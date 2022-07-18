How has the Amazon rainforest changed under Jair Bolsonaro?

The Amazon rainforest is regarded as one of the so-called tipping elements capable of destabilizing the global climate. A loss of 20-25% of forest cover in the Amazon basin could be enough to bring us to the tipping point. Studies have shown that around 18% of the Brazilian Amazon has already been cleared. Around 60% of the rainforest's total area lies within the territory of Brazil.

After several years in which deforestation rates dropped significantly, they rose again sharply after the right-wing populist Jair Bolsonaro was elected president of Brazil on January 1, 2019. In October 2021, activists and Indigenous peoples even filed a lawsuit with the International Criminal Court over Bolsonaro's environmental policies; however, legal experts say it could be years before the ICC even decides whether or not to accept the suit.

Deforestation during Bolsonaro's presidency

Rainforest clearance is monitored using satellite imagery from Brazil's world-renowned National Institute for Space Research (INPE). Its images show that the area deforested each year has risen sharply since Bolsonaro took office, to more than 10,000 square kilometers (around 3861 square miles). In 2021, the area deforested was greater than 13,000 square kilometers.

Prior to this, there had been a 10-year period in which the rate of deforestation dropped. Before that, though, rates were just as high as under Bolsonaro — sometimes considerably higher. This was also true of the first years of the presidency of Lula da Silva, which began in 2003. Lula is Bolsonaro's main rival in the upcoming Brazilian election on October 2. He is currently campaigning with a promise to increase environmental protections, if he wins.

"It's true that deforestation in the Amazon was very high in the 2000s," explained Erika Bechara, a professor of environmental law at the Pontifical Catholic University of Sao Paulo (PUC). "However, a significant decrease was achieved from 2009 to 2018, thanks to the Action Plan for the Prevention and Control of Deforestation in the Legal Amazon (PPCDAM) and other measures. So it was disappointing to see how deforestation exploded again. Under the current government, things have gone backward instead of forward."

How many forest fires have there been?

Devastating forest fires have ravaged the Amazon region: Those in 2019 and 2020 were especially memorable. The fires were registered by the INPE, yet in some instances Bolsonaro denied their existence. He accused the research institute and environmentalists of wanting to harm Brazil and rejected assistance from abroad. He only sent in the military to help firefighting efforts at a very late stage. As a result, Bolsonaro became the target of massive international criticism. Serious fires are again raging in the Brazilian Amazon at this very moment.

The fires are directly connected to deforestation. Generally, after trees are felled, the deforested areas are set alight to create new pastures and farmland. "The Amazon rainforest is not a region where fires would normally break out of their own accord on a regular basis. Most of the fires in the Amazon are caused by humans," said the ecologist Divino Vicente Silverio. He added that the dry seasons were lasting longer and were more extreme, and that this could be intensifying fires and causing them to burn out of control.

The INPE data reveals that the area of the Amazon that has burned under Bolsonaro's presidency is in fact no greater than most previous years. In 2019, it was around 72,450 km²; 77,400 km² the following year. In 2015, around 93,680 km² burned, and in 2005 the figure was far higher, at 160,860 km².

Silverio, who is a professor at the Federal Rural University of the Amazon (UFRA), explained: "While it is true that we have not seen peak levels of fires under Bolsonaro, what we are seeing is the return of a strong correlation between fires and deforestation. By contrast, in preceding years the relationship between the two was weaker, and in some years, such as 2005 and 2015, the burning of large areas of forest was more a consequence of extreme drought. This is also apparent from the fact that in those years, unlike the rates for fires, the deforestation rates went down." In 2019 and 2020, however, there were not really any extreme weather conditions in Brazil that would have caused the forest to burn particularly easily, he added.

A blackened tree trunk in a forest fire near the city of Porto Velho, 2019

What has Bolsonaro done to protect the rainforest?

The right-wing populist Bolsonaro is regarded as a climate change skeptic and a friend of the powerful agriculture lobby. He makes no secret of the fact that he sees the Amazon region primarily as an area for economic exploitation and wants to open up more of its terrain for farming and mining.

Indigenous peoples and environmentalists have frequently complained that threats against them have increased since Bolsonaro took office — in part, they say, because the Brazilian president has created a climate that emboldens farmers to seize land illegally, and illegal loggers and gold diggers to enter protected areas. Bolsonaro's failure to protect the rainforest has also been enshrined in certain specific measures as follows:

Weakening of environment and control authorities

Under Bolsonaro, the annual budget of the environment ministry and its subordinate institutions has been slashed. According to the Brazilian non-governmental organization Observatoria do Clima, the 2021 budget was the smallest in two decades. The environment ministry is responsible for the environmental authorities IBAMA and ICMBio, which monitor violations of environmental regulations. Not only have their activities been hampered by a lack of funds, they have also been deprived of certain powers, while employees who made themselves unpopular were suspended.

Amazon Fund shelved

This fund was set up in 2008 to help finance the protection of the rainforest and biodiversity. It was deemed to be a success. Norway was its biggest donor with Germany and other countries also contributing. However, many countries stopped making payments in 2019, as they were increasingly doubtful that the new Brazilian government actually intended to go on protecting the rainforest. "Brazil doesn't need the money," Bolsonaro commented at the time. Environmental organizations say that the Amazon Fund accumulated 2.9 billion reals before the payments ceased, and that since Bolsonaro completely shelved the fund because he didn't like NGOs having a say in how the money was used, the money has not been retrieved. Bolsonaro said at the time that the NGOs needed to be reviewed but nothing has happened since.

A deforested area near Manaus, the capital of the state of Amazonas, in July 2022

PPCDAM neglected

According to Erika Bechara, the current government is no longer following the Action Plan for Prevention and Control of Deforestation in the Legal Amazon (PPCDAM), and has no alternative plan for the Amazon region. This, she said, is also the subject of a lawsuit before Brazil's Supreme Court: "The judgement is still pending, but Federal Judge Carmen Lucia is of the opinion that the current government is systematically violating several constitutional principles by reducing controls, not having an effective plan to combat deforestation, not using the entire budget available for environmental protection, and not protecting the rights of indigenous peoples."

Changes to the CONAMA National Environmental Council

The Council is composed of politicians from federal, state, and local governments, as well as representatives from business, non-governmental organizations and civil society. It debates guidelines and standards, which it then proposes to the Brazilian Congress. However, as Erika Bechara explains: "A decree issued in 2019 significantly reduced the number of members, from 94 to 21, disproportionately reducing the share of organized civil society." As a result, social participation in CONAMA's decisions has been diminished.

This article has been translated from German.