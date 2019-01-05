 Venezuela congress names new leader, calls Nicolas Maduro illegitimate | News | DW | 06.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Venezuela congress names new leader, calls Nicolas Maduro illegitimate

The new leader of Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly has called Nicolas Maduro a dictator whose legitimacy has run out. Juan Guaido also said congress aimed to restore constitutional order.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaking during a meeting in Caracas, Venezuela

Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly opened a new legislative session on Saturday, swearing in a new leader who declared Nicolas Maduro's presidency illegitimate.

Juan Guaido, 35, assumed the presidency of the National Assembly stripped of power by Maduro, who is set to be inaugurated to a second six-year term next Thursday following controversial elections last May.

Read more: 3 million people have fled Venezuela, says UNHCR

"We reaffirm the illegitimacy of Nicolas Maduro," Guaido told lawmakers and foreign diplomats in attendance to show solidarity with the embattled legislative body. "As of January 10, he will be usurping the presidency and consequently this National Assembly is the only legitimate representative of the people."

Guaido called the Socialist president a dictator who has plunged the oil-rich country into economic and social misery, adding that Venezuela was living through a "dark but transitional" period in its history. He told lawmakers that opposition politicians have been jailed, driven into exile or killed.

Venezuela Juan Guaido Vereidigung Parlamentspräsident (picture-alliance/AP Photo/F. Llano)

Juan Guaido assumed the presidency of the weakened National Assembly

Election boycott

The National Assembly was stripped of its powers in 2016 by the Supreme Court, which is stacked with Maduro loyalists, and replaced by a separate regime-created Constituent Assembly.

The May 20 elections called by the Constituent Assembly were boycotted by most of the main opposition groups and condemned by the international community.

On Friday, a dozen Latin American countries and Canada declared they would not recognize Maduro as president if he stays in office and called on him to hand power to the National Assembly. Maduro accused the so-called Lima group of encouraging a Washington-backed "a coup d'etat."

Listen to audio 29:59
Now live
29:59 mins.

World in Progress: South America's biggest refugee crisis is heating up

Transitional body

In his speech, Guaido said the National Assembly would move to create a transitional body and prepare for free, democratic elections. He did not provide details of how this process would work, but called for the armed forces and civil society to play a role.   

The National Assembly would assume "the representation of the people and of Venezuela before the international community, to defend and protect the interests, rights and patrimony of the people and state, inside and outside of Venezuela, while the usurpation lasts," he said.

He also said the military chain of command had been "broken or usurped" and the armed forces should help "restore democracy."

Watch video 03:28
Now live
03:28 mins.

Venezuelans flee economic crisis

cw/cmk (AFP, AP, EFE)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Spain sees huge spike in Venezuelans seeking asylum

The economic turmoil in Venezuela has led to an exodus from the country. Those who are able to do so travel to Europe. In Spain, Venezuelan asylum-seekers have come to outnumber applicants from everywhere else. (29.08.2018)  

Nicolas Maduro and Vladimir Putin: United by oil, isolation

Venezuela's economy is in a downward spiral, and the country owes Russia billions. Caracas may seem like an unequal partner for Moscow at first glance, but an increasingly isolated Russia is keeping its friends close. (06.12.2018)  

Venezuelan President Maduro visits Moscow to ask Russia for more money

Russian President Putin has voiced strong support for his Venezuelan counterpart but made no mention of new loans. Beleaguered South American leader Nicolas Maduro is dependent upon Russia for his survival. (05.12.2018)  

Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro: Venezuela should be kicked out of Mercosur

Brazil's president-elect has said Venezuela should no longer be a member of the South American trade bloc. Two months before he takes office, Jair Bolsonaro has outlined economic reforms including a pension overhaul. (06.11.2018)  

Venezuela: Lima Group refuse to recognize Maduro mandate

Latin American governments have urged Venezuela's president, Nicolas Maduro, not to take the oath of office. The Lima bloc have said they will not recognize his new term because last year's election was "illegitimate." (04.01.2019)  

3 million people have fled Venezuela, says UNHCR

People continue to leave the troubled Latin-American country as the economic situation turns increasingly sour. Food shortages have become a part of everyday life. (08.11.2018)  

WWW links

DW newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

World in Progress: South America's biggest refugee crisis is heating up  

Venezuelans flee economic crisis  

Related content

Venezuela Lokalwahlen Maduro

Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro further consolidates power in municipal vote 10.12.2018

With opposition parties banned and an ongoing economic crisis, a scant number of Venezuelans cast their votes. At the ballot box, President Nicolas Maduro accused the US of seeking to "divide" his country.

Brasilien Mike Pompeo und Ernesto Araujo

US seeks Brazil's help to fight 'authoritarianism' in Latin America 02.01.2019

Far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said both countries faced "a truly transformative opportunity." He also praised US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as a "captain."

Venezuela Caracas Beerdigung von Oppositionsaktivist Fernando Alban

Venezuela: EU, UN call for probe into opposition lawmaker's death 10.10.2018

The United Nations has called for a "transparent, independent investigation" into the death of jailed opposition politician Fernando Alban. The opposition has accused Caracas of making Alban's death look like a suicide.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 