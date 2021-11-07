Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Brazil is the world's fifth-largest country, and the largest Portuguese-speaking nation. The federal republic occupies almost half of South America.
Brazil has more than 200 million inhabitants, making the nation that was Portugal's largest colony between the 16th and 19th centuries the most populous country in South America. Brazil is a member of the UN, the G20, BRICS, Mercosur and the Organization of American States. This page collates DW's latest content related to Brazil.
A decade ago, Brazil's economy was the seventh largest in the world, according to the World Bank. Today, due in large part to the coronavirus pandemic, it's ranked 12th. In big cities like Sao Paulo, effects of the devastating recession are hard to miss.
Germany may miss a goal to donate 100 million coronavirus vaccine doses to poorer countries. Meanwhile, a committee in Brazil is set to present its report on President Bolsonaro's pandemic response. DW has the latest.