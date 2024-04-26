Brazil's Indigenous people blast new ancestral land law

Law and JusticeBrazilBrazil's Indigenous people blast new ancestral land lawTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoLaw and JusticeBrazilLisa Ellis in Brasilia04/26/2024April 26, 2024Thousands of Indigenous people in Brazil have been demonstrating at an annual protest camp in the capital, Brasilia. They say new legislation will threaten their way of life, their ancestral lands and their very existence.https://p.dw.com/p/4fCnqAdvertisement