Wacken Open Air 2023: Holy ground turns to mud amid deluge
The biggest heavy metal festival in the world started with great difficulties due to the weather. The Wacken Open Air, aka W:O:A, hosted more than 50,000 fans, but some 35,000 were left frustrated, unable to enter.
Wacken 2023: Don't stop me now
This year's Wacken Open Air began with unprecedented weather chaos. For the first time in the 32-year history of the event, thousands of fans with tickets were sent home. Continuous rain and thick mud meant only 50,000 of the 85,000 expected visitors were allowed to enter the so-called Holy Ground. But those who made it through didn't let the weather spoil their mood.
Frustrated and out of pocket
Thousands of metal fans were already on their way to Wacken when the entry ban was announced. Some waited in a traffic jam and hoped to still make it inside but eventually they had to turn back, albeit with the €299 refund on their tickets. However, many were still left out of pocket due to the costs of accommodation and travel.
Variety of accommodation
The W.O.A. has more than 240 hectares at its disposal with the largest part serving as a gigantic camping area. There are different types of accommodation. "Camping Only" for simple tents, "Camper Park Wacken" with plots including electricity, "Moshtel" and "Residence Evil" with a hotel, and the "Wheels Of Steel-Area" for disabled metalheads.
Stuck in the mud
The sodden earth often made it impossible for motor homes, minibuses and other heavy vehicles to access their parking spaces. As a result, numerous farmers from the region were called to the scene to pull the vehicles out of the mud with their tractors.
Feeling the earth move
Pictures of metalheads sinking in the mud at Wacken are nothing new. But this year's downpour caused more chaos than usual. It didn't dampen the spirits of the fans though.
Support
The music is hard, but like the earth, the heart is soft. The visitors help each other where they can. Although individual rioters made headlines on the first day, by the second day the police announced, "Still peaceful in real bad weather." For the most part, the few interventions were "police support for people in helpless situations or dispute resolution."
Opening the floodgates
The traditional storming of the so-called "Infield" in front of the two main stages was delayed by a few hours due to the entry chaos. As soon as the gates opened, the fans ran quicklz to get the best spot near the double stage, named "Faster & Harder."
Rock on
Meanwhile, the headliners rocked out as they always have. On the opening night, the band Broilers and metal icon Doro Pesch played. Also present at the opener: rock legend Lemmy Klimister, frontman of Motörhead who died in 2015. Components of his ashes were brought to Wacken. They are to find a permanent resting place here in Germany's loudest village.