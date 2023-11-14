  1. Skip to content
Cars and TransportationGermany

German EV manufacturers - greener than the rest?

November 14, 2023

German EV makers lead the way in recycling, with BMW & VW outpacing Tesla, Nio, and BYD on the sustainability front. Fitting for a country so obsessed with going green. The right path to saving themselves, and the world?

