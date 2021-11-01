Visit the new DW website

Amazon rainforest

The Amazon rainforest covers parts of Brazil, Peru and other South American countries. It is famous for its biodiversity and size.

Most of the Amazon rainforest — 60% — is located in Brazil. It is the largest piece of rainforest in the world and also the most biodiverse. The rainforest is under threat from deforestation, with 17% of it having been destroyed by 2018. Here you can find an automatic compilation of DW content about the Amazon rainforest.

September 7, 2021, Porto Velho, Rondonia, Brazil: Burning of the Amazon Forest, in the city of Porto Velho, in the state of RondÃÂ_nia, on the afternoon of Tuesday 7th September. In June, the federal government issued a decree banning burning throughout Brazil for 120 days. (Credit Image: Â© Fernando Souza/ZUMA Press Wire

COP26: World leaders back deal to end deforestation by 2030 01.11.2021

More than 100 world leaders, including Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro, are supporting the agreement at the COP26 climate summit. Activists say it greenlights "another decade of deforestation."
Yawalapiti, Kalapalo and Mehinako people play the urua bamboo flutes as they dance during the Kuarup funeral ritual to honor the memory of Cacique Aritana, at the Xingu Indigenous Park in Brazil, September 11, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino SEARCH MARCELINO KUARUP FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH WIDER IMAGE FOR ALL STORIES

In pictures: A rare look into Amazon tribe's funeral rites 26.10.2021

When the chief dies, the endangered Indigenous people in Brazil's Xingu region gather for a unique ritual. A Reuters photographer was the only journalist invited to the funeral ceremony in September.
Dunst ueber Regenwald, Cristalino State Park, bei Alta Floresta, Mato Grosso, Brasilien / Amazonien

Brazilian rail link planned through rainforest 15.09.2021

It's a controversial project even for President Jair Bolsonaro's administration — a railway line through virgin jungle to give soy bean farmers easier access to the coast.
A wildfire burns on Sierra Bermeja mountain in Estepona, Spain, September 9, 2021. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world 14.09.2021

From the Mediterranean to Germany to California and beyond, dramatic pictures of the severe impacts of extreme weather have been dominating the news this summer. Is the climate crisis to blame?
RORAIMA, BRAZIL - JUNE 30: Aerial view from an helicopter of the Brazilian Amazon region near the border with Venezuela at the Auaris on June 30, 2020 in Roraima, Brazil. (Photo by Andressa Anholete / Getty Images)

Brazil: Who can still save the world's green lung? 12.09.2021

The Brazilian government has promoted deforestation in the Amazon rainforest to highs last seen over a decade ago. Environmentalists say that external pressure is needed, particularly from China.
An indigenous woman takes a selfie in front of riot police during a protest outside the Supreme Court building in Brasilia, on August 24, 2021. - Over 1000 indigenous protestors have converged on Brasilia to take part in a week of protests organised by Articulacao dos Povos IndÌgenas do Brasil (Apib). The main focus of the protests is a forthcoming judgment at the Supreme Court (STF) on August 25, 2021 which may define the future demarcation of Indigenous Lands. (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA / AFP)

Indigenous people protest land restrictions in Brazil 25.08.2021

With feather headdresses and body paint, thousands of indigenous demonstrators camped out in Brasilia to protest President Jair Bolsonaro's policies and an initiative that could take away their ancestral lands.
Brasiliens Präsident Jair Bolsonaro und Umweltminister Ricardo Salles Fotograf: Marcos Corrêa/PR (Presidência da República (PR)/Präsidentschaft der Republik (PR)) Wann wurde das Bild gemacht?: (22/04/2021) Wo wurde das Bild aufgenommen?: Brasília, Brasilien Quelle: https://www.flickr.com/photos/palaciodoplanalto/51131286946/

Brazil: Environment minister steps down amid logging probe 23.06.2021

The controversial minister Ricardo Salles held his post as Brazil pursued major cuts to environmental protections. President Jair Bolsonaro has already nominated a replacement.
TOPSHOT - Aerial view of deforestation in Nascentes da Serra do Cachimbo Biological Reserve in Altamira, Para state, Brazil, in the Amazon basin, on August 28, 2019. (Photo by Joao LAET / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOAO LAET/AFP via Getty Images)

European retailers urge Brazil to drop Amazon squatters bill 05.05.2021

Dozens of companies are threatening to stop using Brazilian produce amid concerns that the proposed law could accelerate deforestation.
A herd of cattle is seen at a farm in Ruropolis, Para state, Brazil, in the Amazon rainforest, on September 5, 2019. - Cattle breeders, indigenous teachers and loggers are among more than 20 million people living in the Amazon in northern Brazil, carving out a living from the world's largest rainforest (Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP) (Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP via Getty Images)

Amazon rainforest: European car manufacturers linked to illegal deforestation, says report 16.04.2021

Carmakers like VW, BMW, Daimler, PSA and Renault have been linked to Amazon rainforest deforestation in a new study. It said the firms may be using leather from cattle raised on illegally deforested land for their seats.
Aerial view of deforestation in Nascentes da Serra do Cachimbo Biological Reserve in Altamira, Para state, Brazil, in the Amazon basin, on August 28, 2019. (Photo by Joao LAET / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOAO LAET/AFP via Getty Images)

Brazil: Amazon deforestation races to 12-year high under Bolsonaro 30.11.2020

Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon rainforest this year reached its highest level since 2008, government data shows. The destruction comes as President Jair Bolsonaro continues to weaken environmental regulations.
3.2.2020, Brasilia, Brasilien, Brazilian Vice President Hamilton Mourao gestures during the opening of the Supreme Court's work session in 2020, in Brasilia, on February 3, 2020. (Photo by Sergio LIMA / AFP)

How bad is the chaos in Brazil's government? DW's Conflict Zone asks Vice President Hamilton Mourao 08.10.2020

"Brazil is a very different country," its vice president tells DW's Conflict Zone. But how does he explain government turmoil and the departure of successive health ministers during a global pandemic?

Firefighters try to put out forest fires near the city of Cuiaba, in the state of Mato Grosso, Brazil, 14 August 2020. The Brazilian Amazon, which is home to the largest tropical forest in the world, is on its way to close 2020 with a record of devastated area, after the so-called deforestation alerts have grown by 33% in the year-on-year period that ended last July. The Brazilian Pantanal, a biodiversity sanctuary located in the southern Amazon, faces similar threats. Forest fires hit the Brazilian state of Mato Grosso ACHTUNG: NUR REDAKTIONELLE NUTZUNG PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xROGERIOxFLORENTINOx AME8313 20200814-637330405656709046

Merkel: Amazon deforestation threatens EU-Mercosur deal 21.08.2020

The German chancellor has warned that environmental concerns have left her with "considerable doubts" over a planned EU trade deal with South American nations. Climate campaigners have stepped up the pressure on Berlin.
PARA, BRAZIL, 29/08/2019 - Amazon forest area is burned in rural Novo Progresso, in Para, north of Brazil, this Thursday, August 28th, days after the president decreet prohibiting the intentional burnings that multiplied this year in the Amazon region. While president Jair Bolsonaro blamed NGOs for burnings and deforastation, August registered the highest rates of forest destruction and and burnings in 9 years (Photo by Gustavo Basso/NurPhoto) | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Amazon's widespread fire damage 'invisible to our eyes' 18.08.2020

Vast swathes of Brazil's Amazon rainforest have been lost to deforestation and fire in recent years — and its impact is being felt even by trees that look healthy.
August 29, 2019*** Overview of burnings in the vicinity of the BR-163 highway in the state of ParÃ¡, northern Brazil, in the Amazon region, on August 29, 2019, August 29th. Brazil's second largest corridor for soybean production - the second largest in the world - the BR-163 concentrates many of the fires that every year take over the skies of the country and even of the South American continent. Despite the creation of protected areas along more than 1,000 km of the highway, areas such as Jamanxim National Forest and Serra do Cachimbo Biological Reserve are among the most devastated (Photo by Gustavo Basso/NurPhoto) | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Brazil: Amazon rainforest fires surge in July 02.08.2020

Experts fear that a sharp drought and ongoing deforestation could trigger a repeat of the large fires of August 2019. Government efforts implemented in May to stop fires don’t appear to have been effective.
O Presidente, Jair Bolsonaro, e o ministro do Meio Ambiente, Ricardo Salles, durante coletiva de imprensa, sobre os dados do desmatamento divulgados pelo monitoramento ambiental do Instituto Nacional de Pesquisas Espaciais (Inpe), órgão vinculado ao Ministério de Ciência e Tecnologia.

Brazil prosecutors target minister over Amazon destruction 07.07.2020

Ricardo Salles is accused of promoting policies that "violate" his duty to protect the environment. In 2019, wildfires raged through Brazil's Amazon rainforest and experts fear a repeat this year.

Brazil forest fires: Loss of habitat Cerrado is one of the biggest biomes in Brazil. It boasts over 10,000 species of plants, almost half of which cannot be found anywhere else in the world. It is also home to animals like the jaguar, wolves, giant armadillos, and hundreds of bird species, which take shelter in the characteristic twisted and gnarled trees. Once a wildfire spreads, these animals either burn to death or lose their habitat. (c) DW/João Velozo

As coronavirus and deforestation soar in Brazil, groups take Bolsonaro to court 12.06.2020

Experts predict a double catastrophe in the Amazon rainforest if the coronavirus pandemic overlaps with the forest fire season. The Brazilian government has frozen climate funds and rolled back environmental regulations.
