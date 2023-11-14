German EV manufacturers - greener than the rest?

Cars and TransportationGermanyGerman EV manufacturers - greener than the rest?To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCars and TransportationGermany11/14/2023November 14, 2023German EV makers lead the way in recycling, with BMW & VW outpacing Tesla, Nio, and BYD on the sustainability front. Fitting for a country so obsessed with going green. The right path to saving themselves, and the world?https://p.dw.com/p/4Yly1Advertisement