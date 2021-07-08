Visit the new DW website

Tom Hanks

Thomas Jeffrey "Tom" Hanks, born in 1956 in California, is one of Hollywood's most popular, acclaimed, and highly-grossing actors.

Tom Hanks studied theater in California and performed with a Shakespeare theater before moving on to New York. He got his breakthrough as a film actor with "Splash" in 1984. Among his most outstanding films are "Big," "Turner & Hooch", "Philadelphia" "Forrest Gump," "Apollo 13," "Saving Private Ryan," "You've Got Mail," "The Green Mile," "Cast Away," and "The Da Vinci Code." Hanks is also known for his political activism and has been a vocal proponent of same-sex marriage, environmental protection and space exploration. The universe is likely to never forget Hanks, as Asteroid 12818 Tomhanks was named after him.

Graham Norton Show - London. File photo dated 17/06/19 of Tom Hanks, whose Second World War drama Greyhound will arrive on Apple's streaming service on July 10, the technology giant has announced. Issue date: Friday June 12, 2020. The film had been set to be one of the major Hollywood releases of the summer before the entertainment industry lurched into crisis as coronavirus swept across the world. See PA story SHOWBIZ Greyhound. Photo credit should read: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire URN:54114517

Star Tom Hanks still wows audiences at 65 08.07.2021

He could be our neighbor, our brother, our friend. Tom Hanks is someone we can all relate to — and is one of Hollywood's biggest stars. He turns 65 on July 9.
ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung bis zum 17.02.2021 im Zusammenhang mit einer Berichterstattung über den Film***** Helena Zengel und Tom Hanks in einer Szene aus «News of the World» (dt. Neues aus der Welt, undatierte Filmszene). Die zwölfjährige Deutsche Zengel ist als Nebendarstellerin in dem Western «Neues aus der Welt» für einen Golden Globe nominiert. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Helena Zengel: Germany's 12-year-old Hollywood star 10.02.2021

The Berlin actress now stars alongside Tom Hanks in the film "News of the World," premiering February 10 on Netflix.

Lady Gaga and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence during the National Anthem during the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Stars at the Biden-Harris inauguration 21.01.2021

With performances by Bruce Springsteen and Lady Gaga, Joe Biden's inauguration was a star-studded event. These are some of the big names that took part.
3300590 02/16/2018 Actor Robert Pattinson on the red carpet of Damsel animation film, at the 68th Berlin International Film Festival. Ekaterina Chesnokova/Sputnik Foto: Ekaterina Chesnokova/Sputnik/dpa |

Coronavirus: Celebrities who've tested positive 02.10.2020

From Hollywood to Bollywood, numerous movie stars have contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic broke out. The virus has also found its way to the top athletes.
29.04.2016 Forrest Gump author Winston Groom speaks to students at Jinks Middle School in Panama City, Fla., on Friday, April 29, 2016. (Andrew Wardlow /News Herald via AP) MANDATORY CREDIT |

'Forrest Gump' author Winston Groom dies 18.09.2020

Vietnam War-era journalist Groom wrote 16 books. His "Forrest Gump" bestseller and then the film, starring Tom Hanks, won acclaim as a touching and poignant exploration of the late 20th century in the US.
This image released by Apple TV Plus shows Tom Hanks in a scene from Greyhound. (Apple TV + via AP) |

Tom Hanks' 'Greyhound' reflects COVID-19's impact on the film industry 10.07.2020

Coronavirus restrictions have hit the film industry hard. The most recent Tom Hanks film will not be released in movie theaters. What about the upcoming James Bond?
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 06: Actress Ellen Pompeo, winner of the award for Favorite Network TV Drama, attends the People's Choice Awards 2016 at Microsoft Theater on January 6, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The People's Choice Awards) Getty Images/F.Harrison

How Hollywood stars are responding to the coronavirus 17.03.2020

Celebrities such as Ellen Pompeo, Lady Gaga and Ben Affleck are using their online reach to draw attention to the risk of the coronavirus spreading rapidly. The message is clear: We all have a responsibility.
Tom Hanks bei der Premiere des Kinofilms The Post / Die Verlegerin im Newseum. Washington, 14.12.2017 *** Tom Hanks at the premiere of the movie The Post The publisher at Newseum Washington 14 12 2017 Foto:xD.xVanxTinex/xFuturexImage

