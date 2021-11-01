Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Amazon rainforest covers parts of Brazil, Peru and other South American countries. It is famous for its biodiversity and size.
Most of the Amazon rainforest — 60% — is located in Brazil. It is the largest piece of rainforest in the world and also the most biodiverse. The rainforest is under threat from deforestation, with 17% of it having been destroyed by 2018. Here you can find an automatic compilation of DW content about the Amazon rainforest.
Carmakers like VW, BMW, Daimler, PSA and Renault have been linked to Amazon rainforest deforestation in a new study. It said the firms may be using leather from cattle raised on illegally deforested land for their seats.
"Brazil is a very different country," its vice president tells DW's Conflict Zone. But how does he explain government turmoil and the departure of successive health ministers during a global pandemic?
Experts predict a double catastrophe in the Amazon rainforest if the coronavirus pandemic overlaps with the forest fire season. The Brazilian government has frozen climate funds and rolled back environmental regulations.