Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Justin Bieber

Gaining international fame at a very young age, the Canadian singer and songwriter Justin Bieber is one of the world's most popular stars.

Born on March 1, 1994, Justin Drew Bieber was discovered at the age of 14 by a talent manager who had randomly watched one of his YouTube videos. His debut album in 2009, "My World," was an international hit and cemented the teenage heatthrob's popularity. Very influential on social media, he has tens of millions of followers on Twitter. His fans, mostly young girls, are dubbed "beliebers."

Madonna appears at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

MTV Music Video Awards turn 40 as Madonna headlines 13.09.2021

The night’s big winners included Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber and up-coming artist Olivia Rodrigo. Madonna also set social media abuzz.
epa04160575 A handout image released by Teatro Real on 09 April 2014 shows Italian conductor Riccardo Muti, during the rehearsal of Verdi's Requiem, at the Royal Theater in Madrid, Spain, 08 April 2014. This musical setting will be conducted by Muti at Toledo Cathedral the upcoming 12 April. EPA/JAVIER DEL REAL/HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

New Year's concerts from the Vienna Philharmonic to KISS 30.12.2020

Partying at home on New Year's? Here's a list of livestream events that will bring pop, rock and classical music concerts straight to the living room. 
ARCHIV - 08.09.2018, Berlin: Der kanadische R&B-Musiker The Weeknd tritt beim zweitägigen Musikfestival Lollapalooza auf dem Gelände des Olympiaparks auf. (zu dpa The Weeknd tritt in Super Bowl-Halbzeitshow auf) Foto: Jens Kalaene/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

The Weeknd slams Grammys as 'corrupt' 25.11.2020

Beyonce leads Grammy nominations field, while Canadian artist The Weeknd accuses the Grammys of corruption and Justin Bieber is disappointed.
DW Euromaxx 22.06.19

Sketching with both hands 24.06.2019

Rajacenna is an extraordinary artist with a rare talent: she's able to use both hands equally well to sketch different portraits at the same time.
Lukas Rieger

German teen popstar Lukas Rieger not afraid of crashing and burning 27.02.2018

The social media-made musician is kicking off a European tour. DW talked to Rieger about how he deals with fame, why he doesn't drink alcohol and why he sings only in English despite being a native German speaker.
19.11.2016 epa05638924 Canadian singer Justin Bieber performs on stage during his concert in Casalecchio di Reno, Bologna, Italy, 19 November 2016. EPA/GIORGIO BENVENUTI +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Ranking: The most disliked videos on YouTube 15.08.2017

There are some YouTube videos with a high dislike count – whether they deserve it or not.

19.11.2016 epa05638924 Canadian singer Justin Bieber performs on stage during his concert in Casalecchio di Reno, Bologna, Italy, 19 November 2016. EPA/GIORGIO BENVENUTI +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

China bans Justin Bieber because of 'bad behavior' 21.07.2017

Chinese authorities have said Justin Bieber will not be allowed to tour China because of his "bad behavior." However, in a stern but rueful statement, officials said they hoped the Canadian star could clean up his act.
FILE - In this April 27, 2017 file photo, singers Luis Fonsi, left and Daddy Yankee perform during the Latin Billboard Awards in Coral Gables, Fla. Universal Music Latin Entertainment announced Wednesday, July 19, 2017, that Despacito has become the most streamed song of all time with more than 4.6 billion plays six months after its release. The song by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, and a companion remix featuring Justin Bieber, has surpassed the 4.38 billion plays recorded for the previous record holder, which was Bieber's hit Sorry. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File) |

Luis Fonsi's reggaeton hit 'Despacito' declared most-streamed song ever 19.07.2017

Both the Spanish and English-language versions of the Puerto Rican artist's song have been dominating airwaves. Music streaming has helped the reggaeton hit gain worldwide popularity beyond its Latin roots.

Justin Bieber arrives at the Costume Institute Gala Benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art May 5, 2015 in New York. AFP PHOTO / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

The most disliked videos on YouTube 07.06.2017

YouTube users can express their displeasure with a video by clicking on the "dislike" button. And they do.
Ariana Grande on stage

One Love benefit concert in Manchester 04.06.2017

Less than two weeks after a suicide bomber killed 22 people, many of them children, at the Manchester concert of Ariana Grande, the American pop singer has held a benefit concert to raise money for the victims' families.
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 18: Recording artist Ariana Grande performs during the 2014 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 18, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Ariana Grande announces return to Manchester for all-star benefit concert 30.05.2017

Ariana Grande will hold a benefit concert on Sunday for the victims of the Manchester suicide attack, her publicist has revealed. The singer will be joined by Justin Bieber, Coldplay and Katy Perry at the charity event.
21.5.2017*** Das deutsche Supermodel Heidi Klum (r) posiert am 21.05.2017 bei Madame Tussauds in Berlin neben ihrer Wachsfigur, die in einem der größten und aufwendigsten Sets im Wachsfigurenkabinett ab 22. Mai zu sehen sein wird. 16 Personen arbeiteten an der Figur, für die mehr als 200 Maße genommen und 150 Fotos gemacht wurden. Foto: Jens Kalaene/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Heidi Klum gets new wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Berlin 21.05.2017

German model Heidi Klum has a new doppelganger. A wax statue of the 43-year-old has gone on display at Madame Tussauds in Berlin alongside pop stars Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift.
Sendung Euromaxx 28.01.2017 YouTube-Star Mike Singer

Is Mike Singer Germany‘s Justin Bieber?  30.01.2017

Mike Singer is an internet star! The 17-year-old already has over a million followers on Instagram and his music videos are major hits on You Tube. Now he’s hoping to shoot up the German charts.
Popxport - Mike Singer

Mike Singer: The German Justin Bieber 24.01.2017

Mike Singer is an Internet star. The 17-year-old singer from the Black Forest has more than one million Instagram followers. And his music videos are a YouTube sensation. Now he’s aiming for the record charts.
20.11.2016+++ Green Day performs Bang Bang at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Green Day leads anti-Trump protests at American Music Awards 21.11.2016

The American Music Awards turned political on Sunday as performers spoke out against President-elect Donald Trump and his incoming administration. Drake, Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande were the night's big winners.
06.11.2016 +++ Green Day receive the Global Icon Award, during the MTV European Music Awards 2016, in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

MTV EMAs leave Beyoncé and Adele in the dark as Justin Bieber scoops three awards 06.11.2016

In a surprise outcome, US superstar Beyoncé has gone home emptied-handed from this year's MTV European Music Awards. Punkrock group Green Day had a politicial message to share ahead of the US presidential election.
Show more articles