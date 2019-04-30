 German Foreign Minister pledges support for Venezuelan opposition while in Colombia | NRS-Import | DW | 01.05.2019

German Foreign Minister pledges support for Venezuelan opposition while in Colombia

Heiko Maas has promised support for Colombia and the Venezuelan opposition during a Latin America trip. On a three-state visit he has met with Brazilian leaders to talk about co-operation between the two countries.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas meets with Colombian President Ivan Duque in Bogota (picture alliance/dpa/F. Sommer)

On the second leg of his four-day Latin America tour Wednesday, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas made a number of commitments to Colombian President Ivan Duque. These involved financial and political assistance in dealing with humanitarian issues.

Foremost among those issues was the pressing problem of hosting growing numbers of Venezuelan refugees fleeing their crisis-stricken land. Colombia currently hosts some 1.5 million Venezuelan refugees, and Colombian Foreign Minister Carlos Trujillo says another 1.8 million could arrive if the political standoff in Caracas does not end soon.

Maas said that Germany would be giving Colombia another €4 million ($4.5 million) on top of the €10 million it has already committed in order to aid Bogota in the task of housing and caring for the refugees. 

Watch video 03:08

Venezuelans start new lives in Colombia

Clear support of the Venezuelan opposition

He also met with Venezuelan opposition interim-foreign minister Julio Borges, who is himself exiled in Bogota. Maas was unequivocal about German support for self-declared interim-president Juan Guaido, who is challenging acting-President Nicolas Maduro.

Read more: Opinion: Germany's pressure on Venezuela fails to deliver

Maas said, "Nothing about our position has changed: For us Juan Guaido is the interim president and he is tasked with organizing new elections."

The foreign minister voiced skepticism over whether dialogue between Maduro and the opposition was possible at this point, especially in light of the escalating conflict, which heated up yesterday as masses of protesters clashed with police and military in the streets of Caracas.

A further confrontation between supporters and opponents of Maduro appeared likely on Wednesday during May Day rallies. 

Germany quickly recognized Guaido's legitimacy as Venezuela's interim president after he claimed that position for himself in January.

Critics say that by making such a swift and clear choice Germany forfeited its credibility as a neutral mediator in a political resolution to the crisis. In fact, an internal committee of the German parliament found that the position provided "strong grounds" to believe Germany was meddling in the internal affairs of a foreign country.

Watch video 01:49

EU nations back Guaido as Venezuela's interim leader

Not only about Venezuela

Maas' visit touched on other co-operation with Colombia beyond that related to Venezuela. Germany has been a strong supporter of the peace process that Duque's predecessor Juan Manuel Santos began with FARC rebels in 2016. Although a separate rebel group, the ELN, continues its resistance to Bogota, the FARC has laid down its weapons, ending decades of bloodshed.

Read more: Colombia's delicate peace process: An overview

Maas sought to encourage political actors as well as the people of Colombia to persevere along the difficult path to peace no matter how arduous and rocky it may be. 

He encouraged Colombia's efforts to reintegrate former FARC militia fighters into society, pledging a total of €17.3 million in assistance — €2 million more than previously promised. He was due to visit a FARC reintegration project outside Bogota on Wednesday.

Moreover, Maas announced that Germany would give Colombia another €5 million in development aid.

Watch video 26:04

Juan Manuel Santos on Conflict Zone

Dialog with Brazil must be based on shared values

Maas began his trip on Tuesday in Brazil, becoming the first EU foreign minister to visit the country since far-right populist Jair Bolsonaro was elected president. He also met with Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo during the trip.

Meetings between the three covered a range of topics after which Maas said, "We are open to dialog and to further developing of our relationship." He did note, however, that such dialog would have to be based on a shared understanding of democracy, freedom, human rights, and the rule of law.

Maas announced that he had spoken openly to Bolsonaro about the tone of the dialog as well, notably, that there could be no further "irritations" in the future — a sentiment Maas said the president shared.

Bolsonaro has caused widespread consternation with racist, sexist, and homophobic rants as well as his aggressive anti-environmental stance. He has, for instance, shocked environmentalists and human rights activists alike by pushing policies designed to strip indigenous peoples of their protections in order to step up logging in the Amazon rain forest.

Maas also met with German business leaders in Sao Paolo during his trip in order to get their perspective on the Bolsonaro administration. Some 1,000 German businesses operate in Brazil, and another 600 are German-Brazilian partnerships responsible for 243,000 jobs and 12% of Brazilian GDP.

