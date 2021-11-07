Visit the new DW website

Brazil

Brazil is the world's fifth-largest country, and the largest Portuguese-speaking nation. The federal republic occupies almost half of South America.

Brazil has more than 200 million inhabitants, making the nation that was Portugal's largest colony between the 16th and 19th centuries the most populous country in South America. Brazil is a member of the UN, the G20, BRICS, Mercosur and the Organization of American States. This page collates DW's latest content related to Brazil.

***Archivbild*** A health worker tests a person at a free of charge Covid-19 quick test center on February 3, 2021, in Naumburg, eastern Germany. - The Burgenland district is by far the district with the highest number of infections in Saxony-Anhalt. (Photo by Ronny Hartmann / AFP) (Photo by RONNY HARTMANN/AFP via Getty Images)

Coronavirus digest: Calls grow for free COVID tests in Germany 07.11.2021

A leading health expert and state leaders have said cities should reintroduce widely available free COVID testing as Germany struggles with a new surge in infections. DW has the latest.
Symbolbild zur 5G Versteigerung, Mainz, Deutschland. 5G Netz *** Symbol picture of the 5G auction Mainz Germany 5G network

Brazil raises billions in 5G tender 06.11.2021

Winning bids went to subsidiaries of Telefonica, Telecom Italia and America Movil. Huawei was exluded from the tender amid US-China tech standoff.
November 2, 2021, Sorocaba, Sao Paulo, Brasil: (INT) Show by singer Marilia Mendonca in Sorocaba, Sao Paulo. November 1, 2021, Sorocaba, Sao Paulo, Brazil: the brazilian singer Marilia Mendonca performed at the Lucky Friends Arena, in Sorocaba, in the interior of Sao Paulo, on the night of November (1)1, the eve of the All Souls' holiday, a date that marks the resumption of events with standing audiences in the state of Sao Paulo. (Credit Image: Â© Andre Cardoso/TheNEWS2 via ZUMA Press Wire

Brazilian pop star Marilia Mendonca dies in plane crash 06.11.2021

The 26-year-old Latin Grammy winner had posted a video that showed her walking toward the plane earlier in the day. The plane crashed between Marilia Mendonca's hometown and Caratinga, north of Rio de Janeiro.
2020-08-21 21:15:51 AMSTERDAM - Touristen mit Masken im Rotlichtviertel in Amsterdam. Amsterdam verschärft die Aufsicht, um eine weitere Ausbreitung des Koronavirus zu verhindern. ANP RAMON VAN FLYMEN

Coronavirus digest: Netherlands reintroduces COVID curbs 02.11.2021

The Netherlands is retightening its coronavirus prevention measures in light of climbing case numbers and hospital admissions. Meanwhile, countries in Asia are again allowing travel. Follow DW for the latest.
September 7, 2021, Porto Velho, Rondonia, Brazil: Burning of the Amazon Forest, in the city of Porto Velho, in the state of RondÃÂ_nia, on the afternoon of Tuesday 7th September. In June, the federal government issued a decree banning burning throughout Brazil for 120 days. (Credit Image: Â© Fernando Souza/ZUMA Press Wire

COP26: World leaders back deal to end deforestation by 2030 01.11.2021

More than 100 world leaders, including Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro, are supporting the agreement at the COP26 climate summit. Activists say it greenlights "another decade of deforestation."
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro arrives in Anguillara Veneta, northern Italy, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, where his great-great-grandfather was born and where he was recently granted honorary citizenship . The decision by the mayor of Anguillara, Alessandra Buos, has sparked protests, in particular by Italian missionaries in Brazil. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Brazil's Bolsonaro attends honors ceremony in Italy amid protests 01.11.2021

The right-wing Brazilian leader received honorary citizenship in the small Italian town of Anguillara Veneta. Both supporters and anti-Bolsonaro protesters had shown up for the event.

Brazil's President, Jair Bolsonaro, surrounded by his bodyguards, walks in the center of Rome, Italy, 29 October 2021. Bolsonaro arrived in Rome to attend G20 summit of world leaders to discuss climate change, Covid-19 and the post-pandemic global recovery. ANSA/ MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI

Reporters attacked by Bolsonaro's security agents in Rome 01.11.2021

Jair Bolsonaro's bodyguards attacked reporters who were covering the president as he walked the streets of Rome talking to his supporters. The reporters said they will file a police complaint.
Handout picture released from Sao Paulo State's Military Police on October 31, 2021 showing firefighters working to rescue civilian firefighters buried in a cave after a collapse in Altinopolis, Sao Paulo state, Brazil. (Photo by Sao Paulo State's Military Police / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / POLICIA MILITAR DO ESTADO DE SAO PAULO - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Brazil: Nine firefighters die in cave training accident 01.11.2021

