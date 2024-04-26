  1. Skip to content
Brazil's Indigenous people blast new ancestral land law

Lisa Ellis in Brasilia
April 26, 2024

Thousands of Indigenous people in Brazil have been demonstrating at an annual protest camp in the capital, Brasilia. They say new legislation will threaten their way of life, their ancestral lands and their very existence.