Watch video 01:23

Indigenous peoples protest in Brazilian capital

Democracy and China top German agenda in Brazil diplomatic visit

Venezuelans storm bridge to Colombia

Thousands of Venezuelans broke through barricades set up by the government on the Simon Bolivar bridge. Meanwhile, Colombia accused Russia of "distorting" its position on a military intervention in Venezuela. (03.04.2019)  

Venezuelans storm bridge to Colombia

Colombia's shattered hopes of peace

Fear has returned to Colombia, two years after the government signed a peace deal with FARC rebels. Real peace remains an illusion, as this week's bomb attack has shown. Ofelia Harms Arruti reports from Bogota. (20.01.2019)  

Colombia's delicate peace process: An overview

Colombia: Ivan Duque sworn in as new president

Ivan Duque has been sworn in as Colombia's president. He is the youngest man to ever hold the office. As a protege of former presdident Uriibe, analysts wonder how much of his own man he will be. (08.08.2018)  

Colombia's shattered hopes of peace

Germany to Venezuela: Hold elections or we recognize Guaido

Germany and Spain say Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro must hold elections. If not, both would consider following the United States in recognizing the head of the opposition as president. (25.01.2019)  

Colombia accuses ELN rebels of recruiting child soldiers

Indigenous communities in Brazil protest threats to land and services

Leaders of 300 groups across Brazil are protesting changes imposed by far-right President Jair Bolsonaro. They fear a loss of rights, and land to the interests of miners and large-scale agri-business. (26.04.2019)  

Colombia: Ivan Duque sworn in as new president

Opinion: Jair Bolsonaro celebrates Brazil's dictatorship

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro wants to commemorate the coup of 1964 — and he is entirely unconcerned about further dividing the country. Even the military is disturbed, DW's Philipp Lichterbeck writes. (31.03.2019)  

Opinion: Germany's pressure on Venezuela fails to deliver

Jair Bolsonaro's stance on indigenous people is 'discriminatory and racist'

Brazil's new president, Jair Bolsonaro, has wasted little time in targeting the country's indigenous people. UN rapporteur Victoria Tauli-Corpuz told DW that a move to expand farming will put indigenous rights at risk. (04.01.2019)  

Germany to Venezuela: Hold elections or we recognize Guaido

Germany and Spain say Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro must hold elections. If not, both would consider following the United States in recognizing the head of the opposition as president. (25.01.2019)  

Maas: Germany backs Guaido

Germany's foreign minister told DW that Berlin supports new elections in Venezuela, as Nicolas Maduro "is not a democratically legitimate president." Meanwhile, Maduro announced Venezuela is closing its US embassy. (24.01.2019)  

Indigenous communities in Brazil protest threats to land and services

Leaders of 300 groups across Brazil are protesting changes imposed by far-right President Jair Bolsonaro. They fear a loss of rights, and land to the interests of miners and large-scale agri-business. (26.04.2019)  

Amazon deforestation: EU firms linked to illegal logging in Brazil

An organic smoothie producer and a boutique fashion store are among Western businesses whose supply chains are tainted by illegal deforestation in Bolsonaro's Brazil. (25.04.2019)  

Opinion: Jair Bolsonaro celebrates Brazil's dictatorship

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro wants to commemorate the coup of 1964 — and he is entirely unconcerned about further dividing the country. Even the military is disturbed, DW's Philipp Lichterbeck writes. (31.03.2019)  

How right-wing nationalism fuels climate denial

As leaders like Donald Trump and Jair Bolsonaro call global warming a hoax, a new study shows the link between climate change denial and nationalism. DW spoke to its author, Martin Hultman. (19.12.2018)  

Jair Bolsonaro's stance on indigenous people is 'discriminatory and racist'

Brazil's new president, Jair Bolsonaro, has wasted little time in targeting the country's indigenous people. UN rapporteur Victoria Tauli-Corpuz told DW that a move to expand farming will put indigenous rights at risk. (04.01.2019)  

Gay congressman Jean Wyllys leaves Brazil, citing death threats

Jean Wyllys told a Brazilian paper that he had left the country and would not be returning to start his third term. The advocate for LGBT rights described the atmosphere under new President Jair Bolsonaro as "unsafe." (24.01.2019)  

Brasilien Protest von Indigenen in Brasilia

Democracy and China top German agenda in Brazil diplomatic visit 30.04.2019

Venezuela's Juan Guaido calls for own envoy in Berlin 07.03.2019

Juan Guaido has asked Germany to endorse his choice for Venezuelan ambassador to Berlin. The move is part of the self-declared interim president's plan to unseat acting leader Nicolas Maduro and form a new government.

Venezuela politische Krise Ausschreitungen in Caracas

Venezuela: Coup or uprising? It depends on who you support 30.04.2019

Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido has made a new push to oust President Nicolas Maduro, claiming he has the backing of parts of the army. As protesters face off with security, the world reacts.

Juan Guaido

Venezuela's Juan Guaido calls for own envoy in Berlin 07.03.2019

Juan Guaido has asked Germany to endorse his choice for Venezuelan ambassador to Berlin. The move is part of the self-declared interim president's plan to unseat acting leader Nicolas Maduro and form a new government.

