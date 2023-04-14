Is Germany's nuclear exit a mistake?

The 15th of April 2023 marks the end of Germany's 60-year-old nuclear history – right in the middle of a global energy crisis. The country had to fire up old coal plants to secure energy supply in the past year, while other countries continued to build more nuclear power plants. Was pulling out of nuclear energy a huge mistake?
