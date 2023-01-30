You need to enable JavaScript to run this app.
Ines Eisele
Featured stories by Ines Eisele
Fact check: 4 myths about Mahatma Gandhi
DW examines some of the myths surrounding Gandhi, the leader of India's independence movement.
Society
01/30/2023
January 30, 2023
How has the rainforest fared under Bolsonaro?
With Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro hoping to win another term, DW looks at how the Amazon rainforest did during his term.
Nature and Environment
10/02/2022
October 2, 2022
Fact check: How do I spot fake news?
There's a never-ending stream of fake news circulating online. How can I debunk it?
Media
01/03/2022
January 3, 2022
Stories by Ines Eisele
Canadian province decriminalizes hard drugs
Canadian province decriminalizes hard drugs
British Columbia has launched a pilot project to help curb the number of overdoses and reduce stigma around drug use.
Health
02/05/2023
February 5, 2023
Fact check: Fakes about the Brazil riots
Fact check: Fakes about the Brazil riots
The claims made on social networks included that President Lula had been evacuated and the internet shut down.
Politics
01/10/2023
January 10, 2023
US rights groups welcome easier access to abortion pill
US rights groups welcome easier access to abortion pill
The US Food and Drug Administration decision to widen access to abortion pills easier has been called a "game changer."
Health
01/07/2023
January 7, 2023
The most spectacular art robberies in history
The most spectacular art robberies in history
Thieves regularly manage to steal irreplaceable cultural assets. Now gold coins have been robbed in Bavaria.
Arts
11/23/2022
November 23, 2022
10 images
Five facts on grain and the war in Ukraine
Five facts on grain and the war in Ukraine
Russia has axed a deal to allow millions of tons of Ukrainian grain to be exported. What does that mean for the world?
Politics
11/01/2022
November 1, 2022
US-style anti-abortion protests come to Europe
US-style anti-abortion protests come to Europe
As protests against abortion get more aggressive, countries are drawing up laws to protect people at clinics.
Society
10/23/2022
October 23, 2022
