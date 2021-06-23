Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Wacken Open Air

Wacken Open Air is the world's biggest heavy metal music festival. The four-day event takes place each summer in the tiny village of Wacken northwest of Hamburg.

Wacken Open Air, first held in 1990 for local German bands, has come to attract all kinds of metal and hard rock music groups and their fans from around the world. Besides internationally renowned headliners, the festival also presents a Metal Battle content for young groups from a host of countries. The event ends on the first Sunday of August. At midnight, ticket sales open for the next year - and tickets tend to be sold out within hours.

Mainstage pictured during the first day of the second weekend of the Tomorrowland music festival, Friday 26 July 2019. The 15th edition of Tomorrowland electronic music festival takes place at the De Schorre terrain in Boom from 19 to 21 July 2019 and from 26 to 28 July 2019. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY DAVIDxPINTENS 05634070

Music festivals 2021: To play or not to play? 23.06.2021

Though COVID infection rates are sinking, prospects for the reopening of the events industry remain questionable. A few festivals are going ahead by using creative ideas.
Mit Schlamm überzogene Metal-Fans feiern am 05.08.2016 in Wacken (Schleswig-Holstein) auf dem Festivalgelände des Wacken Open Air. Das nach Veranstalterangaben größte Heavy-Metal-Festival der Welt wird von 75000 Fans besucht. Foto: Axel Heimken/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Wacken to hold a 'mini' heavy metal festival 16.06.2021

Allowed to be loud again: with Bullhead City, Wacken organizers are planning a streamlined version of the heavy metal festival. Top names are on the bill.
02.06.2012 The American heavy metal band Metallica performs a live concert at the German music festival Rock Am Ring 2012. Here lead vocalist and guitarist James Hetfield is pictured live on stage. Germany, 02/06 2012. | Verwendung weltweit

How heavy metal became mainstream 30.07.2020

For decades, heavy metal terrified the masses. Today, gatherings like the Wacken Open Air festival attract people of all classes and ages. Here's a look at what makes the music so compelling.
Die Wackinger Stage - eine von 9 Bühnen

Coronavirus: Wacken heavy metal festival called off due to outbreak 16.04.2020

Wacken organizers said it was with "heavy hearts" that they had to cancel the world's largest metal festival this year. Rock am Ring, Hurricane and other music festivals also called things off due to Germany's event ban.
13.07.2019, Schleswig-Holstein, Rastorf: Polizisten sichern an einer Landstraße einen Kontrollpunkt. Die Kontrollen finden wegen eines Rockertreffes im Zusammenhang mit den Feiern zum 33-jährigen Bestehen eines Motorradclubs statt. Die Polizei erwartet mehrere hundert Teilnehmer. Foto: Axel Heimken/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Germany: Dead baby found mummified in field 03.08.2019

The decomposed corpse of a newborn baby has been found in a field in northern Germany. The infant's mother has been arrested at the Wacken Open Air music festival as police investigate the cause of the infant's death.
August 2015+++ Wacken-Logo-Installation (c) ICS Festival Service

How Wacken keeps renewing itself after 30 years 02.08.2019

Wacken Open Air founder Thomas Jensen couldn't have imagined 30 years ago that his festival would turn into a heavy metal mecca. DW talked to him about bands from war-torn countries, new "Made in Wacken" fans, and more.

ARCHIV - Metal-Fans feiern am 05.08.2016 in Wacken (Schleswig-Holstein) auf dem Festivalgelände des Wacken Open Air mit dem Metal-Gruß, der sogenannten Pommesgabel. Das Wacken Open Air findet vom 03. bis 05.08.2017 statt. Foto: Axel Heimken/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

30 years of Wacken: How a village became a heavy metal mecca 01.08.2019

Wacken Open Air is one of the world's biggest heavy metal festivals. What started as a village music festival 30 years ago meanwhile draws metalheads from all over the world. Here is what makes W:O:A so unique.
31.07.2019, Schleswig-Holstein, Wacken: Marianne Hansen (l-r), Helga Schreckling, Irmgard Mestermann und Gustav Jacobs, zeigen bei ihrem Ausflug zum Wacken Festival den Metal-Gruß, die «Pommesgabel». Die Seniorinnen und Senioren aus dem Altenheim «Haus am Park» in Heide besuchen das nach Veranstalterangaben größte Heavy-Metal-Festival der Welt. Foto: Axel Heimken/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Local senior citizens rock out at Wacken Open Air heavy metal festival 31.07.2019

Breaking stereotypes, and showing that you are never too old to rock and roll, a group of senior citizens is attending the world's biggest heavy metal festival in northern Germany.

