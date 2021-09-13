Gaining international fame at a very young age, the Canadian singer and songwriter Justin Bieber is one of the world's most popular stars.

Born on March 1, 1994, Justin Drew Bieber was discovered at the age of 14 by a talent manager who had randomly watched one of his YouTube videos. His debut album in 2009, "My World," was an international hit and cemented the teenage heatthrob's popularity. Very influential on social media, he has tens of millions of followers on Twitter. His fans, mostly young girls, are dubbed "beliebers."