Patricia Lee "Patti" Smith, born in 1946, is an American singer, songwriter and poet. With her 1975 debut album, "Horses," she became a leading representative of the New York punk rock movement.

Known as the "punk poet laureate," Smith mixed rock and poetry in her songs. Her best-known song has always been "Because the Night," which she co-wrote with Bruce Springsteen. Patti Smith was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007, and was listed in "Rolling Stone" magazine as one of the 100 Greatest Artists in 2010.