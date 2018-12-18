 How right-wing nationalism fuels climate denial | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 19.12.2018

Climate change

How right-wing nationalism fuels climate denial

As leaders like Donald Trump and Jair Bolsonaro call global warming a hoax, a new study shows the link between climate change denial and nationalism. DW spoke to its author, Martin Hultman.

Washington anti-Trump protest

DW: Mr. Hultman, what link have you found between climate change denial and politics?

Martin Hultman: Until the mid-1980s, there was a really strong consensus between politicians and scientists that climate change is really acute and that we have to do something about it.

So at that point, politicians with various political ideologies, from Ronald Reagan to Margaret Thatcher and Mikhail Gorbachev, actually got together and thought of this as a global threat to humanity. They agreed that we have to set up bodies of interdisciplinary research and policies and to tackle this threat together.

Around the same time, the extractive industries — the oil and coal industries — started to fund climate change denial research to promote their own interests. They set up various think tanks, like the US-based Heartland Institute, and started opposing climate change research.

Martin Hultman

Martin Hultman says the fossil fuel industry has funded climate denial groups with links to the far right

That type of counterfactual climate research had a huge impact on politics, especially the Tea Party movement in the US.

Your research suggests conservative, white males are more likely to be climate change deniers — is that correct?

Yes. There is a package of values and behaviors connected to a form of masculinity that I call "industrial breadwinner masculinity." They see the world as separated between humans and nature. They believe humans are obliged to use nature and its resources to make products out of them.

And they have a risk perception that nature will tolerate all types of waste. It's a risk perception that doesn't think of nature as vulnerable and as something that is possible to be destroyed.

For them, economic growth is more important than the environment.

Read more: Can we consume less without wrecking the economy?

We've seen in surveys that males with such a value background — a conservative value background — also seem to pick up climate change denial values or arguments more often.

Climate deniers tend to be white, male and conservative

Climate deniers tend to be white, male and conservative

Has the rise of right-wing nationalism in Europe fed climate change denialism?

Definitely. And the other way around as well.

The increase of climate change denial has also contributed to the growth of right-wing nationalists, because there are some overlapping features. For example, not wanting to deal with global issues and only thinking in nationalist terms.

Another overlap is that both right-wing nationalists and climate change deniers are portraying the elites as the people who are lying. They describe the researchers and UN delegates as the elite that is against the people.

And then, I think very importantly, there is also an overlap in funding and financing which might not be as visible. But it is there. Funding from extractive industries also goes into right-wing think tanks, which are creating this type of distrust of climate science, which then also fuels this type of right-wing nationalist climate change denial.

Hultman says the oil and coal industry has been financing counterfactual climate research

Hultman says the oil and coal industry has been financing counterfactual climate research

What's in it for the extractive industries? 

It's a strategy from the top, in the sense that they want to keep their influence and don't want to be challenged by the need to change societies along the lines of climate change research.

Read more: Climate change: Fake news, real fallout

There's a kind of alliance between the CEOs of the extractive industries, politicians financed by those types of companies and the workers, who are dependent on these extractive industries for their paycheck.

The Heartland Institute and the Polish Union of Solidarity recently made a statement together at COP24 and this is truly an example of these two groups coming together with a very right-wing nationalist political agenda attached to it.

Are you worried about this kind of alliance?

Watch video 05:31
Now live
05:31 mins.

Busting climate myths

Yes. What worries me with the latest development of climate change deniers coming together with right-wing nationalists is that they are moving the debate into nationalist terms. But we are dealing with a really serious issue here and we need to deal with it as a global community, not as individual nationalist states.

What can we do to counter this trend?

I think that the hidden interests of sector industries and fossil fuel industries have not been dealt with in the political community enough.

There has been this idea that if only all players are part of the negotiation and are sitting at one table, like at the COP negotiations, then the outcome will be as good as possible.

Read more: Lobbyists push fossil fuels at climate talks

So right now, the biggest coal companies are sponsoring the COP24 event in Poland and these types of extractive industries have been part of the negotiations for quite a long time.

What we need to do is expose how they have influenced the negotiations in a negative way for a really long time and that they are really there to promote their own interests, not to save the planet.

Martin Hultman is an associate professor of science, technology and environmental studies at the Center for Studies of Climate Change Denialism at Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden. The interview was conducted by Anne-Sophie Brändlin. It has been edited for length and clarity.