Nine firefighters are dead following a training exercise gone wrong in Brazil. How the accident happened is unclear as the municipality says it was left in the dark.
Die Stadt Toledo ist Brasiliens Impf-Champion, fast alle Menschen sind dort geimpft. Bild samt Copyright und Nutzungsfreigabe geliefert durch DW/Oliver Pieper

Coronavirus: Entire Brazilian city of Toledo to be vaccinated in Pfizer study 29.10.2021

As the pandemic continues to rage in Brazil, one city wants to find out what happens if everyone gets their COVID shot. Pfizer has launched a long-term study in Toledo, a city in the country's southwest.
25.3.2020, Brasilien, Jair Bolsonaro (M), Präsident von Brasilien, nimmt an einer Videokonferenz mit den Gouverneuren der vier südöstlichen Bunde teil. Einen Tag, nachdem er das Coronavirus in einer Fernsehansprache erneut verharmlost und restriktive Maßnahmen dagegen kritisiert hatte, hat sich der brasilianische Präsident wieder gegen Einschränkungen des öffentlichen Lebens und die Isolation der Bevölkerung ausgesprochen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Brazil: Senators recommend criminal charges against Bolsonaro 26.10.2021

Politicians in Brazil have voted to back a report recommending criminal charges be leveled against right-wing populist President Jair Bolsonaro over his response to the COVID pandemic.
Yawalapiti, Kalapalo and Mehinako people play the urua bamboo flutes as they dance during the Kuarup funeral ritual to honor the memory of Cacique Aritana, at the Xingu Indigenous Park in Brazil, September 11, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino SEARCH MARCELINO KUARUP FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH WIDER IMAGE FOR ALL STORIES

In pictures: A rare look into Amazon tribe's funeral rites 26.10.2021

When the chief dies, the endangered Indigenous people in Brazil's Xingu region gather for a unique ritual. A Reuters photographer was the only journalist invited to the funeral ceremony in September.
Tents stand at Princesa Isabel square, where homeless people live in an area known as cracolandia, or crackland, a dangerous wasteland of about eight blocks in the historic center of Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 18, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli SEARCH CRACKLAND PEROBELLI FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH WIDER IMAGE FOR ALL STORIES

Brazil: Pandemic forces people onto streets 21.10.2021

A decade ago, Brazil's economy was the seventh largest in the world, according to the World Bank. Today, due in large part to the coronavirus pandemic, it's ranked 12th. In big cities like Sao Paulo, effects of the devastating recession are hard to miss.
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 07: President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, accompanying the Minister of Health of Brazil, Marcelo Queiroga, ceremony for the Modernization of Occupational Health and Safety Regulation, at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil October 7, 2021. Mateus Bonomi / Anadolu Agency

Brazil: Senate calls for Bolsonaro to be charged over COVID response 20.10.2021

A Senate committee report has recommended President Jair Bolsonaro be indicted on 10 charges related to his government's handling of the pandemic. The right-wing leader has previously downplayed the virus.
Children Vaccinate Against COVID-19 And Common Diseases In Colombia A nurse shows a teenager the dose of the Pfizer BioNtech vaccine during a vaccination day inviting mothers and minors over the age of 12 to vaccinate against COVID-19 with the Pfizer BioNtech Coronavirus vaccine and children below the age of 10 to get vaccinated with basic vaccines Anti-Flu, Rubella and measles in Bogota, Colombia on August, 28, 2021. Bogota Cundinamarca Colombia barrossalamanca-children210828_npS9b PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xSebastianxBarrosx

Coronavirus digest: Germany likely to miss vaccine donation target, says report 20.10.2021

Germany may miss a goal to donate 100 million coronavirus vaccine doses to poorer countries. Meanwhile, a committee in Brazil is set to present its report on President Bolsonaro's pandemic response. DW has the latest.
ARCHIV - 04.12.2019, ---: Ein Tampon wird von einer Angestellten in einer Produktionshalle gehalten. (Illustration zu dpa: Binden und Tampons in Schottland bald kostenlos erhältlich) Foto: Sebastian Kahnert/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Brazil: Bolsonaro's veto on free menstrual products sparks outrage 18.10.2021

President Jair Bolsonaro's veto of a bill to distribute free sanitary pads and tampons to disadvantaged girls and women has caused heated debate. Many in the country suffer period poverty.
PORTO VELHO, RO - 07.09.2021: QUEIMADAS NA AMAZÔNIA - Burning of the Amazon Forest, in the city of Porto Velho, in the state of Rondônia, on Tuesday (7) afternoon. In June, the federal government issued a decree banning burning throughout Brazil for 120 days. (Photo: Fernando Souza/Fotoarena)

ICC climate crimes suit filed against Brazil's Bolsonaro 12.10.2021

The Austrian group AllRise says "crimes against nature are crimes against humanity" and estimates that heat caused by deforestation will result in 180,000 excess deaths this century.