Heino, eigentlich Heinz-Georg Kramm, deutscher Schlager- und Volksmusiksänger, in einer deutschen TV-Show (09/1972) / Personen, Sänger, singer, Schlager, Volksmusik, Gitarre, Bühne, Auftritt, singen; dunkle Sonnenbrille / RTg15d

German folk music legend Heino at 80 13.12.2018

Signature sunglasses and platinum blond hair — Heino looks back at decades of folk and German pop music, and more recently, a foray into heavy metal. At age 80, he is a veritable music legend in the country.
Wacken Open Air, Fans 2018 Copyright: ICS Festival GmbH

A code word to counter sexual harassment at festivals 23.08.2018

As the festival season winds down, people are taking stock of a subject of considerable interest to women and men: sexual harassment and assault at pop and rock festivals.
Wacken Open Air, T-Shirt 2018 Copyright: ICS Festival GmbH

Wacken Open Air: Sweepstakes 15.08.2018

Join our prize drawing to win an official Wacken Open Air 2018 t-shirt. Write us and let us know why you deserve to call this cult object your very own!
WACKEN, GERMANY - AUGUST 02: General view of the Wacken Open Air festival on August 2, 2018 in Wacken, Germany. Wacken is a village in northern Germany with a population of 1,800 that has hosted the annual festival, which attracts heavy metal fans from around the world, since 1990. (Photo by Gina Wetzler/Getty Images)

Men escape nursing home for Wacken? What really happened 08.08.2018

A police report about two men who escaped from a care home to attend a German metal festival made headlines around the world. However, new details from police paint a different picture of what happened.
Wacken Open Air, T-Shirt 2018 Copyright: ICS Festival GmbH

Wacken Open Air: Sweepstakes 04.08.2018

Join our prize drawing to win an official Wacken Open Air 2018 t-shirt. Write us and let us know why you deserve to call this cult object your very own!
Wacken 2018 am heissesten Tag des Jahres. Die Anreisewelle dauert an, dabei oeffnet der offizielle Teil des Festivals erst am Donnerstag. Die Fans bevoelkern seit Montag bereits den kleinen Ort Wacken und bilden Zeltstaedte in denen besondere Regeln gelten. Flunkyball und weitere Spiele helfen die Zeit zu ueberbruecken. Man hilft sich in Wacken auch ueber viele Sprachbarrieren hinweg. Die Kinder des Ortes zeigen sich als Jungunternehmer der Logistik und transportieren Wasser und Grillkohle bis an Zelt. | Verwendung weltweit

Elderly men escape nursing home to go to Wacken metal festival 04.08.2018

A German nursing home alerted police after they noticed two men were missing. They were later found at 3 a.m. at the Wacken Open Air metal festival.
ARCHIV - Metal-Fans warten am 05.08.2016 in Wacken (Schleswig-Holstein) auf dem Festivalgelände des Wacken Open Air auf den Beginn eines Konzerts. Das Wacken Open Air findet vom 03. bis 05.08.2017 statt. Foto: Axel Heimken/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Wacken heavy metal open air festival takes off 02.08.2018

The 29th edition of Germany's top open air heavy metal festival is fully sold out. Rain or shine, Wacken gives fans a break from their regular lives and a time-out for some outdoor heavy metal.

These is a computer generated emojis made available by Finland's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday Nov. 4, 2015. Finland is launching a series of `national emojis¿ that include people sweating in saunas, classic Nokia phones and heavy metal head-bangers. Petra Theman from the Finnish Foreign Ministry says the emojis will be released as a way to promote the country¿s image abroad and are based on themes associated with Finland. (Finnish Foreign Ministry via AP)

Wacken your head: Is headbanging dangerous? 01.08.2018

The Wacken music festival is the biggest heavy metal headbangers' ball. Enjoy it. But spare a thought for your brain.
Show more articles