Germany to Venezuela: Hold elections or we recognize Guaido

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro must agree to "immediate" elections or risk Germany recognizing opposition leader Juan Guaido, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Friday.

"The German government will speak in forthcoming EU consultations in favor of recognizing Juan Guaido as interim president, unless such free and fair elections are held immediately," he said.

Maduro, he added, had lost his legitimacy as president because his re-election in 2018 did not meet democratic standards.

"The cry of millions of people for democracy and the chance to determine the fate of their country in free and fair elections can no longer be ignored," Seibert said.

Earlier this week, opposition lawmaker Guiado declared himself acting president of Venezuela in a stunning move that undermined Madruo's authority.

The US immediately recognized him as the legitimate president of the oil-rich, cash-strapped country, with most countries in the Americas quick to follow suit, including Brazil and Canada.

Watch video 00:49 Now live 00:49 mins. Maas: 'We support what Guaido is doing'

'That's going to be our policy'

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told DW that Berlin supports "what Guaido is doing,"but he stopped short of voicing support for recognizing him as president.

"This is why we are calling for fresh elections, for the National Assembly to assume responsibility and for the force of constitutional law to be restored to Venezuela," Maas said. "We've made that known together with our European partners and that's going to be our policy in the coming days."

Other European countries, including France and the United Kingdom, have also voiced their support for the opposition. European Council President Donald Tusk has called on all EU countries to "unite in support of democratic forces in Venezuela."

Maduro not alone

Some Latin American countries and Russia have however said they continue to recognize Maduro as president and warned against external interference in the crisis.

Under Maduro, who was first elected in 2013, Venezuela's economy has collapsed as a result of run-away inflation.

Resulting food and medicine shortages have spurred more than a million people to flee to neighboring Colombia and Brazil.

Venezuela on the brink The last straw Violent protests erupted across the country following a Supreme Court decision in late March 2017 to strip the legislative branch of its powers. Amid an international outcry, President Nicolas Maduro reversed the decision, but it was too late. Thousands took to the streets to call for new elections and dozens died in clashes with security forces.

Venezuela on the brink Starvation a growing problem Venezuelans spend more than 30 hours a week waiting in lines to shop, and are often confronted with empty shelves when they finally enter a store. President Maduro blames the crisis on US price speculation. The opposition, however, accuses the Socialist government of economic mismanagement.

Venezuela on the brink Health care crisis 'reminiscent of war zones' In Colombia, Venezuelans are collecting medical supplies to send home, as seen in this picture. Hospitals around the country have compared conditions to those seen only in war zones. As patient deaths rise, health officials have sounded the alarm on the rise of malaria and dengue fever.

Venezuela on the brink Venezuela's Constituent Assembly seizes power from opposition-led congress Venezuela's pro-government constituent Constituent Assembly was established in July of 2017. The new body adopted the authority to pass legislation on a range of issues, effectively taking away the powers of congress, which was under the opposition's control. The move drew wide international condemnation.

Venezuela on the brink Western powers slap sanctions Venezuela's ruling officials In response to the ongoing political crisis, the United States and European Union imposed a series of sanctions against ruling officials. The US has blacklisted members of the Constituent Assembly and frozen all of Maduro's assets that are subject to US jurisdiction. The EU, meanwhile, has banned arms sales to the country and is lining up to freeze assets and impose travel restrictions.

Venezuela on the brink Government victorious in regional elections In October 2017, Venezuela held two votes: regional elections and elections for governors, which were overdue since 2016. The opposition boycotted the vote, but then split, as some candidates and small parties chose to participate. This caused a deep rift within Maduro's opponents. The government went on to sweep the contest, which detractors say was unfair and heavily favored the regime.

Venezuela on the brink Debt default looms Last November the oil-rich, cash-poor nation faced its day of reckoning, as officials met with creditors to hammer out a deal to keep the country from defaulting on its debt — estimated to be up to $150 billion (€127 billion). US and EU sanctions, however, have limited the chance of an agreement. Creditors will almost certainly go after the country's oil reserves.

Venezuela on the brink The 'massacre of El Junquito' In January, Oscar Perez, Maduro's enemy number one, was found by police in the Caracas neighborhood of El Junquito. The ex-cop had been on the run since he launched grenades at government buildings in the wake of the 2017 protests. The government labeled him a "terrorist." Perez and six other rebels were killed in the ambush, which the opposition denounced as an "extrajudicial killing."

Venezuela on the brink Presidential elections scheduled The new National Assembly announced in January that it would grant Maduro's call for snap presidential elections on April 22. The electoral authority, CNE, later moved the date to May 20. The EU, the US and 14 Latin American nations warned that they would not recognize the results. The mainstream MUD opposition alliance boycotted the vote.

Venezuela on the brink Maduro wins ... Maduro was re-elected to a second six-year term on May 20 with about 68 percent of the vote. Turnout was only 46 percent, according to the election body. However, the MUD opposition alliance, which boycotted the vote, put turn out at less than 30 percent. The Organization of American States called the elections neither free nor fair.

Venezuela on the brink ... Guaido assumes power On January 23, 2019, parliament president Juan Guaido declared himself interim president of Venezuela — a move that was quickly recognized by US President Trump. However, Maduro called it a "coup" and insisted he was going nowhere. Author: Kathleen Schuster



ls,amp/rt (Reuters, dpa)

