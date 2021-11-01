The Amazon rainforest covers parts of Brazil, Peru and other South American countries. It is famous for its biodiversity and size.

Most of the Amazon rainforest — 60% — is located in Brazil. It is the largest piece of rainforest in the world and also the most biodiverse. The rainforest is under threat from deforestation, with 17% of it having been destroyed by 2018. Here you can find an automatic compilation of DW content about the Amazon rainforest.