with Sylvester Stallone (Copyright: Imago/AD)

    Sylvester Stallone's career in pictures

    Tango & Cash

    After Stallone made a name for himself as an action star, he wanted to try his hand at comedies in the 80s. The Hollywood film "Tango & Cash," by Russian director Andrei Konchalovsky and co-starring Kurt Russell, was his first chance to mix genres. Both the critiques and the box office revenues were moderate.

  • Filmstill from 'DEMOLITION MAN' with Sylvester Stallone (Copyright: Imago/AD)

    Sylvester Stallone's career in pictures

    Return to action

    With films like "Cliffhanger" and "Demolition Man" (pictured), Sylvester Stallone returned to his true calling: action films. Stallone's career has been marked by numerous ups and downs, box office hits and flops. But one thing has remained constant: American audiences have always wanted to see the actor in action, as it was with his bloodiest and sweatiest roles that he's had the most success.

  • Filmstill from 'Rocky Balboa' with Sylvester Stallone (Copyright: Imago/AD)

    Sylvester Stallone's career in pictures

    Rocky Balboa

    In 2006, Stallone revisited his first big success by making the sixth Rocky film. In "Rocky Balboa," he plays a boxer who's withdrawn from the ring but is pressured into making a comeback. Though he loses his big fight, the aging fighter wins the hearts of the audience.

  • The Expendables: Film still (Copyright: Imago/EntertainmentPictures)

    Sylvester Stallone's career in pictures

    The Expendables

    "The Expendables" was conceived as an homage to the great action films of the 1980s. Stallone directed and co-wrote the film, which is about a group of mercenaries, and took on the lead role as well: Barney Ross. The 2006 film proved a big hit at the box office and two sequels followed in 2012 and 2014.

  • Golden Globe Awards: Sylvester Stallone in Beverly Hills with three of his daughters (Copyright: Getty Images/M.Davis)

    Sylvester Stallone's career in pictures

    Rocky's last film?

    The most recent Rocky film, "Creed II," came out in November 2018. In the spin-off films, Stallone left the leads to younger actors and appeared in a supporting role as a boxing coach. That was a good move: he won a Golden Globe for his performance in the 2015 "Creed" movie and is shown here at the awards ceremony with his daughters.

    Author: Jochen Kürten / kbm


eg/db (AFP, dpa)

Film

Sylvester Stallone Rocky Balboa in Creed (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Warner Bros. Pictures/B. Wetcher)

Sylvester Stallone says he's hanging up his Rocky gloves

After more than four decades and eight movies as boxer Rocky Balboa, actor Sylvester Stallone is now done with the iconic character, according to an emotional video and message he posted on Instagram.  

Arts.21

Germany | Karl Marx in Trier - 4.40 Meters high, made by Chinese artist Wu Weishan (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Tittel)

How controversial is Karl Marx?

On his 200th birthday, Marx is omnipresent – from exhibitions in his birthplace Trier to a monumental statue and a rap song from China, where Marx is worshipped as a hero. All too often, his name is used uncritically for political ends. 

Music

Beethovenfest 2018 | (Beethovenfest 2018/B. Frommann)

Ferdinand Ries – The victory of faith

"Der Sieg des Glaubens" (The victory of faith), oratorio for solo voices, chorus and orchestra, op. 157 by Ferdinand Ries at the Beethovenfest Bonn 2018 for the 200th anniversary of the Lower Rhenish Music Festival. 

Arts

Dorotheum building (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Schlager)

Renoir painting stolen from auction house in Vienna

A landscape painting by French impressionist Pierre-Auguste Renoir has been stolen from an auction house in Vienna. From the Mona Lisa to Edvard Munch's "Scream," here's a look at other impressive art thefts in history. 

Digital Culture

DW Shift: Pic-FX im Test (DW)

Testing photo editing apps: "Polarr"

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful photos, you need effective tools for image editing. DW Digital is testing the most popular apps .This week: "Polarr" 

Lifestyle

Bundespresseball (Bundespresseball/photothek.net/Xander Heinl)

Glitz - and gossip - at the German Press Ball

Media stars rubbed shoulders with politicians and journalists at the yearly gala event. Former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder made a return with his latest wife but CDU leadership candidates were conspicuously absent.  