  • Global Ideas COP24 Protest

    'We're running out of time' on climate change

    Time is running out

    The protesters' symbol was a clock to signal to those meeting at the United Nations climate change conference (COP24) that time is running out if the world is to limit global warming to within 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit). Negotiations at the COP have been tough, with disagreements on financing for developing countries and on how states should report their emissions cuts.

  • Global Ideas COP24 Protest

    'We're running out of time' on climate change

    Sending up Bolsonaro

    Some marchers made giant puppets, including of Brazil's president elect, Jair Messias Bolsonaro, to protest the leader's climate policies. Bolsonaro has threatened to follow US President Donald Trump and withdraw his country from the Paris climate agreement. Bolsonaro has also talked about loosening protections for the Amazon rainforest — the Earth's green lungs.

  • Global Ideas COP24 Protest

    'We're running out of time' on climate change

    Air pollution woes

    About seven million people worldwide die prematurely due to air pollution every year. Poland's air quality is particularly bad because of the country's dependence on coal for electricity and heating. Some protesters decorated pollution masks to make a statement about Poland's coal policy. During the COP, the country's president said there was no intention to phase out coal.

  • Global Ideas COP24 Protest

    'We're running out of time' on climate change

    'Don't nuke the climate'

    Some groups, like the International Atomic Energy Agency, are promoting nuclear energy as an alternative to fossil fuels. It would provide a stable and greenhouse gas-emission-free energy source, says the IAEA. A number of protesters turned up to advocate against nuclear, because there is no good way to deal with the radioactive waste it produces and because it is potentially unsafe, they say.

  • Global Ideas COP24 Protest

    'We're running out of time' on climate change

    A sustainable Christmas

    Sustaina Claus arrived at the climate march with his Christmas elves to preach the message of sustainability. The environmental activist says we need to stop overconsumption if we are to stop climate change and protect the planet's resources. Instead of buying mountains of gifts for your loved ones at Christmas, "you should give the gift of you."

  • Global Ideas COP24 Protest

    'We're running out of time' on climate change

    Activists held at the border

    NGOs said a number of environmental campaigners were refused entry at the Polish border or deported from the country, having been deemed a "threat" to national security. Climate Action Network, an umbrella group of climate groups, called the actions worrying. A spokeswoman for Poland's border guards said she could not say whether the refusals were connected to the COP, according to Reuters.

  • Global Ideas COP24 Protest

    'We're running out of time' on climate change

    Cycling for the climate

    Climate activist Lander Wantens cycled over 1,000 kilometers from Belgium to Katowice for the protest and to deliver a message to delegates to do more to combat climate change. He hopes that if the negotiators see "four guys from Belgium are crazy enough to bike to the climate summit in Poland in winter, maybe that's a signal that they have to work on an ambitious climate agreement."

    Author: Jennifer Collins, Louise Osborne


Martin Hultman

Living Planet: How right-wing nationalists fuel climate change denial 13.12.2018

World leaders, like US President Donald Trump and Brazilian President Bolsanaro have been calling global warming a hoax. A study shows that there is a link between climate change denial and right-wing nationalism. In an interview, the author of that study, Martin Hultman, explains how climate change denial is connected to politics.

US-Side-Event auf der COP24 in Polen

Living Planet: Lobbyists push fossil fuels at climate talks 13.12.2018

The United States have come under fire from climate activists as their only side-event at COP24 was promoting the use of fossil fuels. On top of this, US President Donald Trumps' vow to leave the Paris Agreement has sent a clear message from his country: we don't believe in climate change and won’t be contributing to fixing it. What does that mean for the rest of us?

USA Climate March Los Angeles

Living Planet: Denying the inevitable 13.12.2018

It's hard to believe but there are still people out there who refuse to believe that climate change is real, even when the island they live on is threatened by global warming. This week on Living Planet, we find out how climate change denial is connected to right-wing nationalism, how lobbyists push fossil fuels at COP24, and how award-winning drinking water is in danger in Greece.

"We teach them about keeping the environment clean, taking out the litter before they paddle and we are using canoeing as some sort of incentive." – Siyanda Sopangisa, Founder of Khayelitsha Canoe Club in South Africa  