  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Niger
Pakistan
CultureGermany

Wacken festival showcases female heavy metal talent

Alex Footman | Annabelle Steffes-Halmer
12 minutes ago

Germany's Wacken festival, one of the metal scene's most popular events, draws the big names but also new talent. It's thought to be the metal festival with the highest percentage of women performers. DW met Nervosa, an all-female band from Brazil.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Uoef
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian soldiers install an anti-tank missile systems 'Stugna' near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine on March 17, 2023

Saudi-hosted talks on Ukraine war start in Jeddah

Conflicts2 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A man opens a chest freezer in a store lit by a bright bulb

Fixing Africa's electricity woes needs more than just power

Fixing Africa's electricity woes needs more than just power

BusinessAugust 2, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Visitors looking at a picture of devastated Hiroshima

Hiroshima: Atomic bomb survivors keep memory alive

Hiroshima: Atomic bomb survivors keep memory alive

Culture28 minutes ago
More from Asia

Germany

A man with a vest makes the wack salute, behind him mud

Wacken Open Air 2023: Holy ground turns to mud amid deluge

Wacken Open Air 2023: Holy ground turns to mud amid deluge

MusicAugust 4, 20238 images
More from Germany

Europe

A combine harvester in a wheat field

Can Ukrainian grain be shipped to the world via Croatia?

Can Ukrainian grain be shipped to the world via Croatia?

Food Security2 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Protesters gesticulating

Gaza Strip: Heat fuels frustration over living conditions

Gaza Strip: Heat fuels frustration over living conditions

Politics22 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A combine harvests wheat in a field in the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine

UN Security Council: Food insecurity tops agenda

UN Security Council: Food insecurity tops agenda

Food SecurityAugust 3, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

external

Ecuador: Could oil drilling in the Amazon rainforest end?

Ecuador: Could oil drilling in the Amazon rainforest end?

Business6 hours ago01:50 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage