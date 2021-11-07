Brazil is the world's fifth-largest country, and the largest Portuguese-speaking nation. The federal republic occupies almost half of South America.

Brazil has more than 200 million inhabitants, making the nation that was Portugal's largest colony between the 16th and 19th centuries the most populous country in South America. Brazil is a member of the UN, the G20, BRICS, Mercosur and the Organization of American States. This page collates DW's latest content related to Brazil.