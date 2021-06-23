Wacken Open Air is the world's biggest heavy metal music festival. The four-day event takes place each summer in the tiny village of Wacken northwest of Hamburg.

Wacken Open Air, first held in 1990 for local German bands, has come to attract all kinds of metal and hard rock music groups and their fans from around the world. Besides internationally renowned headliners, the festival also presents a Metal Battle content for young groups from a host of countries. The event ends on the first Sunday of August. At midnight, ticket sales open for the next year - and tickets tend to be sold out within hours.