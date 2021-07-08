Thomas Jeffrey "Tom" Hanks, born in 1956 in California, is one of Hollywood's most popular, acclaimed, and highly-grossing actors.

Tom Hanks studied theater in California and performed with a Shakespeare theater before moving on to New York. He got his breakthrough as a film actor with "Splash" in 1984. Among his most outstanding films are "Big," "Turner & Hooch", "Philadelphia" "Forrest Gump," "Apollo 13," "Saving Private Ryan," "You've Got Mail," "The Green Mile," "Cast Away," and "The Da Vinci Code." Hanks is also known for his political activism and has been a vocal proponent of same-sex marriage, environmental protection and space exploration. The universe is likely to never forget Hanks, as Asteroid 12818 Tomhanks was named after him.