Ines Eisele

Ines Eisele

Featured stories by Ines Eisele

A black and white close-up photograph of Mahatma Gandhi, his hands clasped in front of his nose

Fact check: 4 myths about Mahatma Gandhi

DW examines some of the myths surrounding Gandhi, the leader of India's independence movement.
SocietyJanuary 30, 2023
Close-up of Jair Bolsonaro looking grim

How has the rainforest fared under Bolsonaro?

With Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro hoping to win another term, DW looks at how the Amazon rainforest did during his term.
Nature and EnvironmentOctober 2, 2022
animation of woman looking at phone on fire

Fact check: How do I spot fake news?

There's a never-ending stream of fake news circulating online. How can I debunk it?
MediaJanuary 3, 2022
Stories by Ines Eisele

A small plastic bag filled with a white powder, next to a pile of the same powder, next to a needle, on a black surface

Canadian province decriminalizes hard drugs

Canadian province decriminalizes hard drugs

British Columbia has launched a pilot project to help curb the number of overdoses and reduce stigma around drug use.
HealthFebruary 5, 2023
Supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro are pictured through a broken glass

Fact check: Fakes about the Brazil riots

Fact check: Fakes about the Brazil riots

The claims made on social networks included that President Lula had been evacuated and the internet shut down.
PoliticsJanuary 10, 2023
A packet of abortion pills

US rights groups welcome easier access to abortion pill

US rights groups welcome easier access to abortion pill

The US Food and Drug Administration decision to widen access to abortion pills easier has been called a "game changer."
HealthJanuary 7, 2023
Gold coins on the floor next to a bag.

The most spectacular art robberies in history

The most spectacular art robberies in history

Thieves regularly manage to steal irreplaceable cultural assets. Now gold coins have been robbed in Bavaria.
ArtsNovember 23, 202210 images
Anti-tank obstacles on a wheat field

Five facts on grain and the war in Ukraine

Five facts on grain and the war in Ukraine

Russia has axed a deal to allow millions of tons of Ukrainian grain to be exported. What does that mean for the world?
PoliticsNovember 1, 2022
Fundamentalist abortion opponents in Munich, display pictures of fetuses and Jesus

US-style anti-abortion protests come to Europe

US-style anti-abortion protests come to Europe

As protests against abortion get more aggressive, countries are drawing up laws to protect people at clinics.
SocietyOctober 23, 2022
