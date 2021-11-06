Jair Bolsonaro, born on March 21, 1955, took office as president of Brazil on January 1, 2019. He is known for his often controversial and polarizing views.

Jair Bolsonaro succeeded Michel Temer as president of Brazil after winning a runoff election in October, 2018. He is an outspoken politician who has often faced criticism for comments considered by many to be misogynistic, racist or homophobic. He also advocates strong pro-market policies. Here you can find a compilation of DW content on Jair Bolsonaro.