Coronavirus: Celebrities raise outbreak awareness after diagnosis 17.03.2020

Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and several athletes have said they've contracted the new coronavirus. As the COVID-19 pandemic grips the world, celebrities are using their own diagnosis to encourage others to self-isolate.
ROBINSON CRUSOE, Pierce Brosnan, 1997, © Miramax/courtesy Everett Collection | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Robinson Crusoe: undaunted at 300 25.04.2019

One of the most famous books in literary history is 300 years old. Daniel Defoe's "Robinson Crusoe" may no longer be required reading, but the story continues to inspire filmmakers to this very day.

THE POST, from left: Meryl Streep, director Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, on set, 2017. ph: Niko Tavernise. TM and copyright ©20th Century Fox Film Corp. All rights reserved/courtesy Everett Collection. | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Spielberg's 'The Post': How 1970s politics resonate with today's era of 'fake news' 11.01.2018

Even though its narrative deals with the Pentagon Papers, which revealed secret details of US actions during the Vietnam War, the 1970s scandal serves as an allegory of the current political climate.
14 February 2012. - US actress Meryl Streep attends the press conference for the movie 'The Iron Lady' during the 62nd Berlin International Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany, 14 February 2012. Photo: Tim Brakemeier/dpa (zu dpa-Interview lbn «Kosslick: Das Publikum hat Meryl Streep zur Berlinale geholt» vom 30.01.2016) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ (c) picture-alliance/dpa/T. Brakemeier

Meryl Streep wants to hear Melania and Ivanka Trump on #MeToo 04.01.2018

The Oscar-winning actress, criticized for repeatedly claiming that she didn't know anything about Weinstein's offenses, deflected the blame in a New York Times interview by asking to hear from other powerful women.

A little car that came a long way 01.12.2017

The Fiat 126p was built in Communist Poland in the 1970s. At the time, it was a symbol of luxury. By today's standards, it's a humble but charming vehicle. Among its unlikely fans: Hollywood star Tom Hanks.
THE POST, from left, David Cross, Tracy Letts, Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, Bradley Whitford, Philip Casnoff, Brent Langdon, Carrie Coon, 2017. ph: Niko Tavernise. TM and copyright ©20th Century Fox Film Corp. All rights reserved/courtesy Everett Collection. | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Spielberg's 'The Post': a cautionary tale of press freedom 29.11.2017

Detailing a battle for press freedom at the height of the Watergate scandal, Steven Spielberg's new movie "The Post" echoes loudly today. It's also a strong Oscar contender after picking up a best film of 2017 award.

FILE - epa05577004 US actor/cast member Tom Hanks speaks during the premiere of the movie 'Inferno', directed by Ron Howard, at the Opera House in Florence, Italy, October 08, 2016. (zu dpa «Hanks, Redford und De Niro bekommen US-Freiheitsmedaille» vom 17.11.2016) Foto: Maurizio Degl' Innocenti/ANSA/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Actor Tom Hanks publishes book of short stories 17.10.2017

The award-winning actor flaunts his love of typewriters in the book "Uncommon Type: Some Stories." He's joining the ranks of many in Hollywood who have become authors.
FILE - epa05577004 US actor/cast member Tom Hanks speaks during the premiere of the movie 'Inferno', directed by Ron Howard, at the Opera House in Florence, Italy, October 08, 2016. (zu dpa «Hanks, Redford und De Niro bekommen US-Freiheitsmedaille» vom 17.11.2016) Foto: Maurizio Degl' Innocenti/ANSA/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

11 authors who got their start as actors 17.10.2017

As Tom Hanks publishes a collection of his short stories, we take a look at 10 other writers who earned their fame as actors before putting pen to paper.
KINO-Moderator (deutsch) Hans Christoph von Bock (rechts) und KINO-Moderator (englisch) Scott Roxborough (rechts) mit Schauspieler Sebastian Koch (mitte) (C) DW/H-J Kassube

Our guest on KINO this week - Actor Sebastian Koch 29.05.2017

From Baader and Speer to Stauffenberg: Sebastian Koch has played them all. He tells KINO what fascinates him about historical characters and what it’s like to work with Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg.
