Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Gaining international fame at a very young age, the Canadian singer and songwriter Justin Bieber is one of the world's most popular stars.
Born on March 1, 1994, Justin Drew Bieber was discovered at the age of 14 by a talent manager who had randomly watched one of his YouTube videos. His debut album in 2009, "My World," was an international hit and cemented the teenage heatthrob's popularity. Very influential on social media, he has tens of millions of followers on Twitter. His fans, mostly young girls, are dubbed "beliebers."
Ariana Grande will hold a benefit concert on Sunday for the victims of the Manchester suicide attack, her publicist has revealed. The singer will be joined by Justin Bieber, Coldplay and Katy Perry at the charity event.
In a surprise outcome, US superstar Beyoncé has gone home emptied-handed from this year's MTV European Music Awards. Punkrock group Green Day had a politicial message to share ahead of the US presidential election.