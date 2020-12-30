Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Patti Smith

Patricia Lee "Patti" Smith, born in 1946, is an American singer, songwriter and poet. With her 1975 debut album, "Horses," she became a leading representative of the New York punk rock movement.

Known as the "punk poet laureate," Smith mixed rock and poetry in her songs. Her best-known song has always been "Because the Night," which she co-wrote with Bruce Springsteen. Patti Smith was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007, and was listed in "Rolling Stone" magazine as one of the 100 Greatest Artists in 2010.

epa04160575 A handout image released by Teatro Real on 09 April 2014 shows Italian conductor Riccardo Muti, during the rehearsal of Verdi's Requiem, at the Royal Theater in Madrid, Spain, 08 April 2014. This musical setting will be conducted by Muti at Toledo Cathedral the upcoming 12 April. EPA/JAVIER DEL REAL/HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

New Year's concerts from the Vienna Philharmonic to KISS 30.12.2020

Partying at home on New Year's? Here's a list of livestream events that will bring pop, rock and classical music concerts straight to the living room. 
British Summer Time Festival - London. Patti Smith performs at the British Summer Time festival at Hyde Park in London. Picture date: Friday July 1, 2016. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire URN:26767199 |

Patti Smith: Poet with a punk heart turns 70 30.12.2016

An icon for over half a century, Patti Smith remains an enigma to those who try to pigeonhole her. At 70 years young, Smith continues to find poetry in unlikely places. Happy birthday to the reluctant Godmother of Punk!
Jan. 1, 2011 - G6799. BOB NOBLE/ 1978.PATTI SMITH PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY - ZUMAg49_ Jan 1 2011 Bob noble 1978 Patti Smith PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY ZUMAg49_

Patti Smith's biggest hits 30.12.2016

Patti Smith never wanted to be a punk rock icon, but her music had a strong influence on rock music in the 1970s. "Three chord rock merged with the power of the word" - that's how she described her style.
UNITED STATES - JANUARY 01: Photo of Patti SMITH and Bob DYLAN; w/Patti Smith performing live onstage (Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns)

Why Patti Smith, the poet with a punk heart, is a suitable replacement for Bob Dylan 09.12.2016

Bob Dylan won't attend the Nobel Prize for Literature ceremony in Stockholm. Patti Smith will sing a song by the laureate instead. Here's why she's a worthy representative.
epa05414220 US singer Patti Smith performs on stage during the Festival Jardins de Pedralbes 2016 in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, 07 July 2016. The music festival runs from 11 June through 16 July. EPA/QUIQUE GARCIA +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Patti Smith to sing for Nobel winner Bob Dylan 05.12.2016

Patti Smith will croon in place of Bob Dylan at the Nobel Award ceremony on December 10. Dylan himself will not be attending the event in Stockholm.
Rebecca Foon beim Klimagipfel. Foto: DW/Tamsin Walker, 06.12.2015, Paris

Rebecca Foon, cellist and climate consultant, Canada 14.12.2015

"Everyone on this planet should be terrified and trying to help figure out what we are going to do, because we have a small window to shift the trajectory of where we are going with climate change."
German singer Oceana performs Endless Summer, the official song of the Euro 2012, before the start of the final soccer match between Italy and Spain at the Olympic stadium in Kiev July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi (UKRAINE - Tags: SPORT SOCCER ENTERTAINMENT)

On this week's Soundscape 100... 28.12.2012

...we say farewell in the last edition of Soundscape 100 but to see us off, great music on the way from Jean-Michel Aweh, Michael Lane, Sido, Tim Bendzko and Patti Smith!
Patti Smith, amerikanische Rocklegende, geht am Donnerstag, 18. Dezember 2003 in der Pinakothek der Moderne in Muenchen an einem Gemaelde des Schweizer Fotorealisten Franz Gertsch vorbei, das die Saengerin bei einem Auftritt zeigt. Die Saengerin kam zur Eroeffnung der Ausstellung Strange Messenger: The Work of Patti Smith, die vom 19.Dezember 2003 bis 29. Februar 2004 im Haus der Kunst ihre Zeichnungen von den fruehen sechziger Jahren bis heute praesentiert. (AP Photo/Diether Endlicher) American rock singer Patti Smith walks past a painting by Swiss photorealist Franz Gertsch showing her performing during a visit to the Pinakothek der Moderne art museum in Munich, southern Germany, Thursday, Dec. 18, 2003. The rock legend came to inaugurate the show Strange Messenger: The Work of Patti Smith on display at Haus der Kunst art museum from Dec. 19, 2003 to Feb. 29, 2004. The exhibition shows more than 100 drawings from the early sixties to recent works. (AP Photo/Diether Endlicher)

Punk Rocker Does Parsifal 01.08.2005

It's been a long road from CBGB's to Bayreuth but punk legend Patti Smith seems to have made the transition a smooth one.
El Pífano Óleo sobre lienzo, 161 x 97 cm 1866 París, Musée d´Orsay, Legs du Comte Isaac Camondo, 1911 Manet im Madrider Prado

What's On in Europe's Museums 19.01.2004

Patti Smith -- yes, that one -- in Munich; Cologne shows 'cruel' photos; Fragonard's fine hand graces the Louvre; the Prado features Manet. In Luxembourg, 12 1/3 years (and counting) of Solakov