Giving Brazil's rainforest a break from mass exploitation

Nature and EnvironmentBrazilGiving Brazil's rainforest a break from mass exploitationNature and EnvironmentBrazilNicole Ris | Nadia Pontes1 hour ago1 hour agoBrazilian farmer Izete Costa demonstrates how to make a living while also protecting the rainforest. Growing cocoa sustainably on the island of Combu, her business covers the entire production process from the cocoa bean to the bar of chocolate.