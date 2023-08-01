In photos: Bolsonaro supporters storm Brazil's key government sites
Supporters of the far-right ex-president have overrun and ransacked several government buildings in Brasilia, causing extensive damage. The images have evoked memories of the storming of the US Capitol in January 2021.
Palace revolt
Thousands of supporters of Brazil's far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro stormed and partially vandalized several government buildings in the capital, Brasilia, on Sunday. Many of the rioters wore the yellow and green Brazil colors that symbolized Bolsonaro's far-right movement.
Forcing their way through
Police used pepper spray and stun grenades, but were unable to stop the supporters of the former head of state. The damage to the Congress building, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court appears to be considerable.
Police overwhelmed
The police in Brasilia weren't prepared for the onslaught of militant Bolsonaro supporters. The demonstrators even made it to the roof of the National Congress. The buildings — all icons of modern architecture, designed by Brazilian star architect Oscar Niemeyer — also house many valuable works of art.
Running riot
Inside the buildings, the rioters gave free rein to their hatred of the new left-wing government. A precise inventory of the damage is still pending, but videos showed looting of furnishings and the destruction of valuable works of art.
Standoff with police
The Palacio do Planalto, the president's official residence, was besieged by Bolsonaro supporters. It took the police hours to end the occupation of the various buildings.
Out of control
By Sunday evening, the federal police had reported at least 300 arrests. Earlier, the security chief of Brasilia had already been dismissed by the governor of the federal district. The security apparatus, elements of which are close to Bolsonaro, has been accused of having sympathized with the demonstrators.
Calling for a coup
Bolsonaro repeatedly failed to concede defeat to leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva after the election in October. Bolsonaro's supporters have staged numerous protests across the country against Lula and his government, and called on the army to stage a military coup.
Lula promises punishment
President Lula inspected the damage to Planalto Palace on Sunday. The attacks were "unprecedented in Brazil's history," he wrote on Twitter, accusing his predecessor of inciting his supporters. "This was barbarism. These were fascists. They must be found and punished."