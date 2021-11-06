Visit the new DW website

Jair Bolsonaro

Jair Bolsonaro, born on March 21, 1955, took office as president of Brazil on January 1, 2019. He is known for his often controversial and polarizing views.

Jair Bolsonaro succeeded Michel Temer as president of Brazil after winning a runoff election in October, 2018. He is an outspoken politician who has often faced criticism for comments considered by many to be misogynistic, racist or homophobic. He also advocates strong pro-market policies. Here you can find a compilation of DW content on Jair Bolsonaro.

Symbolbild zur 5G Versteigerung, Mainz, Deutschland. 5G Netz *** Symbol picture of the 5G auction Mainz Germany 5G network

Brazil raises billions in 5G tender 06.11.2021

Winning bids went to subsidiaries of Telefonica, Telecom Italia and America Movil. Huawei was exluded from the tender amid US-China tech standoff.
September 7, 2021, Porto Velho, Rondonia, Brazil: Burning of the Amazon Forest, in the city of Porto Velho, in the state of RondÃÂ_nia, on the afternoon of Tuesday 7th September. In June, the federal government issued a decree banning burning throughout Brazil for 120 days. (Credit Image: Â© Fernando Souza/ZUMA Press Wire

COP26: World leaders back deal to end deforestation by 2030 01.11.2021

More than 100 world leaders, including Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro, are supporting the agreement at the COP26 climate summit. Activists say it greenlights "another decade of deforestation."
Brazil's President, Jair Bolsonaro, surrounded by his bodyguards, walks in the center of Rome, Italy, 29 October 2021. Bolsonaro arrived in Rome to attend G20 summit of world leaders to discuss climate change, Covid-19 and the post-pandemic global recovery. ANSA/ MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI

Reporters attacked by Bolsonaro's security agents in Rome 01.11.2021

Jair Bolsonaro's bodyguards attacked reporters who were covering the president as he walked the streets of Rome talking to his supporters. The reporters said they will file a police complaint.
25.3.2020, Brasilien, Jair Bolsonaro (M), Präsident von Brasilien, nimmt an einer Videokonferenz mit den Gouverneuren der vier südöstlichen Bunde teil. Einen Tag, nachdem er das Coronavirus in einer Fernsehansprache erneut verharmlost und restriktive Maßnahmen dagegen kritisiert hatte, hat sich der brasilianische Präsident wieder gegen Einschränkungen des öffentlichen Lebens und die Isolation der Bevölkerung ausgesprochen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Brazil: Senators recommend criminal charges against Bolsonaro 26.10.2021

Politicians in Brazil have voted to back a report recommending criminal charges be leveled against right-wing populist President Jair Bolsonaro over his response to the COVID pandemic.
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 07: President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, accompanying the Minister of Health of Brazil, Marcelo Queiroga, ceremony for the Modernization of Occupational Health and Safety Regulation, at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil October 7, 2021. Mateus Bonomi / Anadolu Agency

Brazil: Senate calls for Bolsonaro to be charged over COVID response 20.10.2021

A Senate committee report has recommended President Jair Bolsonaro be indicted on 10 charges related to his government's handling of the pandemic. The right-wing leader has previously downplayed the virus.
Children Vaccinate Against COVID-19 And Common Diseases In Colombia A nurse shows a teenager the dose of the Pfizer BioNtech vaccine during a vaccination day inviting mothers and minors over the age of 12 to vaccinate against COVID-19 with the Pfizer BioNtech Coronavirus vaccine and children below the age of 10 to get vaccinated with basic vaccines Anti-Flu, Rubella and measles in Bogota, Colombia on August, 28, 2021. Bogota Cundinamarca Colombia barrossalamanca-children210828_npS9b PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xSebastianxBarrosx

Coronavirus digest: Germany likely to miss vaccine donation target, says report 20.10.2021

Germany may miss a goal to donate 100 million coronavirus vaccine doses to poorer countries. Meanwhile, a committee in Brazil is set to present its report on President Bolsonaro's pandemic response. DW has the latest.
Containment Scout in Schutzkleidung mit Kontaktpersonenliste bei einem Coronavirus Verdachtsfall

Coronavirus digest: WHO unveils new team to probe pandemic 14.10.2021

The team of 26 scientists is set to revive the stalled investigation into the origins of the virus. Meanwhile, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro confirmed that he will not be vaccinated. Follow DW for the latest.
PORTO VELHO, RO - 07.09.2021: QUEIMADAS NA AMAZÔNIA - Burning of the Amazon Forest, in the city of Porto Velho, in the state of Rondônia, on Tuesday (7) afternoon. In June, the federal government issued a decree banning burning throughout Brazil for 120 days. (Photo: Fernando Souza/Fotoarena)

ICC climate crimes suit filed against Brazil's Bolsonaro 12.10.2021

The Austrian group AllRise says "crimes against nature are crimes against humanity" and estimates that heat caused by deforestation will result in 180,000 excess deaths this century.
DW Covid-19 Special Sendungslogo englisch

COVID-19 Special: Bolsonaro's pandemic failure 08.10.2021

Brazilian President Bolsonaro called it "a little flu." Now his country has the highest coronavirus death toll after the United States. Infection and death rates are slowly easing, but that's little consolation for the bereaved.
Demonstrators protest against far-right President Jair Bolsonaro's administration at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, October 2, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Brazil: Protesters call for Bolsonaro's impeachment 03.10.2021

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been under fire for his handling of the pandemic. However, he still remains more popular than past presidents who have been impeached.
Lia Rodrigues, brasilianische Tänzerin und Sozialarbeiterin (undatierte Aufnahme). Rodrigues erhält in diesem Jahr den Kunst- und Kulturpreis der deutschen Katholiken. Der mit 25000 Euro dotierte Preis wird gemeinsam von der Deutschen Bischofskonferenz und dem Zentralkomitee der deutschen Katholiken vergeben. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Lia Rodrigues: Dancing to highlight Brazil's traumas 29.09.2021

Having made dance accessible to slum residents in Rio de Janeiro, the Brazilian visionary artist is now being honored by a prestigious German award.
Demonstrators from the Roofless Workers Movement (MTST) protest at Brazil's B3 Stock Exchange against inflation and the price of food and other essential items in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil September 23, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Brazil struggling with rising inflation 28.09.2021

Inflation is surging in Brazil, addding more pain onto families that were already struggling with the pandemic economic fallout.

COVID-19 Special: Brazil's battle against the virus 10.09.2021

Brazil is the worst-affected country in Latin America. It is still seeing more than 10,000 new cases a day, but that's a big improvement on earlier this year - largely because of the rate at which it is vaccinating.

Truck drivers take part in a motorcade in support of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, in Gravatai, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, September 7, 2021. REUTERS/Diego Vara

Brazil: Pro-Bolsonaro truckers end blockade 09.09.2021

Truckers in Brazil protesting in support of President Jair Bolsonaro have ended their three-day strike. The blockade caused paralysis on federal highways across the country.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro gestures to supporters, next to his wife Michelle de Paula Firmo Reinaldo Bolsonaro, during Independence Day events in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

Brazil: Bolsonaro supporters rally on national day 07.09.2021

The protesters showed support for the embattled Brazilian leader, who is feuding with the Supreme Court. With his approval ratings at an all-time low, Bolsonaro also ramped up his attacks on Brazil's voting system.
DW Business - Europe & America

DW Business - Europe & America 25.08.2021

Delta puts $200 surcharge on unvaccinated staff - Brazilian tribe protests railway, farmland expansion - Heavy rains diminish German grain harvest
